PFW's street-style beauty went all out with hair swirls, flicked-out bobs and metallic details

After a very busy few weeks, Fashion Week A/W 2025 wrapped up in Paris yesterday. It's been an exciting few weeks beauty wise; Marie Claire UK were on the ground in London, reporting backstage on some of the key trends we'll be seeing soon—think bold eyelashes and renaissance romanticism—but some of our favourite looks were found in the street style of our capital, New York, Milan and now, Paris.

It's the fashion capital of the world, so it's no surprise that there was a bevy of dazzling beauty looks this past week outside the Carrousel du Louvre and all across the city. Here, the emphasis was on avant-garde hair and statement metallics. Read on for the full breakdown...

1. Bold hair colours

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We spotted bright, colourful hair all over the streets of Paris, and this electric blue look was one of our favourites. While you don't need to go as bold as this, it is good inspiration for when you're feeling kind of "meh" about your look.

Bleach London Washed Up Mermaid Super Cool Colour £4.55 at Cult Beauty

2. Hair swirls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Slicked hair swirls and whorls were a major trend at PFW. It's a real avant-garde statement in very little time at all. All you need is a precise comb and some gel to create something a little different.

3. Pillar box red lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We noticed the return of blue-toned red lipsticks in New York, London, Milan, and now it's in Paris too. While this timeless look has never gone away, it's nice to see it trending again.

4. Gold and silver accents

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All over, we saw chunky gold and silver jewellery, and this look proves that it doesn't have to just adorn your appendages; you can also work the trend into your facial accessories and make-up, in the guise of a metallic eye or lip.

5. Hair accessories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proof that you don't need to spend a lot of cash to create an excellent hair look... Perhaps all you need is a good pack of bobby pins in a colour that contrasts against your hair.

Kitsch Essential Bobby Pins in Brown £4 at Lookfantastic

6. Minimalist, satin skin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I've been calling it for quite some time, but glass skin is officially out in favour of a more satiny texture. You still have dew, but it's more controlled and much more preferable for those with oilier skin tones.

Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Hydrating £21.50 at Space NK

7. Flicked out bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As we all know, bobs are the hairstyle of the year, and the flicked-out bob might just be my favourite. Part retro, part contemporary, it adds an editorial spin to an ordinary hair day. Plus, it's super easy to achieve.