Beauty Addicts on Reddit Swear by These Niche Brands—After Testing Them, I Totally Get The Hype

There is a lot of choice in the beauty industry right now. With new products being released daily, it can be hard to know what exactly to spend your hard-earned cash on—and if I struggle with this as a beauty editor, then I can bet everyone feels overwhelmed.

But the sheer amount of churn is a good thing; there are endless brands to discover, and now and again, I will stumble across niche lines that have some of the most unique formulations I've ever tried. Some of these brands have growing cult followings, and others operate largely under the radar, but I'm never one to gatekeep. So, ahead is our breakdown of the best indie brands to know—as confirmed by the make-up lovers of Reddit.

1. Glisten Cosmetics

Glisten Cosmetics' excellent water-activated Wet Liners have gotten me through many a festival—from the full five days of Glastonbury to an evening spent dancing at Victoria Park's All Points East. These really pack a punch, and you need just the tiniest amount, meaning that one will last you years. There are many colours to choose from, and a bundle for all tastes from Pastel and Monochrome to Neon, and some even glow under UV. They are incredibly pigmented, and I can attest to the fact that they last all day, beating out rain and sweat. While these are Glisten's hero product, they also have great freckle pens and lovely pressed powders.

2. Muzigae Mansion

I took one look at Muzigae Mansion's packaging and I was sold. There's a lip tint that comes in a case akin to that of a paint tube and a cushion foundation in a sculptural compact. Indeed, the brand was created to infuse art and the unfamiliar into everyday life, but the formulations hold up, too. The Objet Liquid lip tint has a airy, velvety texture that dries down to a silky matte finish, and comes in a whopping 26 shades. It's been a staple in my make-up bag since I first discovered it.

3. Danessa Myricks Beauty

While this is an established brand, with legions of fans, I still find it surprising that most people I speak to don't know about Danessa Myricks Beauty—and they are seriously missing out. In fact, this was the brand that was co-signed the most by make-up artists on Reddit, and for good reason. Founded by self-taught MUA, Danessa Myricks, on the principle that race, gender, age and personal style shouldn't stop anyone from experimenting with make-up, it is renowned today for its inclusive shade range, hard-working formulas, and pigments. Their Yummy Skin Serum Foundation, Blurring Balm Powder and Colorfix Matte Liquid Eyeshadows are must-haves.

4. Karla Cosmetics

If you love experimenting with make-up looks and adore colour, glitter, shimmer and duochrome, then you need to get acquainted with Karla Cosmetics. It has the best, most pigmented selection of loose powder and pressed handmade eyeshadows that I've tried. Their Opal Multichrome Loose Eyeshadows come in a range of bright colours, including purple, burgundy and yellow, and the gel shadows have an incredibly unique texture that really sticks to the lid, but doesn't compromise on pay-off. They're not for the faint of heart.

5. Krave Beauty

K-beauty brand, Krave Beauty, was founded by YouTuber Liah Yoo, who shared her acne and skincare journey with her 1.2 million followers. For years, she had a complicated, 14-step routine, but saw no improvements until she went minimal; swapping harsh actives for gentle, hydrating ingredients and culling her regimen down to just three products. Krave Beauty was created on this ethos—most products are formulated and manufactured in South Korea, and they operate a slow business model, launching only one product a year. Each is designed to strengthen the skin's barrier, and nothing does it better than their cult Great Barrier Relief Serum. Creamy and nourishing, it instantly soothes sensitivity—and the skincare addicts of Reddit love to use it in conjunction with strong retinols like Tretinoin, as it helps calm the skin and provides a hefty dose of hydration.