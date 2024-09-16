Setting powders are crucial to long-wearing make-up – these six prove they don't have to be expensive
Setting powders have ample benefits – from setting make-up to banishing shine – but given many of the best-known ones are by luxury brands, it'd be easy to think this is a cosmetics category that's rather pricey. I'm here to tell you that while there are some incredible higher-end options (from the likes of Chanel, Hourglass and Laura Mercier), you can also secure a great anti-shine powder for less. Whether you want a pressed or loose formula, here are six that will do the job without breaking the bank.
What's the difference between loose and pressed powders?
Before deciding on an affordable formula, you may want to consider whether a loose or pressed powder is better for you. Personally, I prefer a loose powder as I think they are more effective, but I find pressed ones the least messy, especially while travelling - they also last longer. So that said, there are benefits to both.
"Pressed powder is great for quick touch-ups and for carrying in your bag for daily use," explains Simone Otis, Make-up Artist for the A-listers, and 19/99 Beauty. "They often have a more opaque finish than loose, which is best for setting make-up during the application process and for creating a more soft focus, long-lasting finish."
How should you apply setting powder?
Applying powder may seem self-explanatory, but there are several different techniques, depending on the finish and effect you're aiming for. "When I want to powder all over the face I use a fluffy brush to set the entire face for a demi-matte or matte finish," says Simone.
"When I am using the baking technique, I would apply a loose powder to specific areas using a smaller denser brush, a flat puff or very little damp make-up sponge. I let it sit, then brush off for long-lasting coverage and brightness," she adds.
Then there's pinpoint powdering, which targets selective areas of the face such as the T-zone, in order to maintain an all-over dewy complexion without excess shine. This is the approach I tend to take, and Sculpted By Aimee Founder and Make-up Artist Aimee Connolly is also a fan: "Many people worry about looking too matte or losing that dewy finish," she says. "But with the right powder and application, you can achieve the best of both worlds."
She continues: "I love to do selective setting, as I call it. In other words, you set at the end of your make-up only on the areas that need it so you can keep all the radiance you want, without the shininess... By applying it to key areas like the T-zone, smile lines, and chin, you can ensure your make-up stays fresh and radiant all day long.”
The best affordable setting powders
This sheer powder is a pressed formula that still offers natural-looking, subtle mattifying. It has a velvet-like finish, meaning while shine is banished, you'll still look healthy with a glow. It comes in six shades: Translucent, Fair, Medium, Medium/Rich, Rich and Deep, for all skin tones, and the formula contains vitamin E and hyaluronic acid for skincare benefits.
Maybelline's Fit Me Powder is part of the brand's Fit Me range, which is well known for being an effective high street mattifying range. This pressed formula can be worn on top of your base, or simply direct onto skin (with a touch of concealer underneath if you desire). It has a natural-matte finish, and blends beautifully. The only problem is that the brand seem to have regular stock issues, as it can be tricky to find your shade available. If you can't find it online, definitely check your local Boots.
If you prefer loose powders, Maybelline has a great one of those for under £10, too. I comes in just one shade - Translucent, which is a sheer invisible shade that works on all skin tones. It looks very white in the pot, but appears invisible on the skin. A little goes a very long way with this powder, meaning you should use it sparingly (and that it'll last a long time). Apply with a small fluffy brush for a shine-free finish.
e.l.f.'s unique formula is a brilliant does-it-all formula. It sets make-up, remove excess shine, and gives skin a natural, glowing finish. The lightweight formula can be dusted all over the face without fear of looking dry or too matte and lifeless. It comes in three shades: light, medium and dark.
If you have always wanted to try the baking technique, you needn't invest in one of the pricier options on the market if you don't fancy it. Instead, Revolution's Banana powder offers a brilliant alternative, and mattifies while also offering a brightening effect to skin. It feels lightweight and silky smooth on skin, and can be applied with a brush or sponge.
You can't go wrong with NYX's finely-milled powder, which comes in a translucent shade. It is particularly good for those with oily skin who crave longevity in their make-up, like myself. It doesn't feel or look cakey though, which is unique in powders that help to remove excess oil.
