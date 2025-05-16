Tinted SPF formulas exploded in popularity last year, with formulations such as Ultra Violette's Daydream Screen SPF50 Tinted Veil and the Refy Skin Trio flying off the shelves thanks to their ability to protect from UV rays while also offering a layer of lightweight, natural coverage, much like the best skin tints. The perfect summer base option? Absolutely. So when I got a chance to try the Mecca Cosmetica In A Good Light Illuminating Drops SPF30 in Australia before the UK launch, I already knew they were going to be a big hit.

Four tinted formulas that promise to boost, brighten and illuminate the complexion, these drops are already hugely successful in Aus, where Mecca hails from. "Demand has been high, and we’ve struggled to keep some shades on the shelf," the team tells me. "We currently have a long wait list of customers for the shade ‘Dusk’, which has proved incredibly popular as a liquid blush."

"Currently, In A Good Light Illuminating Drops are averaging a 4.5 star online review rating. Customers love the easy application, the added SPF benefits, and the glowing blur effect that the product provides."

The way we wear SPF continues to evolve in line with our make-up routine needs and desires; here's why I believe this product will be the next one to watch for summer 2025.

(Image credit: Mecca Cosmetica)

How can you use the Mecca Cosmetica SPF drops?

Perhaps what's most appealing about these SPF drops is their versatility; you can use them in a myriad of ways depending on your skincare and make-up routine. The product offers an SPF protection level of 30, as well as colour correction, a blurring effect and a highly dewy, radiant finish. For this reason, your options are seemingly endless.

The brand says these skin enhancers can be used in the following ways: tell me the following four are their most recommended ways to use the product:

Layer it [all-over]: with a moisturiser, a serum or foundation. Add a sheer wash of colour: to even and colour correct the complexion. Blend across your cheeks: as a liquid blush or bronzer for a radiant flush. Build upon high points: for extra luminosity and contour glow.

I should point out that while these drops are a great addition to your sun protection line-up, I do not recommend relying solely on these to protect your skin. I always recommend using a broad spectrum SPF 50 facial sunscreen as the last step in your skincare routine, before reaching for these as an additional step.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The way you use these also depends on which one you choose. With four shades developed to flatter a broad range of skin tones, you can pick your ideal hue for all-over use as a primer or complexion perfecter, or equally as a bronzer or blusher.

'Sunlight' is the fairest shade of the four, which works well with pinker undertones. It could be used all over for fair complexions or as a highlighter on all skin tones. Similarly, 'Golden' can be used at the high points of the face to highlight for all skin tones.

'Bronze' is a great shade for mixing with your foundation or using as a bronzer to contour parts of the face, and can be used as a primer or all-over skint tint for medium skin tones. And finally, 'Dusk' is beautiful all over for deeper skin tones, and as a liquid blush for all complexions.

A beauty editor's review

I've been using two shades of the Mecca Cosmetica SPF drops ('Sunlight' and 'Bronze') pretty religiously since first trying them around six weeks ago. While I love mixing the latter in with my daily skin tint for that perfect all-over glow, I tend to use the former just on the high points of my face to highlight and boost radiance. Together, these work well for my complexion to help me achieve my dewy skin texture of dreams, while of course, offering added SPF protection.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

The texture of these is lovely; they're super lightweight and non-sticky, and absorb into skin beautifully. They also blend well, even with fingertips, meaning the options of how to use them are wide-ranging. There's a light scent, too, which reminds me of holidays and being by the beach, which can only be a great thing. I think in an already-saturated SPF market, these offer something new and different, making them a must-try for the spring/summer months.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)