Notepads at the ready—you’re going to see these NYFW street-style beauty trends everywhere

While most eyes were glued to the runway this New York Fashion Week, I had one eye to the ground; I've always found that a better indicator of emerging, and wearable trends, can be found in street-style looks. And this applies to beauty too. While I love spying a great sartorial trend, I'm eternally curious about how the most fashion-forward citizens are choosing to adorn their faces and wear their hair.

This season's street style was a veritable petri dish of burgeoning trends—spanning the boho revival to the last gasps of glass skin, which has, of course, been swiftly replaced. So, notepads at the ready—you're hearing it here first.

1. Hair accessories make their return

Woman at NYFW wearing hair accessories beauty

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot / Contributor)

Having had a moment several seasons ago, hair accessories made their return this NYFW. This was my favourite example of the look—it proves that you don't need to spend lots of money to make a statement; all you need is a pack of bobby pins and your imagination.

2. Satin skin

Woman at NYFW 2025 beauty

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot / Contributor)

Last year glass skin reigned supreme, but this year it's decidedly more wearable and friendly for all skin types. Satin skin sees dew in all the right places: on the tops of the cheekbones and in the centre of the forehead—as evidenced by model Kelsey Merritt who gave us a masterclass on the look ahead of the Micheal Kors show. Skin, when done right, can be a great accessory.

3. Boho waves

Woman at NYFW with boho waves beauty

(Image credit: Edward Bathelot / Getty)

Chemena Kamali's debut Chloé show last year signalled the return of boho—a look best epitomised by Sienna Miller's 00's wardrobe. Over the last few months, we have seen the trend trickle into the beauty sphere—and we have to remember, it is a look defined as much as relaxed, undone waves as it is broderie anglaise, beading and crochet.

4. Renaissance brows

Woman at NYFW week beauty

(Image credit: 305pics / Contributor)

As the skinny brow slowly takes over our fluffy, brushed-up hairs, it's worth looking at shape too. Gone are the days of high arches, long, straight brows were seen all over NYFW this season, pointing to the runway's interest in Renaissance beauty—which is essentially a development on the "Victorian Gothic" look I wrote about back in January, in line with the release of Nosferatu. Notably worn by Lily-Rose Depp during the film's press tour, it is defined by sculpted eye socks and cheekbones, cool brown shades on the eyelid and lips, and those straight, structured brows.

5. 90's lip liner

Woman at NYFW 2025 beauty

(Image credit: Naomi Rahim / Contributor)

The 90's revival is not slowing down sartorially, and the same can be said for beauty. Lips slightly over-lined with brown lip liner remain the make-up look du jour amongst the fashion set. It's a personal favourite of mine, so long may it live, I say.

6. Pillar box red lips

NYFW 2025 beauty

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot / Contributor)

While the majority of beauty looks were minimal, there was nearly always one statement feature. More often than not, this was a blue-toned, pillar box red lip. While it is a timeless classic, it has felt like this icon of make-up has fallen out of vogue of late—I'm hoping that its proliferation at NYFW signals a return.

7. The wavy bob

Woman at NYFW 2025 beauty

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot / Contributor)

We've already called it: 2025 is the year of the bob. There are a hundred different ways to wear this classic cut, but arguably the chichest way is the wavy bob—which we saw lots of at NYFW. Loose and unstructured, it screams effortless, and thereby instantly makes the wearer "cool"—or whatever that means these days. In any case, it looks good and is low-maintenance. It's easier to style than shorter bobs and grows out spectacularly.

