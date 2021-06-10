The secret sale that sparked a thousands Whatsapp group messages
If you missed the Friends Of Glossier sale earlier this year, do not worry. From 12pm today, until Monday you can 20% off absolutely everything.
ICYMI here’s what went down. A few months ago, the FRIENDSOFGLOSSIER discount code was accidentally leaked online. Not only did it cause absolute chaos on the site, but across the wider internet too, when people tried to create the most hilarious meme in the name of the sale.
Here are some of our favourites:
People had access to the code for two hours and they didn’t hold back. It caused quite the drama.
Just in time for summer, you can now get 20% off their entire existing collection, as well as some new limited edition sets.
You don’t need to put the code in this time, shop as normal and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.
What should I buy in the Glossier sale?
Glossier Ultralip –
usual price £14, now £11.20
Glossier’s newest launch that they have called the cashmere sweatpants of lipstick. With nine super wearable shades to choose from, these give just the right amount of colour and feel super soft on the lips.
Glossier Stretch Concealer –
usual price £15, now £12
The cult classic concealer that is buildable and super blendable. Late nights, early morning, blemishes, you name it, they’re covered.
Glossier Boy Brow –
usual price £14, now £11.20
Easily one of the best brow products on the market, Boy Brow is the poster child for achieving the big, fluffy brows we’re currently obsessed with. Available in five shades including the newly-added Auburn, it’s your one-way ticket to getting the most out of your brows.
Glossier Cloud Paint –
usual price £15, now £12
Glossier’s super blendable cream blushers are seriously popular, both in terms of the six wearable shades and their ease of use. Embrace finger application or blend into your cheeks with a cream brush.
Glossier You Perfume –
usual price £45, now £36
With notes that smell different on everyone (aptly named because it ‘smells like you’), Glossier’s only fragrance is both seriously addictive and instantly recognisable. It’s a delicious mix of musk, ambrette and top notes of pink pepper for a scent that’s both sweet and fresh.
Glossier Balm Dotcom –
usual price £10, now £8
Now available in nine different flavours pictured above, including newly-launched limited edition Wild Fig, Balm Dotcom is an ultra soothing and conditioning lip balm. The Original version also doubles as a skin salve, very handy for chapped and sore winter hands.
Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser –
usual price from £15, now £12
One of the brand’s first skincare products after their launch in 2014, Milky Jelly Cleanser is a conditioning face wash that removes make-up and grime, and is also non-comedogenic and vegan.
So what are you waiting for? Go, go, go. Get yourself a bargain, because sales like this do NOT come around often. You’ll have to wait for November and the Glossier Black Friday sale for the brand’s next big deals.