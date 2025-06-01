As a beauty editor, I am very aware of the damage that UVA and UVB rays can cause to my skin, so I am very strict about my SPF application, and I never miss it as part of my daily skincare routine. Because of this, as soon as the weather warms even a little, I make sure my children are always slathered in sunblock too.

Suncream application is never a particularly fun job, and trying to keep my kiddies still for long enough while I apply lotion to their little arms and faces can feel like an enormous task during our frantic countdown to the school run in the mornings.

I always prefer to use one product for all of us to save time, money and the faff of having to stash multiple products in my handbag for a day out, but it's not always easy to find a cream that we can all agree on. My son has struggled with eczema in the past so I'm picky with what children's skincare I can use on him, and I try to avoid any stronger ingredients or heavy perfumes incase it causes a flare-up. On top of that, my two year old daughter hates anything too sticky or wet, and will often run for the hills when I grab a bottle of suncream.

Thankfully, I think I have found a warm-weather winner, with Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion. This do-it-all protective cream can be used on the face and body and is totally safe for the whole family, as well as those with sensitive skin. I have been using it for a few months now, and last week during an unexpected sunny spell while we were in the park, I applied it to my little one's cheeks and noses, and by some kind of miracle, there were zero complaints!

The cream itself is very lightweight and blends beautifully without any tacky feel. It absorbs within a minute to soften and smooth skin but with a dry-touch feel that won't annoy my toddler (or me when I’m in a hurry). Plus, it doesn’t leave a white cast on my complexion.

I have been using it on my face for a while now, and it’s very quick and easy to apply before my makeup minus any slippery texture or pilling—it actually feels like an invisible yet smoothing base for foundation and settles like my usual day cream rather than a classic sun block.

It contains skincare style ingredients too, which includes sunflower extract to protect from external damage, as well as rosemary and rice bran to hydrate and calm my cheeks while I wear it, and it's also designed to be non-comedogenic, so I don’t need to worry about it clogging my pores and causing breakouts. I tend to use it as the last step of my skincare, but I have reapplied it a couple of times over my make-up and it has blended in well without ruining my look. More recently, I’ve been using it on my arms and chest and I’ve been impressed with how speedily it sinks into skin.

It contains SPF50, and it is broad spectrum so it’ll keep us all protected from sun damage but without the use of very harsh chemicals. In fact, this was the first traditional suncream formula available that didn't contain oxybenzone, which is an ingredient that has been linked to skin irritation and environmental damage. As well as having a high protection factor, it is designed to be very water-resistant, and will stay put during a splash in the paddling pool or during a sweaty commute for up to 80 minutes without the need to reapply.

I have been using the 71ml sized tube, which is bigger than most of my other facial SPF products, and has lasted me a while. Now that I know my little ones love it too though, I have stocked up with the jumbo—and I mean jumbo—bottle that holds a whopping 532ml of product and comes with a useful carry handle and pump applicator. It will be super handy to keep next to my front door to apply before we head outside. The large pump applicator means it's easy for small hands to use too. It’s an impressive sized pack and will easily see my little gang through the whole of summer.

As well as all the technical stuff, Im really fond of the very gentle scent. The formula contains a blend of natural aromatic ingredients including basil, eucalyptus and lemon which work beautifully together to give the cream a whisper of botanical fragrance that is calming to use but without being over-powering or sickly.

The cheerful packaging is worth a mention too. The shiny white base complete with yellow detailing and lid give this product a joyful vibe that stands out from my usual suncream products. The smaller squeezy tube is a good size, and the narrow nozzle lets out just the right amount of product each time minus any mess. Its very easy to carry in my bag, and the slim-line design slots into a pocket easily.

I have nothing but good things to say about this gorgeous SPF product. My children are very hard to please when it comes to suncream, but it has had a rare double thumbs up from them too. Supergoop! Play really does mean we can spend the coming months playing in the sunshine without any worries about our skin.