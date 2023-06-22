Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's make-up artist just told me this is the way to achieve a seamless base every time

If there is one person that I trust wholeheartedly when it comes to make-up trends and tips, it's Nikki Wolff. Also known as Nikki Makeup, the celebrity make-up artist has worked with a whole host of impressive names, from Rosie Huntington-Whitely to Hailey Bieber and Salma Hayek.

Last week, I was lucky enough to attend a masterclass with Nikki herself, and she talked us through a full Armani Beauty look that I am desperate to recreate.

One thing in particular that caught my eye was how seamless Nikki's base make-up looked. I am a big fan of a natural-looking base, but as someone who likes a little bit of coverage too, I always struggle to get my foundation just right.

So, when Nikki shared her top tip for creating a seamless finish, I couldn't believe how simple it was.

To prep the skin, Nikki used the Armani Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer, and then went in with the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation.

After applying the foundation, I thought Nikki would move onto concealer, but instead, she went over the top of the foundation with a fluffy brush.

"This makes sure that you get that seamless, airbrushed finish," explained Nikki. "Having worked in the industry for almost 20 years, I know the importance of being fast, and pressing foundation in with a sponge can be a little time consuming.

"I think you can achieve a seamless look with a fluffy brush, and it's so much quicker. It's the same with anything I do, even concealer. I like using something fluffy afterwards to blend."

Personally, I had never thought to use a fluffy brush over my foundation before. I have been a beauty blender lover for years, but after seeing the results for myself, I will definitely be trying this out ASAP.

Keep on scrolling for some of the best foundation brushes on the market that will help to take your make-up skills to the next level. Trust me, you won't regret it.

