I Listened to Able Heart’s Manifesting Music Every Day for a Week – and Honestly? I'm Hooked

Manifesting has been having a moment for the past few years. From vision boards and journaling to TikTok's "lucky girl syndrome" and more, we've never been more open to looking inwards for inspiration and motivation.

But manifesting also gets a bad rap, with sceptics claiming it's a fairytale, and we're kidding ourselves if we think that picturing earning thousands of pounds/finding the perfect partner/landing our dream job is as easy as making a few mind maps along the way.

And I get it: manifestation requires some suspension of disbelief. But when I was asked by MC UK's Senior Health Editor, Ally, to try listening to Able Heart's manifestation music every day for a week, I had to admit my interest was piqued. I'm far from a millennial, so would my ingrained Gen X pessimism call BS?

For the record, it's not all spiritual quackery, either. Research (such as this study, published in the journal Applied Acoustics) confirms that music influences the regions of our brain responsible for mood - just ask anyone who leaps onto the dancefloor when certain tracks play - so it's not too much of a leap, then, to assume that we could also utilise music to enhance manifestation.

"While the science is still catching up, there's growing evidence in fields like neuroplasticity and psychoacoustics that supports the idea of sound affecting mood, cognition and even our physiological states," says manifestation expert Joanne Jones, "so it’s entirely plausible that carefully crated music could help guide people to things they want or need."

Leading the charge in the field is singer, songwriter and producer Able Heart. In a nutshell, Heart writes songs with various manifestations of focus, from believing in yourself (Worth It) to earning more (Let The Money In). There's more on how this all works below, but in short, could a week of listening to Heart's music transform my mindset? I couldn't wait to find out.

What is Able Heart's manifesting music?

If you've never heard of Able Heart, listen up (pun intended). A former Olympic skateboarder turned addict turned songwriter, Heart is all over our FYP right now, with celebrities from the Jonas Brothers to Oprah on board with his beats.

And the premise is fairly simple: Heart combines motivational lyrics on a given topic with certain musical frequencies that are believed to promote a desired outcome.

"Manifestation music works by shifting your emotional and energetic frequency," explains Nicci Roscoe, holistic health and wellbeing practitioner and author of Manifest Your Everything. "Music has a direct impact on the brain and body - it can influence brainwave activity, soothe the nervous system, and help induce a meditative or elevated emotional state. When the body is relaxed and the mind is calm yet focused, we become more aligned and receptive to the energy of what we are manifesting."

Heart uses what are known as solfeggio frequencies, which have been used since ancient times to calm, relax and reset the mind. "The idea behind manifestation music is that the sounds or frequencies (like 432Hz, 528Hz or Alpha brainwaves) can put your mind into a more receptive or relaxed state - often associated with creativity, clarity or problem-solving," notes manifestation expert Kelly Lundberg. "Some artists, like Able Heart, create music designed to enhance these states, which could become a useful tool for those who struggle to switch off or get focused. It doesn’t do the work for you, but it sets the tone."

What are the benefits of listening to Able Heart's manifesting music?

Music has been used as a way to channel our emotions for thousands of years, from the call-and-response songs of early blues and jazz to meditative chanting and more.

"For centuries, people have used chanting and sound to manifest their desires, find peace, and gain clarity during meditation," agrees celebrity psychic TJ Higgs. "By blending these ancient techniques with modern music, Able is riding the wave of the manifesting trend. His songs not only entertain but also serve as tools for those looking to elevate their mindset and attract positivity into their lives."

So, what can I expect to gain from a week of listening?

1. It's purported to enhance energy

Much of the noise (again... pun intended) around Able Heart is rooted in the idea of energy, and how to harness or shift our energy to better suit our desires.

"The law of attraction, which underpins most manifestation practices, suggests that like attracts like," explains Jones. "So, when you use music to get into a state of joy, gratitude, or certainty - emotions commonly aligned with receiving - you’re essentially tuning your energy to the outcome you want. Even subconsciously, the use of frequencies like 432Hz (associated with healing and harmony) or 888Hz (often tied to abundance) can help attune the listener’s energy or emotional state to match the frequency of what they desire."

2. It helps boost mood

If all the above is slightly mind-blowing, hear this: research shows that music has a powerful effect on the human brain, activates our reward systems, releasing our feel-good hormone, dopamine, for improved mood.

3. It can help us to process emotions

Anyone who has ever made a break-up mix tape (just me?) will attest that listening to music that relates to your emotions can have a cathartic, releasing effect, allowing us to work through and move past (particularly negative) emotions.

"Music can evoke strong emotions, helping you to release any negative feelings or limiting beliefs that might be holding you back," agrees Higgs. "By processing these emotions through music, you create space for positivity and abundance."

4. It helps promote a more positive mindset

Listening to manifestation music might be capable, quite literally, of changing your brain. Through a process known as neuroplasticity, we can rewire our brains to think in different ways.

"Music can help us to interrupt negative loops and replace them with more empowering narratives," explains Nicola Noél, specialist psychiatric nurse, transformational consultant, and founder of Brainworks Therapy. "It works to strengthen neuroplasticity, meaning you’re literally rewiring how you think and feel as you listen."

5. It can help us establish new habits

"Manifestation music can become a catalyst for habit change," says Jones. "For example, starting your day with music that reinforces your goals and desired mindset sets the tone for what actions you take, what thoughts you entertain, and how you respond to challenges." Neat, right?

Are there any drawbacks to manifestation music?

If you're still on the fence, let's take a look at things from the other side. While manifestation can be a valuable tool, it isn't a magic bullet for changing your life - you're still going to have to do the hard graft yourself.

"Unfortunately, listening to manifestation music alone isn’t going to attract your dream life," cautions manifestation expert Mindy Paul. "I spent years deep in the meditation music rabbit hole, tuning into every Hz frequency, and visualising like clockwork. Was it relaxing? Absolutely. But was it transformational? No."

Meaningful change takes time, effort and energy, and while manifesting music can play a part in that, Paul is clear that listening to Able Heart alone isn't going to cut it. "People are obsessed with the quick fixes," he tells MC UK. "The idea that you can press play and manifest your aspirations instantaneously. But this is energetic bypassing disguised as spirituality, and it’s why so many are frustrated by their lack of results. Regardless of vision boards, playlists, or meditations, beliefs move mountains. Not music."

I listened to Able Heart's manifesting music every day for a week - and these are my honest thoughts

Days one to three

Fully clued on on both the pros and cons, I was keen to get started with my manifestation listening, and luckily for me, Heart's music is easy to find. A quick scroll on Spotify and I select I Believe It, a vibrant, upbeat track with lyrics reminiscent of a bouji vision board. My immediate thoughts? I'm way too old for this - but by the end of the (pretty short) track, I've kind of got into the groove, and am surprised to find myself with a smile on my face.

For the rest of the morning, I have the phrase "It's all working out for me" ringing in my ears, and I have to say - there are worse earworms to have.

On day two, I'm starting to get invested in the process. That said, I find myself distracted by my usual crazy morning routine and am disappointed that I'm not able to build on Monday's positivity. Instead, I relegate Heart to background noise and totally tune it out.

Then I remember what one of the experts I spoke to this piece warned. "Let’s be real, slapping on a Spotify playlist won’t manifest your dream life while you scroll Instagram," laughs Noél. "But when used intentionally, manifestation music (like Able Heart’s tracks) can absolutely be a game-changer for your mindset and mental wiring. Pair it with intention: Don’t just listen passively. Sit down, breathe deeply, and choose a specific focus or desire you want to embody."

Noted. So, on day three, when I have a pile of work to do as a (well-known) procrastinator, I ask myself - could Heart help me focus and get through my seemingly endless to-do list? With Noéls advice ringing in my ears, I take a moment to do some breathwork before I select my track for the day. I settle on Magnet and vibe along to Heart, whispering motivational nuggets as I unload the dishwasher. Do I get my work done? I do. And not only that, I'm so pumped I head out for a mid-morning run, too. Fitness goals, smashed.

Anna headphones during her week long challenge (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Days four to seven

Firmly in the swing of things, days four and five continue in the same vein - and even my kids are getting into it, after some initial confusion about what exactly I was listening to while making packed lunches.

Has it changed my life? No, but I'm pretty happy with my life just as it is. It has made me feel more productive, though, and encouraged me to tune into my emotions in a way I'd usually overlook. You try being told, "Today's going to be a good day" and walk away in a bad mood.

By the end of the week, I've certainly enjoyed the challenge, but I'm still sceptical about some of the claims discussed above. I don't really feel that different, but the experts assure me that I will still be reaping some reward, even if it doesn't feel like it.

"Manifestation music is designed to operate on both conscious and subconscious levels," reassures Jones. "The beauty of it is that it bypasses resistance. You might not consciously believe you can earn more money or meet the right partner, but singing along to a track that reflects that belief allows you to emotionally experience it as if it’s already true. It’s like a mental dress rehearsal for the life you want, and the more often you do it, the more natural those beliefs start to feel."

I guess I just have to trust the process!

A selfie of Anna at the end of her week long Able Heart challenge (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

