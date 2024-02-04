I am a huge mascara fan. It's one of my favourite products to test because we truly expect a lot from the humble mascara. The best mascaras aim to lift, curl, add volume, lengthen, define and enhance our lashes—all without clumping, flaking, smudging, dropping and causing irritation. It actually takes a lot of innovation for a high-performing mascara, despite it being one of the most used make-up products out there. And most of them don't come cheap so I understand wanting to know all the ins and outs before taking the plunge. That's where I come in. Today, I'm reviewing one of the beauty industry's most iconic brands' selection: Estée Lauder mascaras.

There are four core mascaras in the line-up, each with very different formulas, wands and promised outcomes. But do they live up to our expectations? Let's take a closer look.

1. Estée Lauder Double Wear Zero-Smudge Lengthening Mascara

Tori with one coat of Double Wear Zero Smudge Lengthening Mascara on her eye (Image credit: Tori Crowther)

(Image credit: Estee Lauder)

Estée Lauder Double Wear Zero-Smudge Lengthening Mascara Best for natural, fluffy-looking lashes Reasons to buy + Feels weightless + Gives a fluffy lash effect + Buildable formula + Holds a curl well Reasons to avoid - Might not be dramatic enough for some

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

Starting with my favourite our of the bunch. The Double Wear formula is easy to apply, doesn't look clumpy and gives eyelashes an incredible fluffy finish. It's a sort of "your lashes but better" effect, but is easily buildable if you want a more dramatic look.

One coat was enough for me to get a decent lift and a lot of length; it separated my lashes well without clumping them together. I also really like the ribbed tube as it's easy to grip and apply without the risk of slipping out of your hand. The tube was mess-free and dispensed just the right amount of mascara meaning you don't need to faff with wiping some of the formula back onto the rim.

An ideal, everyday mascara if you like added length without looking like you're wearing much mascara.

2. Estée Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara

Tori wearing one coat of Estée Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara on her eye (Image credit: Tori Crowther)

(Image credit: Debenhams)

Estée Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara Best for thick, voluminous lashes Reasons to buy + Gives lots of volume + Tapered brush + Comes in a waterproof version Reasons to avoid - Brush could be too big for some

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

The aim of this mascara is to give extreme volume and it while it does give a decent amount of volume, it's not the best mascara for volume I've tried. But I don't think that's a bad thing.

Most volume mascara do too much in one coat and aren't buildable, which I think is a real downside. This, however, coats lashes straight away but doesn't clump as lots of others have a habit of doing. It can be layered up to give as little or as much volume as you want. I only did one coat here but could definitely have gone for another one or two layers, which would have really amped up the look.

It's definitely a wet formula so the tube can get a little messy, which is something to wear in mind. The brush is also very large, which will either be a pro or con depending on your preferences. I personally like a big brush (especially since this is tapered, it means you can still get those inner corner lashes) but if you tend to be a little messy, you might want to try another in the list.

Despite being ophthalmologist-tested (which means it's been given the all-clear by an ophthalmologist as a good option for those with sensitive eyes, but doesn't make it OK for everyone), it can cause irritation for people prone to dry or watery eyes.

3. Estée Lauder Turbo Lash High Powered Volume + Length Mascara

Tori with one coat of Estée Lauder Turbo Lash High Powered Volume + Length Mascara on her eye (Image credit: Tori Crowther)

(Image credit: Estee Lauder )

Estée Lauder Turbo Lash High Powered Volume + Length Mascara Best for lots of volume Reasons to buy + Does deliver on volume and drama + Doesn't smudge or flake Reasons to avoid - Clumpy when built up - Dispensing mechanism is not good, meaning lots of excess formula on the wand and tube rim - Handle is difficult to grip

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

I actually found this mascara the most disappointing. It's so unbelievably thick in the formula and the dispensing mechanism doesn't work very well meaning you get so much product on the wand and tube that it's a bit of a mess from the outset.

I'm honestly surprised how natural it looks in the photo, because I had to wipe off a lot of excess on the wand onto a tissue before applying. It does deliver on drama and volume though, which is what it promises. I wouldn't say this one is particularly buildable as it would clump rather than continue to add evenly distributed formula onto the lashes. It does hold its volume and I haven't found that its flaked or smudged off, which is great.

The handle is difficult to grip due to the shape of it, which is something to bear in mind if you struggle with this (or are clumsy!) Since it can be a bit of a love or hate mascara, I'd recommend trying this in a cheaper, travel-size first before buying a full tube. But this will be the last time I use this, as there are better volumising mascaras out there that are easier to use.

4. Estée Lauder Sumptuous Rebel Length + Lift Mascara

Tori with one coat of Estée Lauder Sumptuous Rebel Length + Lift Mascara on her eye (Image credit: Tori Crowther)

(Image credit: Estee lauder)

Estée Lauder Sumptuous Rebel Length + Lift Mascara Best for length and lift Reasons to buy + Natural-looking lashes + Long, slim brush Reasons to avoid - Wet formula

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

Straight off the bat, I'll say this isn't for you if you like that really obvious, dramatic lash look from a mascara. If you prefer a natural-looking lash then you'll really get on with it. I'm in the latter camp, preferring a more natural-looking mascara day-to-day so really enjoyed this wand and formula.

I really like how small the wand is because it means more control and less clumps, which lends itself to that natural, barely-there look.

The formula contains little fibres, which I typically hate in mascaras (I find they make them heavy and uncomfortable) but I didn't notice them at all in this one, which is no mean feat. It's definitely a buildable formula if you wanted more of a fanned-out effect, however it is quite wet so you do need to wait for the first coat to dry before layering another on.

Jt didn't flake at any point during the day, but I did notice that the lift dropped a little after a while, but overall I was impressed with the curl.