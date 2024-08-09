These are the best mattifying primers I turn to when a UK heatwave hits and things get a little shiny

I'm going to kick things off by stating very clearly that typically I am very much a glowy-skin gal. When it comes to anything skincare or make-up related, I'm on the hunt for products that provide luminosity and radiance. However, when summertime comes rolling round, it's a bit of a different story. You see – despite loving a dewy base, I am also very much on the oily side. This means that when a UK heat waves pops off, my make-up decides to slip down my face well before midday. This is when I reach for the big guns – and by big guns, I mean all things matte and anti-shine. Starting my routine with a mattifying primer during hot weather is a must, and over the years I've found the ones that do the job well, without making me look overly dry or flat.

What should you look for in a matte primer?

The best mattifying primers – from my experience – are the ones that focus on blurring the skin and pores.

Silicone-based primers are often best for this particular task, as they smooth out and blur effectively, with a silky texture that glides onto skin. That said, silicone is not for everyone, and can be irritating to sensitive or acne-prone skin, so it's worth being aware of this before making a purchase.

These days, matte primers are much-evolved; long-gone are the drying, one-dimensional formulas of yesteryear. In fact, modern products often have hydrating and moisturising properties, as well as ingredients such as hyaluronic acid. Look for these if you're worried about lacking radiance or moisture.

The 7 best mattifying primer formulas

1. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Mattifying Primer True Matte

(Image credit: Fenty)

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Mattifying Primer True Matte Best mattifying primer for combination skin Today's Best Deals £28 at Sephora UK £28 at Boots.com Reasons to buy + Not drying + Suitable for all skin tones + Can be used all over or just on T-zone Reasons to avoid - A bit pricier - Designed for oily-combination skin, not for those on the dry side

One of Fenty's all-time bestsellers, this exceptional primer should be at the top of your list – as it always is mine. It's an anti-shine version of the brand's original that launched when Fenty itself did, way back when. This one focuses on eliminating excess oil while also extending the life of your foundation, and it gets a huge tick from me on both counts. It's designed for oily to combination skin, and can be used all-over or just at the T-zone, which I tend to do when it's less hot and sweaty!

2. e.l.f. Power Grip Primer

(Image credit: Elf)

e.l.f. is one of those seriously underrated brands that's finally getting the recognition it deserves – and the brand's primers are some of its best products on the market. This one works by getting your make-up to 'grip' to it, making it last longer and thus extending the wear of everything from foundation to blush. It gently blurs the skin, and is totally translucent, meaning it works for all skin tones. And for those worrying about feeling dry, this has added hyaluronic acid in its ingredients list.

3. MAC Studio Fix Mattifine 12hr Shine-Control Primer

(Image credit: Mac)

MAC Studio Fix Mattifine 12hr Shine-Control Primer Best mattifying primer for acne-prone skin Today's Best Deals £30 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Great for acne-prone skin + Prevents shine and excess oil Reasons to avoid - A little pricier - May not work for dry skin

For those who are acne-prone, MAC has your back with this mattifying primer. It's oil-free, does not clog pores and contains witch hazel, which is brilliant for treating spots. Also on its ingredients list is lactobionic acid (PHA) to gently exfoliate without drying out skin, making this essentially a skincare make-up hybrid. It also does what it says it does, keeping skin shine and oil-free for the whole day.

4. Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Mattifying Primer

(Image credit: Milk)

Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Mattifying Primer Best travel-friendly option Today's Best Deals £18 at Sephora UK £18 at Cult Beauty Global £35 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Silicone-free so good for acne-prone skin + Available in different sizes + Skincare ingredients Reasons to avoid - Not as long-lasting as others can be

You can't say "mattifying primer" without mentioning Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse in the same breath. An icon in its field, this formula takes no prisoners when it comes to shine and oil. A silicone-free formula, this is another that works beautifully for acne-prone skin, especially when you consider it also contains skincare heavy hitters bakuchiol, niacinamide and lentil extract. It also comes in both a full size and a travel size, making it handy for hot holidays, too.

5. Benefit The POREfessional Matte Primer

(Image credit: Benefit)

Benefit The POREfessional Matte Primer The best mattifying primer for oily skin Today's Best Deals £32 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Skincare ingredients + Absorbs oil + Non-comedogenic Reasons to avoid - May be too matte for some

A make-up icon, Benefit Porefessional had a mattifying upgrade, which is designed for those with oily skin who want to keep their make-up on with zero shine. The formula contains blurring mineral powders, which cleverly absorb oil, as well as niacinamide and rose-hip extract for skincare benefits. If you loved the original and want something even more mattifying, this is the one for you.

6. NARS Soft Matte Primer

(Image credit: Nars)

NARS Soft Matte Primer Best glowy mattifying primer Today's Best Deals £32 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK £34 at Sephora UK £34 at Cult Beauty Global Reasons to buy + Soft matte finish + Make-up looks beautiful on top Reasons to avoid - May not be matte enough for very oily skin

NARS does foundations and primers perhaps better than anyone, and its matte primer is the stuff of legends – for good reason. I love this one for the summer, as it really does keep oil at bay but not at the expense of some natural radiance peeking through. I'd say it has more of a natural, soft-matte finish, meaning it's ideal for those who want that in-between-style product rather than anything ultra-mattifying. Foundation and skin tints sit atop this beautifully, too and last all day long.

7. Chanel La Base Matifiante

(Image credit: Chanel)

Chanel La Base Matifiante Best mattifying primer for mature skin Today's Best Deals £47 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Contains hardworking skincare ingredients + Feels luxurious on skin Reasons to avoid - An investment

As mattifying primers go, this is by far one of the most luxurious – and I love a bit of luxury in my make-up routine. Chanel's formula has an instant blurring effect, meaning skin looks smoother and make-up glides on beautifully upon application. Like many of the brand's base make-up buys, this features hard-hitting skincare ingredients to keep skin quenched and protected, too. Hyaluronic acid hydrates all day long, while blue micro-algae – a potent antioxidant – protects.