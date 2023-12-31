Nikki Wolff shares her top 2023 make-up looks—and we're obsessed with Khloe Kardashian's bold lip
So many strong looks.
Nikki Wolff, the iconic @Nikki_Makeup MUA, has posted her top ten looks for 2023—and they're all flawless, from pared-back glamour for Simone Ashley to Khloe Kardashian's vibrant pout, they're all looks we could channel this New Year's Eve.
Makeup artist Nikki Wolff has an incredible portfolio of celebrity make-up looks. From unique takes on the latest make-up trends to classic, timeless beauty, her versatilty makes her one of the most sought-after make-up artists in the business. We were lucky enough to attend one of her legendary masterclasses this summer and Nikki's secret to a seamless base—and marvel at her skills in action.
As 2023 draws to a close, Nikki has shared her favourite beauty moments from the past year, posting the caption alongside the stunning photographs: 'Some 2023 beauty moments. 1-10 which is your fav? So grateful for every experience this past year has provided and every beautiful face I’ve painted.'
The photographs feature beauty icons like Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, who's seen wearing the celebrity makeup artist's signature smokey cat eye, a look that's also been seen on other faces Nikki has painted like Rosie-Huntingdon Whitely and Hailey Biber.
If you want to recreate the look yourself, Nikki has kindly shared some advice on how to get the look. "I always use pencils as a base for every eye look I create,” Nikki told Glamour. “That way, the eyeshadow has something to grip onto, you don't get any fallout and it lasts really well throughout the evening.”
Kohl pencil is easier to blend, so you can get the perfect shape, but Nikki advises: “Just make sure it’s not a waterproof pencil. It will set quicker and leave you less play time to achieve the perfect shape.” Our guide to the best eyeliner might come in handy here.
Khloe Kardashian's Italian-inspired look is bringing us back to sunny days, aptly named 'La Dolche Vita'. It's a strong look—bold and groomed brows, sculpted cheekbones and a velvety red pout.
But we also need to take a moment for Hailey Bieber's glass skin and glazed lips (prepping with Rhode's Peptide lip treatment, of course) and lids, captioned by Nikki: 'All glazed everything'.
Luckily for us, this one comes with a tutorial, so you can recreate this glossy look at home and shimmer your way into 2024.
So what other makeup tips can we glean from Nikki? The MUA opts for products that are easy to blend. “When it comes to tips for stress-free makeup application, I’d recommend working with cream or liquid products that are easy to blend," she told Hello! Nikki also shared which products she personally uses, if you're looking to update your kit in the new year, these items come recommended by the best in the business. She explained: “Christian Louboutin Beauty Ultima Mascara, £45 is one of my favourites, and I love Merit’s Perfecting Complexion Foundation Stick, £31 for my base. I’m such a blusher fan, my current go to is Valentino’s Eye2Cheek Dual Use Blush, £39 and I'm also a fan of the Rose Inc Cream Blush, £23, it’s very easy to wear and the shades are great.
"I really love Westman Atelier’s Liquid Lip Balm, £35 too. I'll also use Bondi Sands’ SPF 50+ Fragrance Free Face Mist, £8.99 to top up my SPF protection throughout the day. It takes seconds and can be applied over makeup without disrupting the finish.”
Nikki Wolff's make-up kit
Add a little designer luxury into your daily routine with this lash-boosting mascara.
Blend your way to a seamless base with this multi-use foundation and concealer stick.
