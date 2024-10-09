As an oily-skinned beauty editor, you’d think I’d avoid oils and rich creams but this power combo is my secret to a hydrated, radiant complexion

I hate to admit how long I went without using a night cream. I may be a beauty editor who quips about the importance of incorporating different skincare products and ingredients into your routine however, for me, a night cream was where I drew the line. Why would I need to alter my skincare routine just because I was drifting off to the land of nod? Well, I’ll tell you why.

At night is when our skin goes into repair mode, combating all the things we’ve thrown at it throughout the day. It’s also a great time to soothe any irritation this may have caused and help boost our all important skin barrier to help your skin better protect itself. So, by having a night time skincare routine specifically designed to nourish the skin while you sleep, you can better help it do all these things while you dream of Lucien Laviscount and winning the lottery (no, just me then?).

What put me off venturing into the world of night creams and night potions earlier however was that, as an oily skinned girl, most formulas were rich, heavy and felt armed and ready to break me out. So, when I was introduced to Keihl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate, a night oil that promised a light formula yet packed with ultra-nourishing ingredients, I was pretty intrigued. Fast forward many years and it’s still one of my favourite night time products, alongside the Cloud Cream from the same range which launched in 2022. Want to know why? Well, just keep scrolling to find out…

What’s so good about the Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Range?

Formulated with over 90% natural ingredients, both Keihl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate and the Midnight Recovery Cloud Cream work to restore, plump and nourish your skin as you sleep.

The Concentrate contains a blend of seed and plant oils which not only hydrate but also help boost the skin barrier to keep hydration locked in at the same time. Alongside these nourishing oils, the Cloud Cream also contains omega fatty acids which further help lock moisture into the skin. Over time, these ingredients not only work to make skin feel more hydrated, but by ensuring skin stays that way for longer, they also help fight fine lines, boost radiance and give an overall more youthful looking complexion. Sounds pretty good right? You see why I’m a fan.

My honest review

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

The realisation that oils and rich creams can actually benefit oily skin was something that completely transformed my skincare routine and with it my complexion as a whole. The key I’ve found is to use a lighter moisturiser in the day (my current favourite is The Inkey List’s Omega Water Cream ) but layer on more nourishing products at night when your skin has more time to absorb them without the interference of make-up and daily sweat and grime. Over time, I’ve found this method not only makes my skin look healthier and more radiant but also prevents me getting quite so oily in the day too, something I’m a big fan of.

When it comes to application, I like to alternate between the two formulas depending on how my skin looks and feels. If post-cleanse I find myself looking in the mirror at the end of the day and my skin looks dull, tired and just overall lacklustre, it’s an oil day. The great thing about the Midnight Recovery Concentrate is that although it’s packed with all the hardworking ingredients I mentioned earlier, it still feels incredibly light with an almost serum-like texture as opposed to a traditional night oil. This means it spreads easily so I only need a single pipette to cover my whole face and neck. I like to use my fingers to gently press it into my skin then simply leave it to do its work. I find the results speak for themselves each morning: my skin looks hydrated, glowy and just much more alive.

While I could happily use the concentrate every night, on days when my skin looks a little more stressed out with blemishes and redness (usually caused by my period, because girlhood) I gravitate towards the cream instead. Much like the concentrate, the cream is also incredibly light in texture with an almost mousse-like quality to it that’s so nice to apply. Because of this it sinks quickly without leaving any residue, something that I’m grateful for when my skin feels problematic, and still leaves my skin looking plump and hydrated on waking.

A couple of extra things I have to share about both products, first of all the scent. It is dreamyyyy. Both feature the same botanical fragrance that turns applying them into a spa-like experience. And, before you worry that it may irritate your skin, as a fellow sensitive skin girlie I can say, I’ve found them to be gentle enough for everyday use.

If I had to choose between the two, I’d say the concentrate just pips the cream to the post however if you want to splurge, both deserve a spot in your skincare routine.