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I Loved the Life I’d Built. But Still, It Wasn’t Enough.
What happens when the life you worked so hard to build no longer feels like the one you want? From the guilt of wanting more to the identities we struggle to leave behind, why gratitude shouldn't mean standing still.
My phone pinged again and the frustration that had been building inside my body for the past hour reached fever pitch. I sat in a hospital waiting area, vinyl chairs sticking to the backs of my legs, waiting for news after my mother’s surgery. It was a routine procedure, but it was still important to me to be there for her. Yet the incoming messages kept mentally pulling me out of that waiting room, each one bringing another task to take care of.
As the co-founder of a community for mums, I was used to people reaching out throughout the day with frustrations and needs. In the beginning, I relished it—the ideas floating in my head about building a supportive village for mothers had become a reality. But years later, that desire to be everything for everyone was slipping away. I had my own life and family I wanted to be present for. I’d tried setting boundaries and asking for help, but I still felt trapped.
One question appeared and persisted: What would happen if I left? The trouble was, I didn’t know who I was beyond the identity I’d created for myself. I had envisioned leading this community for decades. It was my legacy. It had a piece of my soul in it. If I was no longer its co-founder, who was I?
For two years, I sat with that feeling, struggling to imagine a different future when keeping up with my current life took so much of my focus and attention. Then I began noticing similar questions from those around me. Sometimes they surfaced when a child left home or during a change within a marriage. Sometimes a woman simply looked at her life and wondered: is this really all there is?
I learned at a young age that life is finite. At 16, I was electrocuted by 13,000 volts and airlifted to a burn unit with third-degree burns down the left side of my body. I emerged fiercely grateful to be alive and committed to living my life to the fullest. I backpacked through Central America and walked 500 miles across Spain on the Camino de Santiago. If there was an adventure to be had, I was game. Graduate school? Sure. Become a teacher? Obviously. Start a business? Doesn’t everyone?
By 40, I was married to the love of my life, raising a daughter who spreads as much love and joy as a Disney princess, and running a business I was proud of. Who was I to want more? Imagining something different felt as if I was saying what I already had wasn’t good enough.
Midlife can bring simultaneous changes to our relationships, work, and sense of self, without giving us more room to think about what we want. Children may become more independent just as ageing parents need more care. But we don’t have to reach the empty nest phase to begin questioning the path we’re on. My daughter was still young. I hadn’t suddenly found more time to dream. I had simply reached a point where I wanted something more, but couldn’t imagine how to fit anything else into the busy life I already had.
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Drawing on decades of psychological research, Stanford psychologist Laura Carstensen argued in a 2006 paper that as people perceive their remaining time as more limited, they increasingly prioritise emotionally meaningful experiences. Our perception of time can also influence our priorities. This research isn’t specific to women in midlife, but it may help explain why we become more reluctant to put off the things that matter to us as we age. I already knew tomorrow wasn’t guaranteed, yet I’d still built a life in which my own desires often seemed secondary to everyone else’s needs.
Physician and coach Dr. Amna Shabbir describes an expectation that feels familiar: “Women have been primed to take themselves off the to-do lists.” I feel that pressure when I consider travelling for work. Missing my daughter’s activities often makes me question whether I’m a good mother. Before even considering what our family can manage, I’m already wondering if wanting to go on a work trip is somehow selfish.
For women accustomed to caring for others, taking our own wishes seriously can be difficult. In that hospital waiting room, I wanted to be there for my mother; it was the stream of business requests pulling my attention away from her that frustrated me. Being dependable had become such a central part of my identity that I struggled to imagine a future in which I wasn’t always available.
Speaking and writing began to feel like possibilities for a different future. Yet even considering them meant thinking about what I would need to change in the life I already loved. Dr. Sarah Glova, instructor at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, describes that hesitation: “Once you have a business, a family, and a team counting on you, every new idea arrives with a question: What would this put at risk?” She acknowledges that it’s a responsible question, but counters, “It doesn’t have to be the first question.”
I had poured years into building my business, imagining a different future felt disloyal to the people who relied on me—and to myself, because I had worked so hard to build it. Our responsibilities matter, but we don’t need to have every potential consequence worked out before giving ourselves permission to explore a new possibility.
Eventually, I did decide to step away from the business. The hardest part was accepting that I could remain proud of what we had created while choosing to embark on a different future for myself and my family. Gratitude for the lives we’ve built should not keep us from creating the next chapter of our lives.
Crissy Fishbane is an award-winning keynote speaker and writer exploring what it means to build a meaningful life. A former psychology teacher with a master’s degree in teaching, she draws on psychology and storytelling to help people move beyond proving their worth and approach life with resilience, curiosity, and connection. She lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, with her husband and daughter.