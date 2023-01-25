I just tried every Estée Lauder foundation for the first time—and my final verdict was totally unexpected

When it comes to the best foundation (opens in new tab), you can't go wrong with Estée Lauder. The brand's Double Wear formula is famous for a reason, offering a full coverage, matte finish that lasts all day long.

However, did you know that Estée Lauder actually has a wide range of foundations to choose from, including a lighter version of the Double Wear foundation that we all know and love?

Luckily for you, I've taken it upon myself to test every single formula out there, and give you my honest opinion on each one. As a foundation lover who tests beauty products for a living, I've tried the best foundations for oily skin (opens in new tab), the best foundations for dry skin (opens in new tab) and everything in between, so I know exactly what to look for when it comes to the perfect base.

I also spoke to Estée Lauder's National Field Education Manager, Katie Moradian, to see which foundations the brand would recommend for different skin types.

Keep on scrolling to find out which Estée Lauder foundation stood out above the rest.

Best full-coverage finish

1. Double Wear Maximum Cover Camouflage Foundation for Face and Body SPF 15

(opens in new tab) Double Wear Maximum Cover Camouflage Foundation for Face and Body SPF 15 £35 at Boots (opens in new tab) I was seriously impressed by this foundation's coverage. It concealed all my blemishes and kept my redness at bay, which not many foundations can do. It's not something I would reach for everyday, as it can feel heavy on the skin, but if I was going to an event, this would definitely be my go-to. One thing to note, a little goes a long way, so you don't need to use a lot when applying. For Covers blemishes

Evens out skin tone

Lasts all day Against Feels heavy on the skin

Can cling to dry patches

Best hydrating formula

2. Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturising Foundation SPF 45

(opens in new tab) Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturising Foundation SPF 45 £38 at Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) Ok, this might just be my new favourite foundation. It's lightweight, gives buildable coverage and leaves your skin with a gorgeous glow. The fact that it also has SPF 45 is an added bonus. I wore it all day and it didn't budge, however I did have to touch up my T-zone with powder, so it's worth keeping that in mind if you have oilier skin. All in all, this foundation really stood out to me, and I will be recommending it to all of my family and friends. "Futurist Hydra Rescue Foundation gives you skin-loving care, hydration and SPF 45 protection," says Katie. "If you're after a glowy complexion but still want great coverage, you will love this formula. It glides on like a moisturiser, yet covers visible redness and diffuses the look of imperfections." For Medium coverage

Natural finish

Doesn't cling to dry patches Against Doesn't last as long on oily skin

Best long-wearing formula

3. Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation SPF 10

(opens in new tab) Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation SPF 10 £37.50 at Boots (opens in new tab) The foundation of all foundations. I can totally see why everyone loves Estée Lauder's Double Wear. It lasts all day, controls oil and gives a full-coverage finish. Did you know it's also sweat-resistant and waterproof? I was really impressed, but if you prefer a more dewy finish, then this might not be the one for you. So, what did Katie have to say? "Double Wear is our best-selling, buildable coverage foundation. If you want to forget about your makeup all day, this is the foundation for you. It gives 24hr wear but has a comfortable formulation with a cashmere matte finish. Want to add extra hydration or glow? Mix it with a drop of our famous Advanced Night Repair Serum (opens in new tab)." For Matte finish

High coverage

Lasts all day Against Can cling to dry patches

Best matte finish

4. Double Wear Stay-in-Place Matte Powder Foundation SPF 10

(opens in new tab) Double Wear Stay-in-Place Matte Powder Foundation SPF 10 £38.50 at Flannels (opens in new tab) What I love about this product is that it can work as a foundation and a setting powder. I tried it out as both, and found it gave a matte finish that didn't look heavy on the skin. The compact packaging made it super easy to apply and it was great for popping in my handbag to touch up my look throughout the day. For Easy to apply

Can work as a foundation or a powder

Keeps shine at bay Against If you like a dewy finish, then this might not be the one for you

Best sheer finish

5. Double Wear Sheer Long-Wear Foundation SPF 20

