The Beauty Digest: Nobel Prize-Winning Skincare, a Very Chic Body Brush and the Future of LED Therapy

From Nobel Prize-winning skincare technology to a new generation of personalised LED therapy, these are the beauty discoveries worth knowing about this week.

Lottie Winter&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
New Beauty Products
(Image credit: Noble Panacea / Dior Beauty / The British Library / La Bonne Brosse)
Jump to category:

The Beauty Digest is my Beauty Director’s edit of what’s actually worth your attention. Each week, I’ll be sharing the new launches I’m using and loving, the viral treatments I’m putting to the test (and what I really think of the results), plus my take on the industry conversations everyone’s talking about.

The New Launches on My Radar

Spotlight On: The Philosophy of Perfume

The Philosophy of Perfume by Alice du Parcq, The British Library

(Image credit: The British Library)

Few people can talk about perfume with quite the same infectious enthusiasm as fragrance journalist Alice du Parcq. With an encyclopaedic knowledge of the industry and a remarkable ability to make even the most complex aspects of perfumery feel accessible, she's become one of the most compelling voices in fragrance. Her new book, The Philosophy of Perfume, explores our relationship with scent beyond the notes and ingredients, delving into the psychology of perfume, its connection to memory and identity, and why certain smells have such a profound emotional effect on us.

It's a refreshing departure from the usual prescriptive approach to fragrance, encouraging us to think less about what we should be wearing and more about what genuinely captures our attention and moves us. Whether you're a committed perfume obsessive or simply curious about why a particular scent can transport you back twenty years in an instant, this is an essential read.

The Treatment Trial: Current Body Series 3 Mask

Confession time: I've always been a little sceptical of at-home LED therapy devices. Compared to professional treatments, the light intensity is often lower, and poor skin contact can compromise how effectively the light is delivered. That's not to say they don't work—there's pretty solid evidence supporting certain wavelengths of LED light for skin rejuvenation—but I've often found myself questioning whether the results justify the (sometimes considerable) investment.

CurrentBody's new Series 3 mask, however, addresses some of these concerns, taking into account the factors that influence the efficacy of LED therapy, including wavelength, light dosage and how consistently the light reaches the skin. Where the Series 2 offered three wavelengths and 236 LEDs, the Series 3 has six wavelengths and 750 LEDs, including blue light for blemishes, green for pigmentation and yellow for redness, alongside red and near-infrared light for skin rejuvenation. But the really clever part is its new MyDose technology, which lets you map different wavelengths to specific areas of your face via its app. So, rather than treating your entire face with the same light, you could target fine lines around your eyes with red light, pigmentation on your cheeks with green and breakouts on your chin with blue, all in the same session. The system then automatically calculates and adjusts the light dosage for each area.

It's a major technological advancement, bringing a level of precision to at-home LED therapy that was previously out of reach. I've been using it for two weeks now, and I'm already impressed with the results, not to mention how comfortable it is to wear. It fits snugly against my face without feeling restrictive, and crucially, doesn't hurt my eyes. It's still early days for assessing the longer-term benefits, but so far, it's doing a very good job of converting me.

Lottie Winter
Lottie Winter
Beauty Director

Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.