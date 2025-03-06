MFW’s street-style beauty embraced fun with coloured streaks, bright eye-liner, and lots of freckles

We're on the home stretch now when it comes to Fashion Week, with Milan having wrapped on Monday. After breaking down the best street-style beauty looks in New York and London, some key trends have emerged and have just cemented themselves on the cobbled streets of Milano.

While we may be analysing what we will be seeing sartorially in Autumn/Winter 2025, it's just March, and we're starting to see some sunshine. As such, Milan's most fashionable residents donned their spring wardrobes and debuted their summertime hair and make-up looks. There's major inspiration to be found here, so read on for the full breakdown.

1. 90s grunge and flicked out bobs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We've seen it in New York, London, and now Milan—the 90s are going nowhere. This off-duty model sports a seriously grunge-y, greige-coloured eye and lip, which serves glamour but with a good dolloping of edge. She's also wearing one of the most popular hairstyles of the season: the flicked-out bob—it's further proof that the bob is the definitive cut of 2025.

Mac Lip Pencil in Stone £20 at Lookfantastic

2. Heavy bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I don't want to say we called it, but as well as bobs reigning supreme this year, fringes are also in. In particular, the heavy fringe. It's a more dramatic take on the bangs we saw last year and has a 'rock chick' edge. So far, it's been worn by the likes of Taylor Swift, Dakota Johnson, and Emily Ratajkowski. No,w it's making the rounds on the fashion week circuit.

Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray £29 at Cult Beauty

3. Graphic eye make-up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look is an invitation to take more risks when it comes to your eye make-up this season. While you don't need to go as bold as this particular look, it's always fun to play around with colours and eyeliner, especially when it comes to the eyes.

4. A pop of pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pink dominated the streets of London Fashion Week, and it emerged as a dominant make-up trend for SS25. This look sees an attendee wear a more wearable take on the look—a version of muted millennial pink on the lip.

Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil - Watermelon Sugar 8ml £24 at Cult Beauty

5. Freckles and skin texture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A resounding theme from all of the fashion weeks so far was that of clear, satin skin that embraces natural texture. And what better way to embrace spring and summer than a smattering of freckles across the nose and cheeks? Just gorgeous.

6. Coloured ends

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we've seen more minimalist hair looks in recent seasons, this SS25 season is all about embracing fun, and hence, we love these pink ends. It packs a punch, sure, but it's also pretty low-maintenance—if you grow bored of it, you can just trim it off.

Bleach Super Cool Colour Rose 150ml £8 at Boots

7. Slicked back hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Slicked-back hair may read more masculine, but there is a real interplay between traditional male and female tropes playing out on the streets recently. This look sees the top of the hair slicked back, and the rest of the length loose and tousled. The best of both worlds.