Marie Claire UK Skin Awards 2026: Meet the Visionary Judges Defining the Best in Skincare

One of the things I’m most proud of when it comes to the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards is the calibre of our judging panel. Every year, we bring together some of the most respected and knowledgeable names in the industry to rigorously test, review and rate the latest innovations in skincare.
And with innovation and research moving at an extraordinary pace, that level of expertise has never been so important. From sophisticated new formulations and emerging ingredients to groundbreaking treatments and technologies, skincare is evolving fast—and distinguishing genuine innovation from clever marketing requires people who really know their stuff.
That’s where our judges come in. From leading dermatologists and aesthetic doctors to product formulators, beauty experts and no-nonsense content creators, our panel represents an incredible breadth of knowledge and experience. Together, they put this year’s entries through their paces, scrutinising the claims, assessing the results, and ultimately deciding which products and treatments truly deserve a Marie Claire UK Skin Award.
So, with this year’s entries in and judging underway, it’s time to meet the brilliant people deciding the winners…
Dr Alia Ahmed
Dr Alia Ahmed is a Consultant Dermatologist with a specialist interest in psychodermatology, bridging skin health and psychological wellbeing. Passionate about holistic, patient-centred care, she helps individuals navigate the emotional and physical impact of skin conditions with compassion and expertise. Through her clinical practice, education, and advocacy, Dr Ahmed champions a more integrated approach to dermatology that recognises the profound relationship between mind and skin. She founded The Psychodermatologist and shares evidence-based insights with a wider audience through her platform, @the_psychodermatologist, empowering patients to feel confident in their skin and overall wellbeing.
Alice Hart-Davis
Alice Hart-Davis is a journalist with 25 years’ experience researching – and trying out - skincare and cosmetic treatments, so she knows what really works. She’s the founder of thetweakmentsguide.com, an online encyclopedia of independent information and videos about non-surgical procedures like fillers and lasers. Alice launched the site in 2019 to help people find out what cosmetic tweakments involve, which ones might work for their concerns, and to locate the best practitioners around the UK.
Alice Henshaw
Alice Henshaw, Founder and Medical Director of Harley Street Injectables, is a leading figure in the global medical aesthetics industry. Registered in the UK, New Zealand, and Australia, Alice has transformed from a cardiac nurse into a celebrated expert in advanced cosmetic procedures.
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Since founding Harley Street Injectables in 2014, Alice’s injection expertise and dedication to personalised care have made her a key opinion leader in aesthetics. Her accolades include multiple awards for Best Clinic and Skin Treatments in London, and finalist nods for Best Aesthetic Nurse and Clinic in the UK.
Alice's success, marked by a diverse international clientele, stems from her commitment to delivering natural, long-lasting results through individualised care. She now extends this ethos to her latest venture, SkinCycles—a cosmeceutical skincare brand designed to support post-treatment skin rejuvenation, bringing clinic-level anti-ageing effects into the home.
Alicia Lartey
Dedicated to debunking misinformation within the booming business of skincare, Alicia educates her audience with detailed testimonials and honest reviews. Her frankness about the lack of inclusivity within the skincare space brought The Lartey Scale of Hyperpigmentation to life: an in-depth glossary into post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation on all complexions. Alicia’s philosophy of efficacy and science backed ingredients is evident through her work as Head of Education and NPD at Supernova Body. More than this, her words can be found in publications like Cosmopolitan and Refinery29 where she unpacks beauty trends and how she’s come to find her footing within the industry.
Andrew Donaldson-Wheatcroft
Andrew Wheatcroft, unapologetically unfiltered, skincare aficionado and content creator. Known for his honest reviews, quick-witted humour and no BS approach.
Caroline Barnes
Caroline Barnes is one of the UK's most established and celebrated make-up artists. Known industry-wide for her passion, skill, and professionalism, she has built a reputation for approachable beauty that has helped her attract an enviable roster of clients, including Diane Kruger, Ruth Wilson, Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Watson, and Olga Kurylenko, as well as Kylie Minogue and Kelly Rowland. Caroline takes great satisfaction in creating beautiful red-carpet glamour and pushing creative boundaries for video and photo shoots.
Editorially and for advertising campaigns, she has worked with many of the world’s most famous photographers such as Rankin, Walter Chin and Ellen Von Unwerth, creating beauty and fashion shoots for publications like Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire & Glamour, and campaigns for clients such as H&M, Max Factor, Olay and Maybelline. Commercially,
Caroline has a YouTube channel, Speed Beauty by Caroline Barnes, offering expert beauty advice that is receiving well-deserved recognition. She also gives her time to the beauty industry charity Look Good Feel Better, using her ‘Midas touch’ to help restore confidence and wellbeing in women with cancer.
Debbie Thomas
Debbie Thomas is a leading laser expert and founder of the D.Thomas Clinic, renowned for science-led, results-driven skin treatments. With over 26 years in the industry and 40,000+ hours of hands-on experience, she’s known for pioneering advanced protocols across all skin tones. A British Beauty Council board member and key opinion leader, Debbie works closely with top manufacturers to drive innovation, safety, and regulation in aesthetics. Her expert approach blends cutting-edge technology with deep skin knowledge, making her one of the most trusted names in advanced skincare.
Dr Derrick Phillips
Dr Derrick Phillips is a leading consultant dermatologist based in London, seeing patients at OneWelbeck and Skin55 Dermatology. After graduating from UCL Medical School in 2011, he spent over a decade in the NHS, including a role as a consultant at the world-renowned Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, where he combined patient care with clinical research. Recognised for his work on sustainability, he received the British Association of Dermatologists’ Green Prize in 2022. As a spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation, Dr Phillips is a go-to expert for Harper’s, British Vogue, Marie Claire, Women’s Health, and has also shared expert insights on TV and radio.
Dr
Dr Ahmed El Muntasar, an award-winning GP and renowned aesthetician, is revolutionising cosmetic medicine. A graduate of St. Andrews, Manchester, and UCL, he combines rigorous medical expertise with a passion for patient-centred care. Dr Ahmed owns three clinics across London, Leeds, and Cheshire, offering advanced non-surgical treatments rooted in science and safety. Also known as The Aesthetics Doctor on social media, he has over 1 million followers and is celebrated for championing diversity and inclusivity in aesthetics. Dr Ahmed is also dedicated to raising industry education standards, with plans to launch a teaching academy to train future practitioners.
Dr Anjali Mahto
Dr Anjali Mahto is a consultant dermatologist, bestselling author, and founder of Self London, an award-winning clinic specialising in intelligent, device-led skincare. With over 20 years of experience in both medical and aesthetic dermatology, she is known for her evidence-based approach and clinical integrity. Anjali is passionate about cutting through beauty industry noise to highlight what truly works, championing products rooted in science and real-world results. Her work focuses on acne, scarring, and skin ageing, with a deep understanding of both skin biology and patient psychology. She is widely respected for her honest, informed, and discerning voice in beauty.
Dr Ash Soni
Dr. Ash Soni is a fully qualified, UK- and US-trained aesthetic doctor and founder of The Soni Clinic. Trained at institutions including Imperial College London, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell, Johns Hopkins Hospital, and The Royal Marsden, he specialises in non-surgical aesthetics and has locations in Ascot, Berkshire, and has recently taken up residency at Surrenne Belgravia at The Emory Hotel in London.
Dr BeiBei Du-Harpur
Dr Beibei Du is a Consultant Dermatologist and Clinical Lecturer at St John’s Institute of Dermatology, King’s College London. Her clinical practice focuses on acne and hidradenitis suppurativa, while her research explores the genetics and skin biology underlying inflammatory skin disease and inflammaging. She leads clinical trials and translational research to develop more personalised treatment approaches.
Alongside her academic work, she has collaborated with the skincare industry on evidence generation and product evaluation, with a particular interest in bridging advances in skin science and consumer skincare. She is passionate about promoting evidence-based dermatology and improving patient outcomes.
Dr Christine Hall
Dr Christine Hall is a GP and aesthetic doctor at the Taktouk Clinic in Knightsbridge, and one of the UK's leading voices on Korean beauty. Half Korean, she has been talking about K-beauty since 2016, long before it reached British shelves, and travels regularly to Asia working with brands. Named by Tatler as the medic of the moment in 2024 and the doctor who brought glass skin to the UK, she trained as a pharmacist before studying medicine, giving her a rare depth on ingredients and how they really work. Alongside her clinic practice, she works in NHS Emergency Medicine.
Dr Cristina Psomadakis
Consultant dermatologist Dr Cristina Psomadakis, known as Dr Soma, specialises in medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology and practises at Welbeck and within the NHS. She holds a Master’s in Skin Ageing and Aesthetic Medicine and is Medical Director at Klira, a bespoke prescription skincare service. She is also the creator behind @dr.somaskin and has extensive experience in skincare product development, brand consultancy and education.
Dr David Jack
As one of London’s most influential aesthetic doctors, Dr David Jack is known worldwide for his subtle and tasteful approach to non-surgical cosmetic treatments.
Over his 15-year clinical career in plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine, Dr Jack has travelled extensively and gained experience across a wide range of surgical and medical specialities to hone his skills. He undertook rigorous training in specialist posts, including burns, microsurgery, internal medicine, hand surgery, surgical dermatology, and skin cancer, during his time in the NHS. He is a member of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.
Dr David Jack has a unique approach to aesthetic medicine, based on surgical rationality, and always opts to treat in a way appropriate to the individual’s anatomy, rather than the cookie-cutter approach so commonly seen today.
Dr Elizabeth Hawkes
Dr Elizabeth Hawkes is a leading Consultant Oculoplastic Surgeon with an international reputation in blepharoplasty and aesthetic eye rejuvenation. An award-winning surgeon she is based in London and highly specialised in the delicate periocular region. Known for her meticulous surgical technique and holistic approach she combines medical, surgical and skincare strategies to achieve natural results. With her background as an Ophthalmologist, Dr Hawkes is passionate about eye health and is a strong advocate for safety in aesthetic practice. She is a trusted voice of authority in the media and among peers.
Dr Kemi Fabusiwa
Dr Kemi Fabusiwa is a London-based doctor, skin enthusiast, and content creator making beauty make sense. She runs the skincare platform Joyful Skin and creates content that blends clinical science with cultural relevance—smart, unfiltered, and always skin-first.
Dr Marwa Ali
Dr Marwa Ali, is a distinguished aesthetic doctor based in London and the resident expert at the prestigious Wellness Clinic in Harrods. Trained at St George’s and holding a postgraduate diploma in cosmetic dermatology, she brings many years of advanced experience to her practice. Known for her nuanced, “less is more” approach, Dr Ali offers bespoke treatments including Botox, dermal fillers, HIFU, microneedling/ RF and laser therapy. She is passionate about enhancing, never altering, natural aesthetics and frequently employs tailored, multimodal strategies for facial and body rejuvenation.
A recognised leader, Dr Ali speaks at industry events across the globe, educating and shaping future-facing skin solutions. Dr Ali’s mission is to offer patients a convenient, easy way to book treatments and stay informed with her trusted skincare insights, always in a discreet and supportive environment.
Dr Maryam Zamani
Dr Maryam Zamani is the founder of the multi-award-winning MZ SKIN brand and a globally recognised expert in Oculoplastic Surgery and Facial Aesthetics, with over 20 years of clinical experience in the US and UK. A pioneer in modern skincare and an exceptional surgeon, she is known as "the eye doctor" for her unmatched expertise in eyelid surgery and skin rejuvenation. Dr Zamani combines medical precision with a deep understanding of the female aesthetic, delivering natural, elegant results. Her innovative approach bridges science and beauty, cementing her status as a true leader in aesthetics and skincare innovation worldwide.
Dr Sophie Shotter
Dr Sophie Shotter is the Founder & Medical Director of Illuminate Skin Clinic in Kent and Harley Street, London. Her passion is for helping people to age as the best version of themselves, inside and out. Through a combination of skincare, longevity measures and in clinic treatments, Dr Shotter takes her patients on this journey.
Dr Sophie has been widely recognised in the UK as one of its top injectors by the likes of Tatler, Vogue & Harper’s Bazaar, and works closely with Allergan as part of their International Faculty, as well as being a Key Opinion Leader for numerous other brands. She was proud to be awarded the Aesthetic Medical Practitioner of the Year Award at the Aesthetics Awards, 2023. Dr Shotter also launched a podcast—Age Well with Dr Sophie Shotter—in November 2023, which is already in the top 10% most listened to podcasts globally.
Dr Stefanie Williams
Multi-award-winning Dermatologist Dr Stefanie Williams is founder and Medical Director at Eudelo Dermatology & Skin Wellbeing in Central London. She is a GMC registered doctor, German qualified dermatologist, author, international speaker, and key opinion leader in the industry. With a special interest in the management of adult acne, rosacea and skin ageing, Dr Stefanie has published in-depth reports on these topics, and in 2019 she founded Delo Rx, a revolutionary anti-ageing skincare range for women with breakout-prone skin.
Dr Wassim Taktouk
Dr Wassim Taktouk is an award-winning aesthetic doctor and founder and Medical Director of Taktouk Clinic in London. A member of the British College of Aesthetic Medicine, he has a Postgraduate Diploma in Dermatology and is known for his expertise in injectables and a natural-results approach to aesthetics. He also co-founded the London Academy of Aesthetic Medicine, where he trains and mentors medical professionals in aesthetic practice.
Dr Emma Craythorne
Dr Emma Craythorne MBChB FRCP is a Consultant Dermatologist and Mohs micrographic and laser surgeon at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Trust and One Welbeck. She is the founder of Klira, a digital platform delivering personalised, effective luxury skincare through bespoke epigenetic SkinSize™ analysis and medical-grade formulations. Emma is widely known as the host of The Bad Skin Clinic, aired in over 100 countries, and presenter of TLC’s Save My Skin, treating complex skin conditions. She also hosts the After Hours Skin Clinic podcast, making dermatology relatable through science-led discussion. She is a former President of the British Cosmetic Dermatology Group and a Trustee of the Cosmetic Practice Standards Authority.
Fiona Brackenbury
With a career spanning over 35 years in the Skincare industry, Fiona Brackenbury has worked passionately to become a true expert in her field and one of the authority leaders of skincare in the UK. Fiona has played a multi-faceted role in the skincare industry from treating celebrity clients to designing facials and treatments. With an encyclopedic knowledge of the skin, ingredients, and products, and working with the labs on global product launches & education her passion and heart truly lies in the skincare industry.
Madeleine Spencer
Madeleine Spencer is a journalist and broadcaster who has contributed to titles including The Times, Grazia, Glamour, InStyle, The Independent, Stylist, and The London Standard, as well as offering commentary for the BBC, Sky News, and ITV.
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Creating new, modern approaches to skin health, Melanie Grant has distinguished herself as a passionate advocate for innovation and holistic education in aesthetic skin improvement.
Across her practices in Sydney, Melbourne, Los Angeles, New York City, and London, Melanie specialises in bespoke treatments designed to improve and enhance skin. With more than 25 years of experience working with clients across a range of demanding professions, Melanie is renowned for her deft touch and refined aesthetic, earning her a devoted following and recognition as an authority in her field.
Michaella Bolder
Michaella Bolder is known for “The Bolder Method” bespoke facial massage treatment. After 18 years of industry experience, she shares her advice and tips with her community both online and in the clinic. Catch her behind the scenes skin prepping for TV, Film and red carpet in between client clinic days.
Mina Lee
Mina Lee is a South Korean skincare expert, aesthetic practitioner and founder and creative director of MinaLee.London, her Chelsea-based facial studio. With more than 20 years’ experience, she previously worked as a laser therapist, head therapist and trainer at a leading London medical spa, and was the first UK national trainer for Biologique Recherche. She is known for combining advanced aesthetics with Korean healing practices and highly personalised, holistic treatments.
Nausheen Qureshi
Nausheen Qureshi is a biochemist and product innovator behind many of the high-profile figures and cosmetic brands worldwide. She is known for her creative formulations and designs technologies and helps manufacture cosmetic products. The beauty products that she designs and creates have won multiple awards worldwide. Her modern upgrades and expertise in product creation, innovation and technology have achieved unprecedented results in independent clinical trials.
Ola Awosika
Ola blends relatable comedy and expert skincare and beauty knowledge into his brutally honest product reviews, insider tips, and pop culture commentary. From skincare reviews to cultural talking points, he strikes the balance between education and humour, breaking down complex beauty topics in a way that’s approachable and fun.
Paige Tracey
Paige Tracey is the Consumer PR Manager at Soil Association Certification, leading on the consumer education on what organic is, how it answers to consumer’s concerns as well as spotlighting organic brands doing innovative things in the sector. Paige began her career at SA Cert in 2021 on the Organic Beauty and Wellbeing working her way up to becoming Partnerships Manager for Beauty and Textiles. She has been recognised for her strong impact to date in the world of organic, being named one of Natural Product News’s “30 under Thirty” finalists for two years running.
Ruby Hammer MBE
Ruby Hammer MBE is one of the beauty industry’s most respected and enduring voices, with over four decades of experience as a makeup artist, brand advisor, and product innovator. Renowned for her modern, inclusive approach, she combines deep technical knowledge with a discerning eye for quality and performance. Ruby’s career has spanned editorial shoots, global runways, and television, giving her a rare, 360-degree perspective on what truly works. As a judge for the Marie Claire Skincare Awards, she brings expert insight, integrity, and a passion for intelligent beauty—championing products that deliver both real results and meaningful impact.
Dr Sarah Tonks
With degrees in both medicine and dentistry, Dr. Sarah Tonks developed a deep appreciation for the delicate architecture of the face and the emotional power of aesthetic treatments. In 2013, she established TLC (The Lovely Clinic) to offer a more thoughtful, honest, and innovative alternative to the 'standard' medispa—instead, TLC focuses on treating people as whole individuals, not just fixing isolated concerns.
Dr. Tonks has performed over 45,000 procedures and built a reputation for her advanced work in regenerative injectables like JULÄINE, and Sciton laser technologies including BBL, HEROic, MOXI, and HALO.
Teresa Tarmey
Teresa Tarmey is one of the UK’s leading skin experts, with over 27 years of experience and more than 50,000 hours of hands-on skin treatments. Known for her results-driven approach, Teresa is trusted by some of the world’s most recognisable faces and industry insiders. Her treatments are celebrated for blending cutting-edge technology with deep skin knowledge, and her namesake product line reflects the same ethos: science-led formulations, real results and expert-level quality. Teresa’s approach focused on healthy skin that looks and feels its best, refined by her many years of experience treating real skin.
Dr Thivi Maruthappu
Dr Thivi Maruthappu MA PhD FRCP ANutr is a Consultant Dermatologist, Nutritionist and Researcher. As the UK’s first dual-qualified Dermatologist and Nutritionist, her pioneering expertise bridges the gap between diet and skin health.
Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.