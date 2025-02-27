LFW's street-style beauty looks waved goodbye to 'clean girl'—it’s all about bright pink for spring

And just like that, London Fashion Week has wrapped. Pointing to the breath of British talent, this season saw cult labels come up for air; with the likes of Dilara Finkogulo, Sinead Gorey and Conor Ives finding their place alongside the legacy houses. As a beauty editor, though—much of my time was spent backstage—in the hours before the shows started, with the make-up artists and hairstylists who were literally creating next season's trends as they worked. Peep more about that in our London Fashion Week AW 2025 Beauty Report.

But often the most wearable looks are found on the streets, and this season, they erred towards the maximalist, as guests bid farewell to "clean girl" in favour of colourful, graphic and statement looks. Spring has truly sprung.

1. Graphic brows

Brows have been in flux for quite some time. They were thick, and now they're on the thinner side—but really, all signs point towards them being customisable. Take this season as an excuse to get creative, whether that's going au natural, bleached, or as we see here, a graphic, painted on brow. It's up to you to decide what noise you want to make.

2. Ombre hair

The statement looks didn't just extend to make-up. This ombre hair sees a dark brown colour graduate into a bright red. It's edgy, unique and reads super contemporary.

3. Honeyed lips and cheeks

This is proof that trendy looks don't always need to be in your face. Here, features are enhanced by using the same honeyed pink shade on the cheeks and lips, echoing something I noticed on the catwalk too: the return of matchy-matchy.

Westman Atelier Petite Baby Cheeks Blush Stick - Petal £23 at Cult Beauty

4. OTT blusher

Florals for spring? Meh. Blush for spring? Always. I am obsessed with this statement flushed look, which features a bright, hibiscus pink shade swept across the entire cheek area—with most of the colour pigment deposited on top of the cheekbones. It's giving low-effort, editorial make-up, and it doesn't need anything else, no eye, no lip, just a brushed-through brow.

5. Overlined lips

We saw it on the streets of New York, and now in London: the 90s revival is going nowhere. On the streets, many guests went for the classic combination of brown, over-lined lips with a clear, or nude gloss. It's a classic for a reason, and I'm happy that it's sticking around.

Make Up for Ever Artist Colour Pencil: Eye Lip and Brow Pencil £20 at Cult Beauty

5. Tonal make-up

Similar to pairing your eye look with your lips and cheeks, we also saw a resurgence in tonal make-up, where your entire look (including your hair and elements of your clothing) exists within the same colour family. This burgundy look is a timeless way to wear the trend.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk Medium £29 at Space NK

6. Unconventional eyeshadow

And for the more artistically inclined, this look is a good reminder to get creative with your make-up and experiment with colour. This guest daubed pink eyeshadow around her eyes to create a "flower" effect.

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Cream and Powder Blush Duo £34 at Cult Beauty

7. Colour me pink!

You may have noticed a theme... There's been a lot of pink. While I'm tempted to attribute it to the change of seasons, this bright pop of pink is a beautiful look in its own right, whether you're wearing it on the lips, cheeks or lids.