As a beauty editor, I have to admit that I am incredibly fussy about my base products. It has taken me years to find the best concealer to hide my hereditary dark circles and I flit between complexion products never truly satisfied with the results.

It’s not that I’m unimpressed by the best foundations, it’s that for my dry and dull skin I am looking for something specific. Something that’s lightweight, incredibly hydrating with a texture that I find agreeable, that also makes my skin sing. Loudly.

In the past, I’ve been quite partial to a tinted moisturiser or a CC cream. Something like Bareminerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream (£30 | Feelunique) or Erborian’s CC Crème (RRP £39 | Boots). But neither set my heart truly alight.

This leads me nicely onto my latest (and greatest) discovery. Recently I have been testing the Rose Inc Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum and let me tell you, I am bloody obsessed. Bridging the gap between skincare and make-up, this hydrating skin tint does my skin wants and needs. Little spheres of pigment are suspended in a base of hyaluronic acid, which plumps the skin making it look and feel super smooth, and squalane that keeps my thirsty skin hydrated. As soon as I apply it to my face, the pigment bubbles burst and give the most beautiful wash of sheer coverage. If you’re battling blemishes then you’ll probably prefer something with a lot more coverage however, it’s non-comedogenic so won’t clog your pores. All other skin types will love the luminous glow that it delivers.

Rose Inc Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum, £36 | Space NK

Available in 14 shades, this tinted serum refreshes skin, whilst giving it the most beautiful glow. View Deal

It’s so incredibly lightweight that it almost feels like you’re brushing water onto your face. Making it an ideal base as we head into the warmer months of the year when we veer away from rich formulas. I’ve opted for a slightly darker shade for this time of year. Because of how beautifully it blends it’s easy to create a seamless look.

I’m not the only one who loves it, the founder of Rose Inc. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley loves ‘that it truly feels like skincare.’ And she’s so right, this is the ultimate skincare-make-up hybrid. If you’re into the skinimalism trend of stripping back your beauty then this product really must make the cut, I insist.

I cannot tell you how happy my skin and I are to have found this glorious product.