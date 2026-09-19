The Beauty Digest: Cécred Comes to the UK, Romilly Wilde Returns & £22 Skincare Gets Serious

The Beauty Digest is my Beauty Director’s edit of what’s actually worth your attention. Each week, I’ll be sharing the new launches I’m using and loving, the viral treatments I’m putting to the test (and what I really think of the results), plus my take on the industry conversations everyone’s talking about.
The New Launches on My Radar
Bobbi Brown
Lip Tint
Liner
I love the trend for lip liner stains, but I find most applicators far too thick to create the sort of subtle definition I’m looking for. Bobbi Brown’s new Lip Tint Liner solves that with a precise nib that makes it easy to trace and subtly enhance the lip line. The water-based formula is also enriched with 97% skin-caring ingredients, so it feels lightweight and comfortable rather than dry or tight.
Byoma
Longevit-8 Peptide Serum 40ml
Byoma has always been on my radar as one of those rare skincare brands that marries affordability, fun and robust science—and this has never been truer than with its latest launch, Longevit-8 Peptide Serum. The £21.99 formula uses a peptide-rich complex to target eight signs of skin ageing, including wrinkles, hydration, firmness, elasticity and barrier strength. In clinical testing, Byoma reports up to an 85% reduction in wrinkle depth, a 123% immediate boost in hydration and 25% firmer skin in two weeks.
Cécred
Hydrating Shampoo
In case you missed it, Cécred is coming to the UK, launching into Space NK stores on Tuesday 22nd September. Earlier this week, I was lucky enough to meet the team and try the range first-hand, instantly falling for two products in particular. First, the Hydrating Shampoo. When it was applied, I immediately assumed it was conditioner—that’s how silky my hair felt. The other is the new Temple Oud Hair Perfume, which somehow captures that elusive salon-fresh smell and bottles it. Bring on Tuesday.
Spotlight On: Romilly Wilde
I adored Romilly Wilde skincare when it first launched, and I’m borderline obsessed with its signature fragrance, Idle. So when the brand paused trading three years ago, it felt like a significant loss to my beauty routine. This week, however, it relaunched—and somehow, it’s even better than before.
At the heart of the new range is some pretty meticulous peptide science. The brand is particularly interested in the skin’s proteome—the proteins that underpin its health, resilience and longevity—and uses biotech-engineered peptides and mini-proteins within its formulas. What impressed me most, though, is the level of testing behind the claims. Rather than relying solely on manufacturer-provided studies of individual ingredients, the brand has independently tested its finished formulas on real human skin samples exposed to pollution and other environmental aggressors. Across the studies, all 12 measurements of protein damage were significantly lower in treated skin, with the research accepted for presentation at the European Society for Dermatological Research’s 2026 annual meeting.
But science aside, the products are also an absolute joy to use: sensorial, luxurious and beautifully presented. It’s a brand that takes the science seriously without forgetting that, ultimately, you still need to look forward to putting it on your face every day.
The Treatment Trial: Wellness Screening
This week, I tried the Wellness Screening at the new Six Senses Hotel in London. The non-invasive assessment uses electrodes to measure the body’s electrical conductance, alongside metrics such as blood pressure and oxygen saturation, to provide a broad snapshot of various wellness markers. While it isn’t a substitute for blood testing or medical diagnostics, it offers a quick way to get a top-line overview. From there, recommendations include general advice and a range of treatments available at the spa, from red-light therapy and cryotherapy to sessions in the hyperbaric chamber. It helps, of course, that the spa itself is jaw-droppingly beautiful.
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Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.