The secret sale that sparked a thousands Whatsapp group messages

If you missed the Friends Of Glossier sale earlier this year, do not worry. From 12pm today, until Monday you can 20% off absolutely everything.

ICYMI here’s what went down. A few months ago, the FRIENDSOFGLOSSIER discount code was accidentally leaked online. Not only did it cause absolute chaos on the site, but across the wider internet too, when people tried to create the most hilarious meme in the name of the sale.

Here are some of our favourites:

People had access to the code for two hours and they didn’t hold back. It caused quite the drama.

Just in time for summer, you can now get 20% off their entire existing collection, as well as some new limited edition sets.

Friends of Glossier sale: QuickLinks

You don’t need to put the code in this time, shop as normal and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

What should I buy in the Glossier sale?

Glossier Cloud Paint – usual price £15, now £12

Glossier’s super blendable cream blushers are seriously popular, both in terms of the six wearable shades and their ease of use. Embrace finger application or blend into your cheeks with a cream brush. View Deal

Glossier You Perfume – usual price £45 , now £36

With notes that smell different on everyone (aptly named because it ‘smells like you’), Glossier’s only fragrance is both seriously addictive and instantly recognisable. It’s a delicious mix of musk, ambrette and top notes of pink pepper for a scent that’s both sweet and fresh. View Deal

Glossier Balm Dotcom – usual price £10 , now £8

Now available in nine different flavours pictured above, including newly-launched limited edition Wild Fig, Balm Dotcom is an ultra soothing and conditioning lip balm. The Original version also doubles as a skin salve, very handy for chapped and sore winter hands. View Deal

Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser – usual price from £15 , now £12

One of the brand’s first skincare products after their launch in 2014, Milky Jelly Cleanser is a conditioning face wash that removes make-up and grime, and is also non-comedogenic and vegan. View Deal

So what are you waiting for? Go, go, go. Get yourself a bargain, because sales like this do NOT come around often. You’ll have to wait for November and the Glossier Black Friday sale for the brand’s next big deals.