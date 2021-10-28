Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The science-backed skincare brand takes on the haircare industry

Augustinus Bader‘s journey to being one of the biggest and most talked-about beauty brands in the world has been an incredibly short one.

It launched in 2018 with The Cream and took the industry by storm. It’s not often that a single product causes such a buzz, but it was seen in the kits of make-up artists all over the world, on the night stands of countless celebrities (Victoria Beckham loved it so much, she partnered with the brand to create her own Victoria Beckham skincare line) and beauty editors used their platforms to applaud the genius behind it.

Dr. Augustinus Bader, a German Director and Professor of Applied Stem Cell Biology and Cell Technology, discovered the brand’s famous patented technology whilst he was researching alternative burn treatments. The Trigger Factor Complex (TFC8®) is essentially a mixture of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and synthesised molecules naturally found in the body that quite literally trigger your skin’s natural repair and renewal process. It was decided, after some time and lots of discuss, that this could work incredibly well in skincare products. And voila, the brand was born.

In 2019, The Body Cream swiftly followed. And then the following year saw multiple drops in the form of The Lip Balm, The Body Oil. The Face Oil, The Essence, The Cream Cleansing Gel, The Cleansing Balm, The Body Oil, The Body Lotion and The Hand Treatment. Most recently The Serum and The Eye Cream were added into mix. It seemed as though the range was complete. But that couldn’t have been further from the truth.

This week saw the launch of the brand’s first foray into haircare, with the release of The Shampoo, The Conditioner, The Hair Oil, The Leave-In Hair Treatment and The Scalp Treatment. All of which contain TFC8® technology.

Augustinus Bader The Hair Collection

So why haircare? Well Dr Bader and CEO Charles Rosier explain that a healthy head of hair is only really possible if the scalp is in the best possible state. Using the haircare line helps nourish the scalp and allows the hair to feed from it. ‘Just like the skin, hair is governed by natural forces that slow over time, causing undesirable yet reversible outcomes,’ explains Dr Bader. ‘By translating our award-winning technology for skin repair and cellular regeneration to the scalp and hair follicles, we have created an unprecedented science-backed system that reawakens the body’s intrinsic ability to regrow hair and supports renewal from root to tip.’

The brand conducted trials and found that after just eight weeks, The Shampoo had increased hair strand thickness by 132.61%, hair was 150% shinier and the scalp was 98.11% less dry. The Scalp Treatment was found to have increased hair thickness by a whopping 303.23% and scalp hydration was up by 252.78%.

It would be foolish not to try it with results like that.