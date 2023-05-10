I'm obsessed with Sofia Richie's beauty routine—here's the make-up products she uses on repeat

a picture of sofia richie - sofia richie make-up
(Image credit: Getty Images Photo by RachpootBauer-GriffinGC Images 1471850308)
Grace Lindsay
By Grace Lindsay
published

If you've been on social media lately, then you'll have definitely seen various videos of Sofia Richie doing her make-up. The star recently married Elliot Grainge in an extragravant wedding ceremony at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France, and decided to launch her TikTok account at the same time, sharing her wedding outfits and beauty routine with her fans.

It's safe to say that the videos blew up online, with a casual 17.9 million likes and counting, and I'm not ashamed to say that I've watched every single one (much like Hailey Bieber's make-up routine (opens in new tab)). Not only am I obsessed with the star's fashion sense (it's quiet luxury at its best), but I've also taken it upon myself to note down all the make-up products that Sofia uses on a regular basis, so I can go out and try them myself.

If, like me, you've been studying the videos on repeat, then you'll know that the star opts for a softer, more natural make-up look. She uses lots of cream products, including bronzer and blusher sticks and balm highlighters. 

When it comes to eyes, she often opts for a light dusting of eyeshadow and a coat of mascara, and for lips, she can be seen applying a pencil and a gloss, skipping lipstick all together. Just take a look at her honeymoon make-up look below.

Keep on scrolling to shop Sofia's go-to products, and for more make-up inspiration, don't forget to check out our edits of the best primers, the best concealers and even the best mascaras.

Sofia Richie's go-to make-up products:

1. Hourglass Vanish Seamless Foundation Stick

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Foundation Stick - sofia richie make-up

First up is this foundation stick by Hourglass. Sofia has been seen using this on a number of occasions, but tends to use it as more of a concealer. The great thing about this product is that it can be used as both. It delivers full coverage yet looks seamless on the skin, with a lightweight, long-wearing finish. 

2. NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color Matte in 'Bondi Bae'

NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color Matte - sofia richie make-up

For contour, Sofia opts for the NUDESTIX cream bronzer in the shade 'Bondi Bae'. These products can be used on the cheeks, eyes and lips, and even come with a blending brush.

3. NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color Matte in 'Sunset Strip'

NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color Matte - sofia richie make-up

Sofia uses the same product for blush, in the shade 'Sunset Strip'. It's the most gorgeous coral colour that's ideal for summer.

4. Chanel Baume Essentiel

Chanel Baume Essentiel - sofia richie make-up

To finish off her complexion, Sofia uses Chanel's highlighting balm, that also comes in a handy stick formula. This product will add a subtle glow to your face, while also hydrating the skin.

5. Charlotte Tilbury Brow Fix Sculpting Gel

Charlotte Tilbury Brow Fix Sculpting Gel - sofia richie make-up

When doing her brows, Sofia has been spotted with this Charlotte Tilbury brow gel. The clear formula promises 24 hour wear to set your brows in place.

6. Maybelline Mascara Lash Sensational

Maybelline Mascara Lash Sensational - sofia richie make-up

It seems that Sofia is just like the rest of us, as she loves a Maybelline mascara just as much as we do. She recently said that she doesn't wear mascara all the time, but when she does, she always opts for this one.

7. MAC Lip Pencil

MAC Lip Pencil - sofia richie make-up

Sofia has been seeing using MAC lip pencils on multiple occasions, and most recently opted for the shade 'Stripdown' for the perfect nude lip.

8. REFY Lip Gloss

REFY Lip Gloss - sofia richie make-up

In her latest make-up tutorial, the star said she was obsessed with this lip gloss from REFY, and we don't blame her. The clear formula has a high-shine finish that hydrates the lips.

