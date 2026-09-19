The Beauty Digest: Cécred Comes to the UK, Romilly Wilde Returns & £22 Skincare Gets Serious

This week’s biggest beauty news, launches and comebacks—plus the products genuinely worth having on your radar.

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New Beauty Launches Romilly Wilde / Cécred / Bobbi Brown
(Image credit: Romilly Wilde / Cécred / Bobbi Brown)
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The Beauty Digest is my Beauty Director’s edit of what’s actually worth your attention. Each week, I’ll be sharing the new launches I’m using and loving, the viral treatments I’m putting to the test (and what I really think of the results), plus my take on the industry conversations everyone’s talking about.

The New Launches on My Radar

Spotlight On: Romilly Wilde

Romilly Wilde Skincare

(Image credit: Romilly Wilde)

I adored Romilly Wilde skincare when it first launched, and I’m borderline obsessed with its signature fragrance, Idle. So when the brand paused trading three years ago, it felt like a significant loss to my beauty routine. This week, however, it relaunched—and somehow, it’s even better than before.

At the heart of the new range is some pretty meticulous peptide science. The brand is particularly interested in the skin’s proteome—the proteins that underpin its health, resilience and longevity—and uses biotech-engineered peptides and mini-proteins within its formulas. What impressed me most, though, is the level of testing behind the claims. Rather than relying solely on manufacturer-provided studies of individual ingredients, the brand has independently tested its finished formulas on real human skin samples exposed to pollution and other environmental aggressors. Across the studies, all 12 measurements of protein damage were significantly lower in treated skin, with the research accepted for presentation at the European Society for Dermatological Research’s 2026 annual meeting.

But science aside, the products are also an absolute joy to use: sensorial, luxurious and beautifully presented. It’s a brand that takes the science seriously without forgetting that, ultimately, you still need to look forward to putting it on your face every day.

The Treatment Trial: Wellness Screening

Lottie Winter tries Wellness Screening at Six Senses London

(Image credit: Lottie Winter)

This week, I tried the Wellness Screening at the new Six Senses Hotel in London. The non-invasive assessment uses electrodes to measure the body’s electrical conductance, alongside metrics such as blood pressure and oxygen saturation, to provide a broad snapshot of various wellness markers. While it isn’t a substitute for blood testing or medical diagnostics, it offers a quick way to get a top-line overview. From there, recommendations include general advice and a range of treatments available at the spa, from red-light therapy and cryotherapy to sessions in the hyperbaric chamber. It helps, of course, that the spa itself is jaw-droppingly beautiful.

Lottie Winter
Lottie Winter
Beauty Director

Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.