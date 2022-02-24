Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Net-A-Porter is one of those destinations where as soon as you land on site, you know you’re going to find something special. Draw yourself away from the best designer handbags and head to the beauty department for some of the industry’s most covetable beauty brands and dreamy products that you won’t find anywhere else.

From bathroom cabinet essentials from Aesop and luxury fragrance brands like Bella Freud Parfum, to doctor brands, including Dr. Barbara Sturm and MZ Skin, and designer make-up collections from brands like Gucci, the online retailer has it all. And we can exclusively reveal its bestselling beauty products from 2021, in case you needed a little helping hand with your purchase choices.

Net-a-Porter bestselling skincare products

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, £31

It is no wonder that this is one of the retailer’s bestselling products, it’s also the brand’s number one product. Anytime anyone who suffers from blemishes, oily skin or post-pill acne asks for product recommendations, this is what we suggest. It’s ideal for declogging pores, calming down angry spots and evening out skin tone. View Deal

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF30, £30

Do you know what makes the best facial suncreen? One that you are happy to use and apply. This one is weightless, non-greasy and doesn’t leave behind a white cast. No wonder it has been so popular. View Deal

La Mer Crème de la Mer, £125

An absolute cult classic. A true icon that still, after all of these years, is a favourite of Net-A-Porter customers. Thanks to the brand’s famous Miracle Broth, you can rely on this day cream to soften and firm skin. View Deal

Net-a-Porter’s bestselling tools and devices

Net-a-Porter bestselling bath & body products

Aesop +NET SUSTAIN Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash, £27

Name a more iconic hand soap. We will wait. See, you can’t. The scent mixture of Mandarin Rind, Rosemary Leaf and Cedar Atlas is glorious and that bottle smartens up any bathroom shelf. We’ve actually known people invest in one bottle and then refill the chic bottle with supermarket’s own-brand liquid soap. (FYI: everyone always knows it’s fake, so don’t do it.) View Deal

Bamford Hand Body Wash, £25

Another beautiful hand and body wash. Using this, you can picture that you are in fact in the Cotswolds-countryside at the brand’s organic farm Daylesford and not in your two-bed flat in Greater London. Transportive. View Deal

Net-a-Porter bestselling fragrances

Net-a-Porter bestselling haircare products

Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector, £24

What did we all do before the Olaplex treatment? The must-have product for anyone who colours their hair. It prevents breakage, and actually repairs damaged bonds. Such clever innovation, that is now being replicated across the industry. But Olaplex is the original (and best.) View Deal

Augustinus Bader The Shampoo, £40

Augustinus Bader is one of those brands that just took off at the speed of light. One day no one had heard of it, and then it was suddenly all people could talk about. When the brand launched haircare last year it went stratospheric again. This is why it is currently sold out on Net-a-Porter. View Deal

