Cult Beauty Black Friday 2020: What can you expect this year?

Beauty e-tailers are the way to go when it comes to shopping online for beauty products, which is why the Cult Beauty Black Friday sale is marked in our calendars.

Famous for stocking everything from Drunk Elephant to Charlotte Tilbury and must-have beauty gadgets, we’re excited to see what one of our favourite online beauty destinations has planned for the end of November sales.

Read on for everything we know so far about this year's Cult Beauty Black Friday offers.

Does Cult Beauty do Black Friday?

Yes indeed! Last year Cult Beauty offered a pretty unprecedented sitewide offer – the more you spent, the more of a discount you got. Starting at 15% off when you spent £15, discounts increased at each threshold all the way up to 30% off £500 or more. Join their waiting list to find out more about this year’s deals.

Can’t wait til the end of November? Keep scrolling for some serious savings that are already live on Cult Beauty.

What to shop for Cult Beauty Black Friday 2020

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer – usual price £34



The iconic deep conditioning hair treatment that was first created for Audrey Hepburn, Philip Kingsley’s Elasticizer is a real investment in your hair. This deeply nourishing, pre-shampoo mask your one-way ticket to soft and bouncy hair in a bottle. We love it. View now

NuFACE Mini Toning Device – usual price £167

One of the world’s most popular microcurrent treatment devices, the NuFACE Mini helps deliver lifted and sculpted skin. Think of it as a non-invasive, at-home face lift, if you will. Our Acting Senior Beauty Editor Fiona swears by hers. View now

Victoria Beckham Posh Lipsticks: The VB Edit – usual price £98

Victoria Beckham’s newly-launched, super wearable Posh Lipsticks are easily one of the biggest beauty launches of the year. Snap up three of them (Pose, Spice and Pout) in The VB Edit. Considering each individual lipstick usually costs £34, you can expect to make some great savings by shopping this trio on Black Friday. View now

ghd Platinum+ Styler – usual price £189

Been debating a new pair of straighteners? Where else to look but the go-to name in styling tools? There’s really no better time to invest than when ghd Black Friday deals are live, and the Platinum+ Styler is their best model yet. Smart technology assesses the size and thickness of the hair section and adjusts power accordingly for styling that’s truly tailored. It’s genius. View now

