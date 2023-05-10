I'm obsessed with Sofia Richie's beauty routine—here's the make-up products she uses on repeat
*Adds to basket immediately*
-
If you've been on social media lately, then you'll have definitely seen various videos of Sofia Richie doing her make-up. The star recently married Elliot Grainge in an extragravant wedding ceremony at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France, and decided to launch her TikTok account at the same time, sharing her wedding outfits and beauty routine with her fans.
It's safe to say that the videos blew up online, with a casual 17.9 million likes and counting, and I'm not ashamed to say that I've watched every single one (much like Hailey Bieber's make-up routine (opens in new tab)). Not only am I obsessed with the star's fashion sense (it's quiet luxury at its best), but I've also taken it upon myself to note down all the make-up products that Sofia uses on a regular basis, so I can go out and try them myself.
If, like me, you've been studying the videos on repeat, then you'll know that the star opts for a softer, more natural make-up look. She uses lots of cream products, including bronzer and blusher sticks and balm highlighters.
When it comes to eyes, she often opts for a light dusting of eyeshadow and a coat of mascara, and for lips, she can be seen applying a pencil and a gloss, skipping lipstick all together. Just take a look at her honeymoon make-up look below.
Keep on scrolling to shop Sofia's go-to products, and for more make-up inspiration, don't forget to check out our edits of the best primers, the best concealers and even the best mascaras.
Sofia Richie's go-to make-up products:
1. Hourglass Vanish Seamless Foundation Stick
First up is this foundation stick by Hourglass. Sofia has been seen using this on a number of occasions, but tends to use it as more of a concealer. The great thing about this product is that it can be used as both. It delivers full coverage yet looks seamless on the skin, with a lightweight, long-wearing finish.
2. NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color Matte in 'Bondi Bae'
For contour, Sofia opts for the NUDESTIX cream bronzer in the shade 'Bondi Bae'. These products can be used on the cheeks, eyes and lips, and even come with a blending brush.
3. NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color Matte in 'Sunset Strip'
Sofia uses the same product for blush, in the shade 'Sunset Strip'. It's the most gorgeous coral colour that's ideal for summer.
4. Chanel Baume Essentiel
To finish off her complexion, Sofia uses Chanel's highlighting balm, that also comes in a handy stick formula. This product will add a subtle glow to your face, while also hydrating the skin.
5. Charlotte Tilbury Brow Fix Sculpting Gel
When doing her brows, Sofia has been spotted with this Charlotte Tilbury brow gel. The clear formula promises 24 hour wear to set your brows in place.
6. Maybelline Mascara Lash Sensational
It seems that Sofia is just like the rest of us, as she loves a Maybelline mascara just as much as we do. She recently said that she doesn't wear mascara all the time, but when she does, she always opts for this one.
7. MAC Lip Pencil
Sofia has been seeing using MAC lip pencils on multiple occasions, and most recently opted for the shade 'Stripdown' for the perfect nude lip.
8. REFY Lip Gloss
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
-
-
