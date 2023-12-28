Finding your perfect mascara can be a big game of trial and error; needing it to be both lengthening and volumising without smudging or flaking. And if you have sensitive eyes, your search is made all the more difficult, because even the best mascaras aren't always gentle enough.

There are certain things to look out for—and avoid—when on your quest to finding the best mascara for sensitive eyes, so we've called in expert help from an oculoplastic surgeon and rounded up the very best products.

Signs your mascara is causing sensitivity

Before diving into mascara recommendations, let's define exactly what sensitivity caused by make-up looks like. "Signs of sensitivity caused by mascara and eye make-up include redness, watery eyes, itching, as well as puffy eyes or even blurry vision," explains Dr Elizabeth Hawkes, a consultant ophthalmic and oculoplastic surgeon.

"Our eyelashes aren’t just there for aesthetic purposes, they do a vital job protecting our eyes, helping to deflect anything that is coming towards the eye that could harm it," Dr Hawkes adds. It's not uncommon to have sensitive eyes when it comes to mascara and eye make-up since the skin near the eyes is so thin and delicate, she explains.

What causes sensitive eyes?

Firstly, you should check the expiration date. We know, we know, it's a little boring but it's important not to be using the same old mascara for months on end as it can definitely be the root of your sensitivity. "If you’ve had your mascara for more than three months, I’d suggest throwing it away as that can definitely cause sensitivity," says Dr Hawkes. Three months is the general rule of thumb when it comes to mascara. By that point you've either used it up or it has started to dry out. That can be expensive, so here are our recommendations for the best drugstore mascaras out there that won't break the bank.

Dr Hawkes explains that any eye make-up, regardless of whether it's expired or not, can cause eye sensitivity if not removed properly. This can "cause acute blepharitis as it can block the eyelid's meibomian glands and reduce the secretion of oils needed on the surface of the eye, causing tears to evaporate too quickly," she explains. For this reason, regardless of the make-up you're wearing, be sure to remove it before bed.

What to look out for and avoid with mascara sensitive eyes?

Dr Hawkes recommends mascaras that have been ophthalmologist-tested, often written on the label or description of a product. This means it's been given the approval of an ophthalmologist.

When it comes to formulas, Dr Hawkes also suggests mascaras avoiding "wax, parabens, fragrance as well as phthalates, which are used in cosmetics to control viscosity, emulsify and bind fragrances." She also noted avoiding waterproof mascaras "as these are notoriously hard to take off properly and you'll end up pulling on the delicate skin around the eyelid," she explains.

Look out for the inclusion of vitamin E, which "can help make lashes look fuller and provide nutrients."

Another tip for those with sensitive eyes is to avoid getting the brush too close to the lashline. "I would suggest wiggling the brush in the middle of the lashes and then gently moving out to the tips," Dr Hawkes says. Oh, and we hope it goes without saying but avoid sharing mascara with others, "as this can spread infections as well as causing sensitivity."

Best mascara for sensitive eyes, reviewed by a beauty editor

1. Beauty Pie Wrap Star Tubing Mascara

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Wrap Star Tubing Mascara Today's Best Deals £10 at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Tubing formula + Gives beautiful, fluttery lashes Reasons to avoid - Not dramatic enough of a result for some

Beauty Pie's Wrap Star is such a brilliant mascara, giving length and volume without a clump in sight. Since it's a tubing mascara, this means that tube-like polymers that wrap around each individual lash, which give a fluttery, flake-free results. The best part about tubing mascaras is that they're incredibly easy to use, most of the time needing just warm water and a cloth to remove, which is ideal for sensitive eyes. This formula in particular is fragrance-free and tested on sensitive eyes and given the all clear.

2. Victoria Beckham Future Lash

(Image credit: Look Fantastic)

Victoria Beckham Future Lash Today's Best Deals £29 at Victoria Beckham Beauty Reasons to buy + Zero clumps + Easy to remove Reasons to avoid - Very natural-looking results

Leave it to Victoria Beckham to create the ultimate no make-up, make-up mascara. This formula is dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested and the brand notes it to be safe to wear with contacts, and one of my the brand's best products. The formula is incredibly lightweight and doesn't clump or flake whatsoever, meaning it doesn't feel heavy or uncomfortable on the eyes. Just like Beauty Pie, it's a tubing formula too so is easy to remove, never causing irritation.

3. Rimmel London Kind & Free Clean Volume Mascara

(Image credit: Boots)

Rimmel London Kind & Free Clean Volume Mascara Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Free-from fragrance + Gives lashes nice length Reasons to avoid - Not great for sparse lashes due to natural finish

In my opinion, this is one of the most underrated mascaras out there. As a beauty editor, I don't completely buy the "clean" language, because the brand's other mascaras aren't "dirty". However, it performs really well, giving lashes a natural lift without being overly dramatic. For sensitive eye folk, it's a great formula as it's lightweight, as well as being free from fragrance and animal-derived ingredients.

4. Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara

(Image credit: Ilia)

ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara Today's Best Deals View at Naturisimo View at Sephora UK View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Easy to remove + Gives lovely, natural-looking lashes Reasons to avoid - Won't do a great job at curling straight lashes

If, for some reason, you don't love a tubing mascara, reach for this gooden. Because although it has a different type of formula, it feels similar and is super easy to remove. For those who love a natural-looking length without needing a ton of curl, this is the one. It stays in place all day and won't flake or smudge and feels completely weightless on the lashes.

5. UKLash Lengthening Mascara

(Image credit: UKLash)

UKLash Lengthening Mascara Today's Best Deals £12 at UKLash Reasons to buy + Vegan and cruelty-free Reasons to avoid - Packaging doesn't feel super luxe

If you've got both sensitive and sparse lashes, you need the UKLash Lengthening mascara paired with the lash growth serum at night; the combo is fantastic. Giving eyelashes a beautiful, separated and lengthened appearance with causing any irritation due to the paraben-free formula. The formula is also water-resistant so doesn't flake or smudge, but comes off easily with a bit of micellar water.

6. Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara

(Image credit: Look Fantastic)

Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara Today's Best Deals View at John Lewis View at NET-A-PORTER View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Dramatic, extension-like finish + Buildable formula Reasons to avoid - Not for barely-there lashes

One of my all-time favourite mascaras, this gives impressive length and volume whilst still feeling lightweight. This is a tubing mascara so is incredibly easy to remove, it's buildable and doesn't have a clumpy finish. I find that it stays put all day, without smudging or flaking too. It's ophthalmologist tested, as well as being vegan and cruelty-free.