At £98 this is the most expensive complexion product I've ever used, but I can't help but love it

I need to make it very clear from the off that I do not have an abundant disposable income. I have a mortgage, bills, and, crucially, two children in full-time nursery to pay for. Safe to say that after all of that money has exited my account, I'm not left with much to play with. Therefore, I don't have the means to be dropping big money on luxury beauty products. So when I found out that the U Beauty The Super Tinted Serum that I had recently started using (on a daily basis) retailed for £98 I had to take a minute to compose myself.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not immune to the pull of a luxe product. "Bathe me in Augustinus Bader" and "bury me with my Chanel bronzer" I say. And if you were to look in my make-up bag you would see quite a few skin tints that would set you back about fifty pounds. However, £98 is a slight step up.

(Image credit: Katie Thomas)

The trouble is, price aside, I think The Super Tinted Hydrator is absolutely fantastic. This incredible skin tint is the definition of a skincare make-up hybrid - it's part face serum, part tinted moisturiser. It's so good that after just one use, I told the rest of the Marie Claire Beauty Team that they had to try it.

So let's get into why I was so insistent...

U Beauty The Super Tinted Hydrator review

The true magic of this product lies in its formula packed with skin-loving ingredients. U Beauty launched the original The Super Hydrator moisturiser, which has a fairly quiet, but dedicated fan base, that boasts five different weights of hyaluronic acid to flood every layer of the skin with hydration. It also contains peptides, which, in case you've not heard, are the must-have ingredient for improving skin tone and firmness, boosting collagen levels and working to support the skin barrier. The result of using this powerhouse of a cream? Plump, happy and glowing skin.

Well, guess what? The tinted version has the same formulation with the added bonus of an even-toned, radiant natural-looking finish.

For a bit of background - I have dry skin, with patches of hyperpigmentation and a propensity for dehydration, which means that my complexion can often look dull, patchy and in mid-winter a bit flaky in areas. So this formula calls to me - it has my name written all over it.

I'm not sure how you apply your base, but I like to pump it onto the back of my hand first and then buff it in with a fluffy foundation brush. This prevents me from applying too much too soon and allows me a bit more control. This is crucial with this product, because a little really does go a long way. Unlike my other favourite skin tints - Hourglass's Veil Hydrating Skin Tint and Ilia's Super Serum Skin Tint - which are sheer on the skin, this one mimics a medium coverage foundation. As soon as I apply it, all hints of blemishes and discolouration seem to disappear.

Katie before (L) and after (R) applying The Super Tinted Hydrator (Image credit: Katie Thomas)

It has a beautiful dewy finish - honestly the way that my skin catches the light is like nothing I've seen before. It takes some time to dry down completely on the skin, so I am always wary when I'm wearing white - especially a white shirt with a collar that will inevitably come into contact with my neck. However, once on it lasts all day.

The truth is, no matter which way you look at it, £98 is a lot to spend on your base. But with The Super Tinted Hydrator, you are getting so much more than a wash of colour (of which, there are 10 universal shades to choose from) to the skin. You are essentially extending your skincare routine a few steps further. And given how little you use each time, a bottle is sure to last you a really long time.