If you get your skincare advice from social media, you need to know these 3 truths

Last week, I was shown a TikTok video of a 14-year-old girl talking through an extensive 'anti-ageing' skincare routine. Like most of the people who saw it, I was shocked. However, while lots of people were talking about how this reflected ridiculous beauty standards, as a beauty editor of many years, to me it symbolises something else: the often dangerous role that social media plays in the world of skincare.

An unknowing teenager watches endless videos of creators sharing their skincare advice and tips on social media and wants in on the action—it's nothing that surprising. If I didn't work the industry, I too would probably believe the sorts of things content creators tell you about skincare on TikTok and Instagram, and might also believe that 'anti-ageing' skincare routines need to be started from the moment you're born.

A new report by skincare brand, Simple has shown that 80% of us think the skincare industry is rife with misinformation—and it's true. The problem is, misinformation leads to confusion, with 79% of people feeling overwhelmed by skincare.

While beauty brands have long over-egged claims and delivered 'turn back the clock' and 'Botox in a bottle' narratives, in recent years I have genuinely felt as though skincare brands are becoming more responsible with their messaging. The industry largely agreed to ditch the term 'anti-ageing', and more realistic promises of glowing, radiant skin were made instead. But then TikTok came along, and things changed again.

It seems that in a TikTok era, the roles have started to reverse. At first, the app was used to demystify some of the exaggerated claims by showing 'real' people's first-hand experience with specific beauty products. Certain videos, that proved entertaining or engaging enough, achieved viral status and thus a generation of #SkinTokers was born.

The problem with this is that skincare advice on TikTok is now dished out based on what is going to get the most views—whether it be a product that appears to 'magically clear up' acne or an eye cream which makes fine lines 'disappear'. TikTok skincare advice is all about visible results. But I'm here to set this straight—instantaneous results don't have a place in skincare.

Social media is rife with misinformation. Many are trusting content creators with advice that a consultant dermatologist probably wouldn't feel comfortable dishing out. The Simple study showed that those aged between 18-24 are tuned into social media platforms to get their skincare advice—which puts the whole industry in dangerous territory. So, if you're feeling lost, overwhelmed or perplexed when it comes to skincare misninformation, keep these three tips in mind.

1. Only take advice from qualified experts

It seems silly to have to say this, but skin isn't something many of us know much about. It is a functioning vital organ which is still not fully understood by the science world. As a beauty editor, I outright refuse to give people personalised skin advice if they're struggling with a specific issue. After all, I'm not a skin expert. My job is to reach out to experts and compile a collection of balanced, expert-led advice.

Consultant dermatologists study for over a decade to be classed 'expert' enough to give patients specialised skincare advice—the skin is a complex thing, after all. While I'm all for content creators sharing their personal skincare favourites, when it comes to actual advice, please only take it from certified experts.

2. One product alone won't clear up a skin issue

Once you accept this, your approach to skincare will become much less stressful. Take it from me—there is no skincare product out there that can totally clear up your skin on its own. Whether you're dealing with premature ageing, acne, eczema, rosacea or psoriasis, I'm telling you now that there is no magic cure.

Take every skincare product with a pinch of salt. Do your research and figure out whether or not a product is for you. Sure, your skin can improve in its health and appearance, but there will never be an overnight, one-stop fix.

3. Remember there is no such thing as 'anti-ageing'

Much like how there is no skincare product that will act as an instant fix, it's important to remember that the concept of anti-ageing is made up. Our skin physically can't age in reverse.

There is no such thing as 'Botox in a bottle' (unless it's actual Botox) and there is no product that will eradicate wrinkles entirely. Before someone convinces you to buy into the elixir of youth, remind yourself they're probably not being totally honest.