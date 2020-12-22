Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's not just our skin struggling with dehydration in the winter – hair can also become dry, coarse and rough. Luckily, we've rounded up the best shampoos to save the day...

If you’re having a tough time with dry hair, enough is enough. You don’t have to put up with split ends and rough-feeling lengths anymore; the best shampoo for dry hair is here to change your locks for the better.

First things first, it’s important to know how to identify dry hair – because it can so often be mistaken for damaged hair. We spoke to Antony Rawlings, Creative Director at Lockonego and Redken Expert, and asked him to clear a few things up.

‘Generally, dry hair is moisture starved, whereas damaged hair has bonds that are broken either by heat or colour. The way to diagnose this at home is by doing an elasticity test. Take a strand of your hair and place it between your fingers, try and see how easy it is to break your hair with a singular strand, if it snaps easily then your hair is damaged,’ he explains.

‘Dry hair on the other hand will generally feel rough and become frizzy, unruly and flyaway when dried – both naturally and using a hair dryer. You can test this by running your fingers down a single hair shaft in the opposite direction of growth from tip to root. It will feel rough if your hair is dry.

‘Moisturising treatments, like the Pureology Hydrate Superfood Mask, are perfect for thirsty hair. The Superfood Mask is an intense formula that utilises powerful superfoods to fortify and invigorate strands from root to tip. Packed with essential nutrients, proteins and vitamins. The Coconut and Avocado Oils work to replenish and hydrate dry hair, as they calm and moisturise the scalp.’

So there we have it. Use the best dry hair shampoo (as listed so handily below), teamed with one of the best hair masks, and these hero formulas can and will replace lost moisture in your locks for the bouncy mane you crave.

Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin 2 Shampoo: £16.70 | Lookfantastic

Arguably Kérastase’s most recognisable and best-loved shampoo. It’s no surprise really, because it transforms really, really dry hair into shimmering silk. It nourishes and conditions hair with every single wash, leaving it so silky smooth that you’ll want to sit there running your hands through it all day. View Deal

Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Shampoo: £25.50 | Lookfantastic

Hair on the more coarse side and plagued by frizz? We get it, you need a nourishing shampoo that defrizzes in one wash and keeps you hair smooth throughout the day. Say hello to that very shampoo. It’s made up of six super duper light oils that don’t weigh your hair down and protect your hair from frizz-inducing elements. View Deal

Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo: £16.48 | Amazon

When hair is both dry and damaged, it’s tricky to get to grips with and manage it. Moroccanoil’s Moisture Repair Shampoo takes coloured and heat styled hair (guilty as charged) and basically brings it back from the brink. View Deal

Pureology Hydrate Shampoo: £32.80 | Lookfantastic

Specially designed for colour-treated hair, Pureology’s hydrating formula locks in moisture while also adding radiance to your colour. Hair is strengthened with oat, soy and wheat proteins as well as nourishing jojoba and green tea. Right this way for shiny, shiny hair. View Deal

Redken All Soft Shampoo: £12.80 | Lookfantastic

Redken’s All Soft range is made up of a blend of cactus extract, aloe vera and sacha inchi oil, also known as their Superfood Nutri-Complex. This particular shampoo also has an Interlock Protein Network, which goes a step further at trasnforming the look and feel of your hair – smoothing and making it super sleek. View Deal

