Satin skin is the expensive and natural-looking finish that sits between dewy and matte—these are the best products

I've always been a dewy girl: I adopt a glowing skin routine every day and I rarely powder down my foundation. However, there are times when glowy finishes aren't ideal, particularly given how much I travel in hot climates. Matte is just not for me, however; whenever I've tried a mattifying foundation or primer in the past, I end up looking pretty flat and dull.

But here's the good news: these are no longer our only two options. It's time to get to know the satin skin finish.

Satin skin is defined by its ability to look natural and radiant but without a glossy, illuminated effect. It combines all the best elements of matte and dewy finishes: the t-zone is shine-free, but the rest of the face has a plump, juicy natural-looking glow. Skin looks like skin, but slightly 'enhanced.'

Because this look celebrates your skin in its natural glory, skincare prep is essential to achieving the satin finish. You want to find textures that plump and hydrate, but without leaving a glossy film across the face.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Makeup-wise, there are some brilliant formulas out there that straddle the worlds of both matte and dewy effects. A blurring primer and a velvety tinted moisturiser are the perfect starting points, which can then be built upon with bronzing balms and blushers that have a natural finish akin to fresh skin.

The following nine products are absolute game-changers if you want to embrace satin skin.

The best products to achieve satin skin

1. Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen SPF 50

Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen SPF 50 £65 at Tatcha

Tatcha's silky SPF is the perfect middle ground between super glowy sunscreens and those that completely mattify down. Skin is left with this lovely velvety soft feel and appearance, making it a great pre-cursor to makeup.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Refy Blur + Hydrate Primer

Refy Beauty's primer says everything you need to know in its name: not only does this have a velvety blurring effect on skin, it also works to hydrate, meaning it never looks overly matte. This is ideal for satin skin fans who want to prime skin and get extra 'grip' before their chosen tinted moisturiser or foundation.

3. VIEVE Super Skin Nova

Vieve's newest addition is one of my current favourite as it does amplify glow. But, hear me out: if you already have a matte foundation or other base you love, wearing this underneath creates a brilliant satin skin effect when the two combine. You won't be sorry.

4. Huda Beauty Easy Blur Foundation

Huda Beauty Easy Blur Foundation £32 at Sephora

Blurring primers and foundations are great go-to formulas for achieving that gorgeous satin finish, as they boost the appearance of the skin but in a natural way that still allows it to shine through. Huda's is one of the best for this.

5. Ilia Skin Rewind Complexion Stick

Ilia Skin Rewind Complexion Stick £48 at Sephora

Ilia's new Complexion Stick is a satin skin dream; if offers a medium-yet-buildable level of coverage, with a natural matte finish. This means the oily t-zone is taken care of, but cheeks don't look or feel dry.

6. Chanel Ultra Le Teint Velvet

Chanel Ultra Le Teint Velvet £46 at Chanel

Chanel was arguably one of the very first to nail satin skin with its long-standing favourite: Ultra Le Teint Velvet. The velvet-matte finish of this foundation targets excess oil and shine, while still promoting a radiant, natural smooth glow as well.

7. Kylie Cosmetics Natural Blur Powder Foundation

Kylie Cosmetics Natural Blur Powder Foundation £29 at Boots

Kylie Cosmetics's first powder foundation has the notion of 'satin skin' at its core. It has a blurred matte finish, but one that never looks drying or steals natural radiance from the skin. The powder has a wonderfully buildable formula too, meaning coverage levels are up to you.

8. Simihaze Beauty Skin Suede Melting Bronze Balm

Simihaze Beauty Skin Suede Melting Bronze Balm £25 at Cult Beauty

After your skincare and base are sorted, I'd suggest trying a bronzing balm, which adds definition and glow, but without shine. This one by Simihaze Beauty has a great blurring effect, and is super versatile.

9. Iconic Blurring Blush Sticks

Complete your base with a blush stick: these have the perfect creamy texture and finish. They add a pop of colour and brighten the face, but do so while offering a super natural flush rather than a mega-watt reflective glow.