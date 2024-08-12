Summer body care is trending hard right now, with an impressive growth of 1.2 million views on TikTok recently. So it seems extremely fitting that Isle of Paradise has introduced a body care range which consists of two sets of body scrubs , cleansers and body creams , all aiming to brighten, soften and clear the skin.

Team MC UK simply raves about the Isle of Paradise tanning products (from the tanning waters and face tan drops to the new Sunny Serum - in our opinion every product is a hit), so to say I was excited that the brand was releasing a body care range would be an understatement.

There has been a rise in body care products containing skincare ingredients lately. It makes sense really: the skin on your body is simply an extension of that on your face after all, so deserves a similar level of care and consideration.

The range comes in two exclusive sets: Brilliantly Bright and Confidently Clear, which you can choose between based on your body’s particular needs or your personal preferences. With a wealth of skin-loving ingredients like vitamin C along with hyaluronic, lactic, salicylic and polyglutamic acids between them, the skin-clearing and softening effects speak for themselves. Ranging from £15 - £18 per product, the range is neither super affordable nor outrageously expensive.

As a tanning brand, these products are ideal for preparing your skin for self-tan, as well as the after care. However, as somebody who experiences body acne - especially during the summer months, just when I want to show a little more skin - I was keen to put both sets to the test to find out if they were worth the slightly higher price tag.

I tried both over the course of a few weeks and - spoiler alert - my skin has never looked better. Shop the products for yourself, and read my in-depth reviews for each below.

My review of the Isle of Paradise body care range

One thing that immediately drew me to this body care range was the fact that it was both highly effective and gentle enough for daily use. As someone with sensitive, acne-prone skin, I’m careful with introducing new actives into my skincare routine, but I had no problems using this range of products for two weeks straight.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I will mention that due to the exfoliating nature of each of these products, it’s more important than ever to apply a high SPF all over your body, 20 minutes before heading outdoors. Now, onto the fun stuff.

The Brilliantly Bright set

This range contains vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to brighten and soften the skin. My skin responds so well to hyaluronic acid, so I enjoyed the fact that it featured in all three products, leaving my skin the most hydrated it’s ever been, without feeling at all greasy (no mean feat in the heatwave we were experiencing when I first started using these products).

With a summer focus and bright, citrusy coloured bottles, I was honestly expecting these products to have a sickly sweet and fruity scent, but here I was pleasantly surprised. The Brilliantly Bright set smells like an incredibly subtle version of a pina colada - pineapple with a hint of creamy coconut. Delicious.

Isle of Paradise Brilliantly Bright Body Polish

(Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

Isle of Paradise Brilliantly Bright Body Polish £18 at LOOKFANTASTIC I’m a huge fan of the practical bottle packaging, which makes each product in the set super easy to use (though a teensy bit difficult to tell apart) - and this is particularly true for the body polish. I’m not a fan of the huge tubs that body scrubs usually come in, you see. Scooping product out of said tubs usually ends up with water trickling from my hand into the product, diluting it, and with scrub particles embedded in my long nails. So I was a fan of the more practical squeezy bottle which made it far easier to use when in a rush. I used this product first, paying special attention to drier parts of my skin, like heels and knees. The fine particles didn’t feel at all aggressive or rough on my skin.

Isle of Paradise Brilliantly Bright Body Cleanser

(Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

Isle of Paradise Brilliantly Bright Body Cleanser £17 at LOOKFANTASTIC After this, I lathered the body cleanser - which had the same stunning yet subtle scent as the polish - all over my body. It was a surprisingly pleasant creamy buttermilk yellow. I always gravitate towards body washes that are creamy and opaque as opposed to a clear gel - I just feel like they’re more nourishing for my skin, and nourishing this product certainly was.

Isle of Paradise Brilliantly Bright Body Moisturiser

(Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

Isle of Paradise Brilliantly Bright Body Moisturiser £15 at LOOKFANTASTIC I’m extremely picky with my body creams - they need to be both hydrating and easily absorbed. This lightweight lotion was just that, completing the three-step process and leaving me with incredibly soft and smooth skin after just one use. After using this set for a few days in a row, I genuinely experienced the softest, clearest skin I’d had in years.

The Confidently Clear set

This set promises to reduce the appearance of body blemishes and smooth the skin, charged with a blend of lactic, polyglutamic, mandelic and hyaluronic acids. Of all the exfoliating ingredients, lactic acid has historically been the best received by my acne-prone skin, so I knew I would get along with these products immensely.

I assumed this fragrance would be the sweeter of the two, and I was right - the scent is an echo of the Drumstick lollies I used to devour circa 2002 - but it’s still really subtle, so was kind to even a delicate nose like mine.

Like the Brilliantly Bright set, the products came in practical bottle packaging, this time in a summery neon pink shade which brightened up my shelf wonderfully.

Isle of Paradise Confidently Clear Body Polish

(Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

Isle of Paradise Confidently Clear Body Polish £18 at LOOKFANTASTIC I tentatively scrubbed the body polish into my shoulders and back to allow the actives to do their thing.

Isle of Paradise Confidently Clear Body Cleanser

(Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

Isle of Paradise Confidently Clear Body Cleanser £17 at LOOKFANTASTIC I applied the body wash for back acne in a similar way to the Brilliant Bright wash, again, focusing more on my acne-prone back and shoulders.

Isle of Paradise Confidently Clear Body Moisturiser

(Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

Isle of Paradise Confidently Clear Body Moisturiser £15 at LOOKFANTASTIC I’m usually hesitant to apply body cream directly to my back in case of a bacne flare up, but I knew this one would help to treat, rather than aggravate it. After applying the lightweight, nourishing formula I was left with super smooth and soft skin, which cleared up more and more with each day. Seriously, I don’t think my skin has ever been this clear during a heatwave.

Overall, I was incredibly impressed with this body care range. It was gentle and pleasant to use yet still targeted my bacne and left me with the softest skin I’d experienced in years. I’ll continue to use these products throughout the summer, alternating between them to reap the brightening and skin-clearing benefits.