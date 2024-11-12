Brown blusher is proving this season's easiest and most versatile make-up product—here's how to wear it

Move over pink, brown blusher is in. Yes, this season, blusher is evolving to be more in keeping with autumn. While the red blush trend is still going strong (it's actually the perfect shade for natural-looking colour), brown blusher is absolutely not to be missed right now.

While many of us have been using brown blush for years, others are just now discovering the gorgeous appeal of this shade for the cheeks. TikTok users, for example, are going wild for the colour, proving just how beautiful it looks on.

So, we've established brown blusher is probably the most beloved autumn beauty product this year, but how do you wear it if you're new to this shade? Well, I've reached out to some experts to help me figure things out (and in attempt to give it a go myself). Here's what to know...

What is the appeal of brown blusher?

"Brown blushers are so popular now as they add warmth and dimension to the skin without overpowering the complexion—almost like a blusher and bronzer in one," says Laura Mercier Make-up Artist and National Education and Events Manager, Jess Kohn.

She explains, "Unlike traditional pinks or corals, a brown blush provides a softer, sun-kissed effect that we are likely missing now summer is over. It mimics a flush or a subtle contour."

She also notes brown blusher is "versatile and can be tailored to all skin tones", meaning there is a hue out there for everybody.

How should you apply brown blusher?

How you apply your brown blusher depends on your chosen formula and preference; you may be using a brown powder blush or a cream/liquid texture. But in terms of placement, Jess says: "For a natural look, apply brown blush where the sun would naturally hit—typically across the cheeks and bridge of the nose."

She says that you should "start with a light hand" and that "layering is key (you can gradually build intensity)." If you're choosing a powder, Jess prefers a fluffy brush, or fingertips for cream formulas, as these can really help with blending.

How can you find the best brown blusher?

As mentioned, you should start with the decision on formula. "Ultimately, it depends on your skin type and the finish you’re after," explains Jess. "Powders are perfect for those seeking a soft matte or satin finish, ideal for oily or combination skin. Creams or liquid blushers offer a dewier finish and are ideal for drier skin types."

I've selected the best options for both, below.

Fenty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Rose Latte £22 at Selfridges Fenty's cream blusher is one of my favourites thanks to its silky texture and impressive pigment. This hue has a pink undertone, making it perfect for a softer look.

Laura Mercier Blush Colour Infusion Blusher in Fresco £25.20 at Lookfantastic A beautiful powder with a warm undertone, this will give skin a natural flush, as if its sunkissed.

Jones Road Miracle Balm in Cocoa Bronze £36 at Liberty One of Jones Road's newest Miracle Balm shades, Cocoa Bronze suits all skin tones and can be sheered-out or built up in pigment.

Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge Lipstick in Velvet Plum £32 at Lookfantastic This gorgeous shade is a true pinky-brown, making it ideal for those who want to slowly convert to using brown blusher.

Rhode Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy £24 at Rhode Rhode's Toasted Teddy looks as gorgeous on the cheeks as it does on the lips, and the super-cute packaging makes it easy to carry around with you.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Island Glow Lip & Cheek in Sunset Bronze Glow £30 at Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury's cream blusher has a lightweight, buildable formula, and the colour has an orange undertone, meaning cheeks are given a pop of colour.