Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Calling all hair lovers, clear your calendars

You’re cordially invited to the Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2022. Sign up here.

If there was one thing that brought us all joy in lockdown last year, it was testing out new shower products. In fact, we have the stats to prove it. Zalando reports that haircare sales jumped around 300% in the pandemic. But, with loads of the best shampoos for dry hair and the perfect oils for high shine stacked up our bathrooms, it’s hard to know which ones come out on top.

Enter the Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2022.

Our team – and a panel of the UK’s leading hair experts – have done the legwork so that you are in the know about the most effective, sweet-smelling, sustainable mane-taming products on the market. They have put their meticulous taste, knowledge, and techniques to the test to bring you the best hair care out there.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

From indie Ayurveda brands to iconic frizz-busting innovators, the Marie Claire UK Hair Awards has been rooting out leading products since its debut in 2017. This year is no different. We’ve gone on the hunt for products that make life easier, enhance our wellbeing and, of course, make locks look great.

Alright, alright, want to find out which brands have made the cut? Sign up to attend the virtual awards ceremony on April 20th, here.

Once you’ve done that – come straight back, I want to tell you exactly how the products have earned their accolade.

How have the winners been selected?

There’s no doubt that this year has been one of the most popular Marie Claire UK Hair Awards yet. 27 high-profile industry experts – think Ateh Jewel, the The Hair Bros, and Errol Douglas – received an unmatched selection of products test to their hearts’ delight.

Combining expertise in trichology, treatments, dermatology (your scalp needs love too), and sustainability, the experts put their heads together to crown winners in six categories.

New to market

Sustainability

Wash & Care

Colour

Styling

Tools & Accessories

Worried about how we’ve been able to divvy up all of the products out there? Relax, there are sub-categories that will help you to find the perfect products for your hair type.

The event doesn’t stop at the awards. This year, we are going one step further in collaboration with the British Beauty Council and the Sustainable Beauty Coalition. Staying true to our commitment to championing sustainability, we are excited to invite you to an exclusive panel discussion on all things green salons. Five sustainable haircare trailblazers will join Lisa Oxenham to consider how salons can clean up their act.

This is a PSA to keep April 20th free, sign up for the virtual ceremony, and prepare for great hair.