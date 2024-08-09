These are the best mattifying primers I turn to when a UK heatwave hits and things get a little shiny
Want make-up to stay in place when the temperature soars? Get yourself one of these
I'm going to kick things off by stating very clearly that typically I am very much a glowy-skin gal. When it comes to anything skincare or make-up related, I'm on the hunt for products that provide luminosity and radiance. However, when summertime comes rolling round, it's a bit of a different story. You see – despite loving a dewy base, I am also very much on the oily side. This means that when a UK heat waves pops off, my make-up decides to slip down my face well before midday. This is when I reach for the big guns – and by big guns, I mean all things matte and anti-shine. Starting my routine with a mattifying primer during hot weather is a must, and over the years I've found the ones that do the job well, without making me look overly dry or flat.
What should you look for in a matte primer?
The best mattifying primers – from my experience – are the ones that focus on blurring the skin and pores.
Silicone-based primers are often best for this particular task, as they smooth out and blur effectively, with a silky texture that glides onto skin. That said, silicone is not for everyone, and can be irritating to sensitive or acne-prone skin, so it's worth being aware of this before making a purchase.
These days, matte primers are much-evolved; long-gone are the drying, one-dimensional formulas of yesteryear. In fact, modern products often have hydrating and moisturising properties, as well as ingredients such as hyaluronic acid. Look for these if you're worried about lacking radiance or moisture.
The 7 best mattifying primer formulas
1. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Mattifying Primer True Matte
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Mattifying Primer True Matte
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
One of Fenty's all-time bestsellers, this exceptional primer should be at the top of your list – as it always is mine. It's an anti-shine version of the brand's original that launched when Fenty itself did, way back when. This one focuses on eliminating excess oil while also extending the life of your foundation, and it gets a huge tick from me on both counts. It's designed for oily to combination skin, and can be used all-over or just at the T-zone, which I tend to do when it's less hot and sweaty!
2. e.l.f. Power Grip Primer
e.l.f. Power Grip Primer
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
e.l.f. is one of those seriously underrated brands that's finally getting the recognition it deserves – and the brand's primers are some of its best products on the market. This one works by getting your make-up to 'grip' to it, making it last longer and thus extending the wear of everything from foundation to blush. It gently blurs the skin, and is totally translucent, meaning it works for all skin tones. And for those worrying about feeling dry, this has added hyaluronic acid in its ingredients list.
3. MAC Studio Fix Mattifine 12hr Shine-Control Primer
MAC Studio Fix Mattifine 12hr Shine-Control Primer
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
For those who are acne-prone, MAC has your back with this mattifying primer. It's oil-free, does not clog pores and contains witch hazel, which is brilliant for treating spots. Also on its ingredients list is lactobionic acid (PHA) to gently exfoliate without drying out skin, making this essentially a skincare make-up hybrid. It also does what it says it does, keeping skin shine and oil-free for the whole day.
4. Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Mattifying Primer
Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Mattifying Primer
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
You can't say "mattifying primer" without mentioning Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse in the same breath. An icon in its field, this formula takes no prisoners when it comes to shine and oil. A silicone-free formula, this is another that works beautifully for acne-prone skin, especially when you consider it also contains skincare heavy hitters bakuchiol, niacinamide and lentil extract. It also comes in both a full size and a travel size, making it handy for hot holidays, too.
5. Benefit The POREfessional Matte Primer
Benefit The POREfessional Matte Primer
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A make-up icon, Benefit Porefessional had a mattifying upgrade, which is designed for those with oily skin who want to keep their make-up on with zero shine. The formula contains blurring mineral powders, which cleverly absorb oil, as well as niacinamide and rose-hip extract for skincare benefits. If you loved the original and want something even more mattifying, this is the one for you.
6. NARS Soft Matte Primer
NARS Soft Matte Primer
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
NARS does foundations and primers perhaps better than anyone, and its matte primer is the stuff of legends – for good reason. I love this one for the summer, as it really does keep oil at bay but not at the expense of some natural radiance peeking through. I'd say it has more of a natural, soft-matte finish, meaning it's ideal for those who want that in-between-style product rather than anything ultra-mattifying. Foundation and skin tints sit atop this beautifully, too and last all day long.
7. Chanel La Base Matifiante
Chanel La Base Matifiante
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
As mattifying primers go, this is by far one of the most luxurious – and I love a bit of luxury in my make-up routine. Chanel's formula has an instant blurring effect, meaning skin looks smoother and make-up glides on beautifully upon application. Like many of the brand's base make-up buys, this features hard-hitting skincare ingredients to keep skin quenched and protected, too. Hyaluronic acid hydrates all day long, while blue micro-algae – a potent antioxidant – protects.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
