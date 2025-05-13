I've been testing this shimmer-infused SPF and I'll never go back to normal sun cream
Shining, shimmering, SPF
Some beauty products are so highly thought of by beauty editors, celebrities, and those in the beauty know that they need no introduction. Nuxe Huile Prodigieuseis one such product. The multi-tasking dry oil, which can be used on the face, body and hair, is an icon. The brand knows how to make a really good oil. It's Milky Hair Oil is a wonder product for reviving and protecting damaged strands and the Sun Oil offers high-level sun protection in an ultra-nourishing formula.
So, I was pretty excited when I heard there was a new launch coming and it brought together two summer beauty essentials: an illuminating body oil with the protection of an SPF. Available in an SPF30 and SPF50, Nuxe’s Sun Oil Gold promises to make sun protection much more than just a practicality, but a luxurious part of your body care routine. As a die-hard body oil fan (even when it comes to SPF), I knew I had to put them to the test, and thankfully, the heatwave earlier this month gave me the perfect opportunity. Here’s my honest review…
What’s so good about Nuxe’s Sun Oil Gold SPF?
Bringing together an illuminating body oil with the protection of an SPF, Nuxe’s Sun Oil Golds offer the best of both worlds. Available in both SPF 30 and SPF 50 variations, they are made from a blend of hydrating oils which work to nourish and hydrate the skin. Alongside this, however, both factors also contain rice and rosemary extract, which work in combination to prevent premature skin ageing by protecting it from environmental aggressors and soothing and calming any irritation.
What sets Nuxe’s Sun Oil Gold apart, however, from both the original Sun Oil formula (another great SPF, in my opinion) and other sunscreen oils, is its incredible shimmery finish. Infused with pearly particles, Sun Oil Gold gives skin a soft bronze glow which shines (in a very good way) when it catches the light. This is an SPF oil, but oh-so-much better.
The other brilliant thing about these illuminating SPF body oils is that they smell like the original Huile Prodigieuse, which to me is summer in a bottle—a creamy white floral, with notes of tuberose, jasmine, and coconut.
A beauty editors honest review
When temperatures finally hit the mid-20s at the beginning of this month, I knew it was time to break out Nuxe’s Sun Oil Gold. I quickly took to slathering the shimmery oil (in SPF 30, in case you were wondering) on my arms and legs, and straight away I knew this was going to be my new favourite SPF.
Firstly, the texture feels incredibly nourishing. As someone who’s always favoured oil SPFs over traditional creams, I’ve tried my fair share over the years and, while some leave your skin feeling greasy and sticky, the best formulas feel incredibly luxe. Nuxe falls into the latter with a slightly thick texture, which soaks into the skin quickly, leaving no uncomfortable residue.
Now, onto the most exciting thing about this oil, the golden finish. You rarely come across an illuminating body oil that also has SPF, and so it was this that I was most excited about. Rather than a glittery finish, the golden tone in Nuxe's oil is incredibly delicate, melting into the skin to create a radiant sheen as opposed to a full-on sparkle. It’s a radiance that’s natural yet alluring and comes into its own when you step into sunlight.
While I loved the look of this oil on my sunny London balcony, I can’t even imagine how much better it will be when worn on my summer holidays for poolside cocktails or dinners by the beach. Add to that the most important point of all, that my skin is protected while wearing it, and I’m dubbing this my ultimate summer beauty essential.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
