All reasonably priced too...
Net-A-Porter is one of those destinations where as soon as you land on site, you know you’re going to find something special. Draw yourself away from the best designer handbags and head to the beauty department for some of the industry’s most covetable beauty brands and dreamy products that you won’t find anywhere else.
From bathroom cabinet essentials from Aesop and luxury fragrance brands like Bella Freud Parfum, to doctor brands, including Dr. Barbara Sturm and MZ Skin, and designer make-up collections from brands like Gucci, the online retailer has it all. And we can exclusively reveal its bestselling beauty products from 2021, in case you needed a little helping hand with your purchase choices.
Net-a-Porter bestselling skincare products
Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, £31
It is no wonder that this is one of the retailer’s bestselling products, it’s also the brand’s number one product. Anytime anyone who suffers from blemishes, oily skin or post-pill acne asks for product recommendations, this is what we suggest. It’s ideal for declogging pores, calming down angry spots and evening out skin tone.
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF30, £30
Do you know what makes the best facial suncreen? One that you are happy to use and apply. This one is weightless, non-greasy and doesn’t leave behind a white cast. No wonder it has been so popular.
La Mer Crème de la Mer, £125
An absolute cult classic. A true icon that still, after all of these years, is a favourite of Net-A-Porter customers. Thanks to the brand’s famous Miracle Broth, you can rely on this day cream to soften and firm skin.
Net-a-Porter’s bestselling tools and devices
Lanshin Intro Gua Sha Tool – Xiuyan Jade, £30
There was a time when you couldn’t move for Gua Sha jade stones. And it seems that their popularity hasn’t waned. This traditional eastern tool is used to depuff, encourage circulation and lymphatic drainage. Works perfectly alongside your at-home anti-ageing facial massage.
Faecgym Electrical Muscle Stimulation Mask, £415
OK., bare with us on this one. We’re aware that this looks like a cross between a masquerade ball accessory and a sex toy. But it is in fact an incredible mask that gives the muscles in your face a HIIT workout Using electrical muscle stimulation technology. use it for lift and firmness. *Exclusive to Net-A-Porter
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro, £430
Recently named as one of team Marie Claire’s Best Beauty Tools & Gadgets, we clearly agree with NAP customers that this is a brilliant beauty tool worth the investment. Using blue and red LED light, it stimulates collagen production and targets bacteria to prevent breakouts.
Net-a-Porter bestselling bath & body products
Aesop +NET SUSTAIN Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash, £27
Name a more iconic hand soap. We will wait. See, you can’t. The scent mixture of Mandarin Rind, Rosemary Leaf and Cedar Atlas is glorious and that bottle smartens up any bathroom shelf. We’ve actually known people invest in one bottle and then refill the chic bottle with supermarket’s own-brand liquid soap. (FYI: everyone always knows it’s fake, so don’t do it.)
Bamford Hand Body Wash, £25
Another beautiful hand and body wash. Using this, you can picture that you are in fact in the Cotswolds-countryside at the brand’s organic farm Daylesford and not in your two-bed flat in Greater London. Transportive.
Net-a-Porter bestselling fragrances
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 EDP, £215
This fragrance has been popular for years, it first launched in 2015, but it is having something of a moment right now. Which explains its bestselling status. It’s one of those scents that as soon as you walk into a room wearing it, you get noticed. It’s rather hypnotic.
Le Lebo Santal 33 EDP, £130
Arguably, the fragrance of the fashion set. For a really long time, it was the scent on everyone’s lips (and necks and wrists). It is one of those perfumes that just oozes cool. It’s undeniably the combination of leather, musk and spice, alongside Iris and Violet.
Escentric Molecules Discovery Set, £25 for 8 (25ml)
Escentric Molecule 01 Iso E Super is our Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas’s, best perfume ever, ever, ever. You can find that, alongside seven other of the brand’s truly unique scents inside this really handy set. Perfect for travel. And a really affordable price to help you find your new signature scent.
Net-a-Porter bestselling haircare products
Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector, £24
What did we all do before the Olaplex treatment? The must-have product for anyone who colours their hair. It prevents breakage, and actually repairs damaged bonds. Such clever innovation, that is now being replicated across the industry. But Olaplex is the original (and best.)
Augustinus Bader The Shampoo, £40
Augustinus Bader is one of those brands that just took off at the speed of light. One day no one had heard of it, and then it was suddenly all people could talk about. When the brand launched haircare last year it went stratospheric again. This is why it is currently sold out on Net-a-Porter.
Ceremonia The Scalp Power-Duo, £32
Our obsession with our scalps is going nowhere. We’re seeing the benefit of treating the skin on our scalps as an extension of our skincare routines. This duo includes an oil that encourages growth and shine and a massage tool to help exfoliate.
Net-a-Porter bestselling make-up products
Refy Brow Collection, £40
Not since Glossier’s Boy Brow, has an eyebrow product created such a devout following. Refy’s Brow Collection has everything you could need to groom and style your brows. From simply filling in, to the brow lamintation-look. One you try it, you won’t look back.
Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick, £44
Jennifer Aniston, Natalie Portman and Gwyneth Paltrow’s make-up artist launched her make-up range in 2018. The brand is known for allowing your natural skin to sing. Dewy and glowy complexions are the order every day and this highlighter stick is that in a tube.
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk, £17
Even if you’re armed with the best lipstick, a lip liner is going to make all the difference to its longevity. Charlotte Tilbury’s Lip Liner in Pillow Talk allows you to reshape and resize your natural lip line. It’s waterproof and lasts up to six hours.