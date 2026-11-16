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“I’m Afraid to Go Back to the Protests”: Women Describe Their Gynaecological Problems After Tear Gas Exposure
More painful periods, unusual bleeding, disrupted cycles: from Rennes to Nice, women report gynaecological problems that occurred after demonstrations. They all question the role of tear gas used by law enforcement.
“My daughter started experiencing ovarian pain mixed with cramps. It lasted until the following afternoon.” On 17 October, during a demonstration in Paris, Linda, 42, and her 12-year-old daughter were caught in a cloud of tear gas following a police intervention. A few hours later, both experienced severe lower abdominal pain.
Their testimony is far from an isolated case. For several weeks, women have been reporting more painful periods, unusual bleeding and disrupted menstrual cycles on social media after being exposed to tear gas during demonstrations.
Like many others, Linda is convinced that her symptoms are linked to her exposure to tear gas. It’s a hypothesis that is impossible to prove on an individual basis, but one shared by thousands of women. Since 8 October, the Instagram account Lacrymos de Sang (‘Tear Gas of Blood’) has collected nearly 10,000 testimonies.
Demonstrations, Tear Gas and Gynaecological Disturbances
Marie, a protester in Nice, was also surprised by the onset of unusual gynaecological pain after being exposed to tear gas. Sprayed “right in the face” during a secondary school and trade union demonstration, the 27-year-old recalls: “It burned my eyes, my skin, my airways. That same night, I started having severe abdominal pain. I didn’t understand, because I was at a point in my cycle when I’m supposed to be free of symptoms.”
In the days that followed, the pain persisted. “I continued to have cramps and strong contractions,” she recalls.
Similarly, Nina, 36, and Stephie describe experiencing “menstrual cramps without periods” or ovarian pain in the days following their participation in demonstrations.
Chloé, meanwhile, describes three days of “excruciating” pain. “On 13 October, I was heavily exposed to tear gas for about five minutes. Forty-eight hours later, I was struck by such intense lower abdominal pain that I was doubled over,” she recalls.
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Convinced it was an isolated incident, she returned to another demonstration a few days later. “I was exposed to tear gas again on 17 October, and exactly 48 hours later, the same pain returned. It lasted for more than a week and was accompanied by continuous bleeding.”
Increased Suffering for Women With Endometriosis
For some protesters with endometriosis or adenomyosis, the symptoms appear particularly severe. This was the case for Anne-Lise, in Rennes. “During the demonstration, I was caught twice in a police kettle and then exposed to tear gas, and then a third time as my partner and I were leaving. We were targeted with tear gas grenades,” she recalls.
Her body reacted quickly. “That same evening, I started experiencing significant spotting. By the following day, it had turned into actual bleeding, which is still ongoing.”
What worries the 46-year-old most is that, for several months, treatment for adenomyosis, a condition similar to endometriosis, had significantly reduced her symptoms. “I hardly had any periods anymore. It was a real rebirth after so many years of suffering,” she confides.
Lydie*, 25, who also has endometriosis, reports a similar experience. The Parisian describes what she calls extremely heavy menstrual bleeding following the demonstrations she attended.
In Lille, 27-year-old Claire also describes a recurrence of symptoms she hadn’t experienced since starting treatment. After being exposed to tear gas during a demonstration on 24 October, she woke up the following day with “back pain and uterine cramps”.
“I hadn’t experienced anything like that since starting treatment, and this time it was even worse. Then came the migraines, digestive problems and extreme fatigue,” she recalls.
Contraception Has Been Disrupted by Tear Gas
For Chloé, beyond the pain, it’s the lack of explanation that troubles her most. “I have an IUD and I hadn’t had a period or experienced any pain for a year. Since I’d previously had an ovarian cyst, I immediately thought it had returned.” Worried, she consulted her midwife, who referred her for a pelvic ultrasound. The scan revealed no abnormalities. “The gynaecologist assured me there was absolutely nothing there. He couldn’t explain the cause of the pain or the bleeding,” she continues.
Lisa, who has been taking the contraceptive pill for six months but experienced bleeding midway through her pill pack, is concerned about the implications for her reproductive health. “I’m worried about having to make an appointment with the gynaecologist and potentially having to change my contraception.”
For Loa, 22, who has a contraceptive implant, her period returned following exposure to tear gas, having previously stopped altogether. “That same evening, 17 October, I had severe abdominal pain, and my period started during the night. But what was unusual was the pain,” she explains.
She returned to another demonstration on 24 October. Three days later, her period returned. “It had barely been a week since my previous period had stopped. It started with excruciating pain that woke me up in the middle of the night.”
After the Gynaecological Pain, the Fear of Returning to Protest
For Claire and Anne-Lise, it’s the fear of reliving the pain associated with their endometriosis that troubles them most. Claire, a history and geography teacher in Lille, no longer plans to attend demonstrations. “I’m not going to risk going to any more protests. I can’t afford to be in this state when I go back to teaching.”
For Anne-Lise, the anxiety is equally overwhelming. “I’m desperate, but I’m also very scared. What if my contraceptive pill, which has been such a relief for my endometriosis, stops working and my nightmare starts all over again?”
Lydie*, who experiences what she describes as “haemorrhagic” periods, is outraged. “It makes us question whether we want to go out and protest. I ask myself, ‘Will this increase our risk of developing cancer? Will it make my endometriosis worse?’”
For Linda, who attended a demonstration in Paris with her teenage daughter, returning to another protest together is out of the question. “I wonder whether our health is at risk. As a mother, it worries me a lot.”
Although the long-term effects of tear gas exposure on women’s health remain uncertain, Loa is determined to continue protesting. “These symptoms make me angry and scared. But I’ll continue to protest. If I stop going, it would mean that the use of this weapon has succeeded in deterring me from exercising one of my rights.”
What the Science Says
On Instagram, @Doctorgoodtips, a GP and emergency medicine doctor with nearly 28,000 followers, has examined the possible, but unproven, links between tear gas exposure and gynaecological problems. “Some tear gases could activate pain receptors … present in the uterus,” they explain. Other healthcare professionals suggest that anxiety and fear may also play a role in these symptoms.
Midwife Sophia Rakrouki (@myfertiliteam) has also spoken out on the subject, sharing her concerns after experiencing unusually heavy periods a few days after being exposed to tear gas. While she acknowledges that some studies have identified associations between tear gas exposure and menstrual disturbances, she emphasises that the evidence remains limited and does not establish a causal link.
Given the growing number of testimonies, however, she believes it is important not to “brush the issue aside” and to continue investigating the potential effects of these substances on reproductive health. Ahead of the demonstration on 24 October, she advised pregnant women via Instagram Stories to avoid attending as a precautionary measure.
The issue is attracting increasing international attention. Following the Black Lives Matter protests in the United States, a study conducted in Portland involving people exposed to tear gas found that a majority of participants reported changes to their menstrual cycles, including heavier bleeding and longer or more painful periods. However, the researchers stressed that these findings did not establish a causal relationship and called for further investigation.
Having graduated from the ESJ Pro Montpellier print/web journalism program, Stella Roca is a journalist for Marie Claire International.
She worked at Franceinfo and La Maison des Maternelles as an intern, then as a freelancer for various web media, she now writes in the psychology, sex, love, well-being and professional life sections of Marie Claire International.