I find the fake tan process painful, so take my word for it that this is the best gradual one around—especially for winter

I remember reading a piece that claimed absolutely everybody loved fake tan. Respectfully, I don't quite agree. Every now and then I’ll do the full whack prep and bronze session, but it’s not something I enjoy doing on a regular basis. Especially in winter. Don’t get me wrong, I like a hint of a glow, especially if I’m going to something like a wedding, but I’m also fine with being pale.

In fact, if I didn’t test the best fake tans as part of my beauty journalism career, I’d probably be even less inclined to bother applying it from time to time. Thankfully, said beauty editor testing has led me to find one of the nicest and most effective options on the market—the Isle of Paradise Gradual Tan Lotion

IOP is one of a handful of brands I trust on the occasions that I do slather myself in a bit of bronze. It’s effective, non-sticky and largely failsafe—and costs less than £10. Here’s why it’s a must if you like a faux glow but have a similar lazy attitude to yours truly.

Isle of Paradise Gradual Self-Tan Lotion in Light/Medium £9.99 at Boots

I can remember when Isle of Paradise first launched and yet, today, it’s hard to imagine what the self tan industry was like without it. The brand makes some of the best fake tan for face and body options that you can find on the UK market.

What IOP founder Jules Von Hep doesn’t know about self tan probably isn’t worth knowing. Every time I meet him I learn something new. For example, did you know that the active ingredient in fake tan was first discovered after being given to sick babies and staining the skin around their mouths? I learnt this from Jules.

Anyway, I digress. On to this exceptional gradual tanning lotion, which is housed in a generous-sized squeezy baby blue tube, making it nice and easy to dispense. The lotion formula is lovely and lightweight—non-sticky and with a quenching gel texture. It’s a great example of the facial-skincare-as-bodycare trend that’s become increasingly popular over the past few years; the formula contains vitamin C, niacinamide and sodium hyaluronate (a derivative of hyaluronic acid with the same hydrating benefits).

Before... (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

... And after one application (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

As for the user experience, the texture means that it glides easily over your skin and absorbs nice and quickly, so you don’t have to wait an age to get dressed or go to bed. I use the Light/Medium option, one application of which gives my skin a nice subtle glow, but there’s also a Medium/Dark formula. The glow develops in 4–6 hours and I’m usually happy to call it a day then, especially in winter, but you can apply until you’re happy with your level of tan then alternate with your usual body lotion or cream to maintain the results. It’s a little tricky to capture the difference with a phone camera (see above), but trust me that there’s a noticeable, healthy-looking boost.

If you’re looking for a gradual tan that is for the most part failsafe—the streak risk is low, but remember even a great fake tan will do so if you don’t rub it in well—allows for customisable colour and doesn’t cost too much, this could just be it. More personally, it’s without question one of the best fake tans for pale skin and easily my all-time favourite gradual tan moisturiser.