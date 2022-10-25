6 Halloween make-up looks that will prove very useful for last-minute costume ideas

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We get it, finding quick and easy Halloween make-up ideas is no mean feat. The internet is full of tutorials that claim to be easy but, in reality, take hours to execute and require a professional kit. But fear not, if you're the sort of person who leaves Halloween plans (and costumes) right to the last minute, we've got you.

Instead of attempting (and failing) to create an artistic skull with eyeliner or spending a fortune on face paint to transform yourself into a vampire, we've got some inspiration that won't require you spending a penny. All you have to do is take a look at some of this year's most iconic celebrity looks to get all of the easy (and chic) Halloween make-up inspiration you need.

Forget unsustainable glitters and face gems, these super-easy, celebrity-inspired looks require nothing more than the products you already have in your make-up bag, from black liner to red lipstick. Inspired by some of the most iconic celebrity looks of 2022 so far, here are 6 easy Halloween make-up looks that are perfect for last-minute costume ideas. And if the idea of Halloween make-up is still too much for you, why not pay tribute to spooky season subtly with some nail art, instead?

1. Lizzo at the MTV Video Music Awards



(Image credit: Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

You'll have to use your imagination when it comes to recreating this all-black fashion look from Lizzo, but the make-up itself couldn't be easier to do—a smokey eye and a black lip is all it takes. If you don't already have a black lipstick in your bag (granted, it's not a popular shade), use a black eyeliner to line and fill your lips, and layer with a hydrating balm. Be sure to have an oil-based cleanser on hand for end-of-night removal, though.

Get the look:

(opens in new tab) MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Caviar £22 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) This long-wearing matte, liquid lipstick will refuse to budge all night, and the precise doe-foot applicator makes for super-straight edges.

2. Julia Fox at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

(Image credit: Getty Images/Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

"I actually did it myself, yeah." Perhaps one of the most iconic celebrity moments of 2022 was Julia Fox declaring she did her thick, winged-liner look herself for the Vanity Fair Oscar's Party. Her now iconic mega-winged liner has become instantly recognisable, making it the ultimate easy Halloween make-up look. Just scribble on some black liner into a curly shape and blend out with your finger—the more DIY the result, the better.

Get the look:

(opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Rock 'N' Kohl Eyeliner Pencil in Bedroom Black £21 (opens in new tab) at John Lewis (opens in new tab) £21 (opens in new tab) at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) £26 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Scribble this creamy pencil over your entire lid before creating a curly wing. Then, extend your swirl into the inner corner, following down onto the side of the nose.

3. Doja Cat at the Paris Fashion Week Balenciaga party

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

Bleached brows are having a real moment. We know that beauty experts have been teasing the prospect of bleached brows becoming a thing for some time now, but this year it's actually happening. If you're feeling brave, you could use Halloween as the perfect time to give the trend a go, as per Doja Cat at the Paris Fashion Week Balenciaga party. Alternatively, stick to the smudged red lip and your look will still be every bit as recognisable.

Get the look:

(opens in new tab) NYX Professional Makeup Shout Loud Satin Lipstick in The Best £7.20 (opens in new tab) at Boots.com (opens in new tab) £12.56 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) When going for a smudged lip, it's important you don't go for a long-lasting matte formula. Not only will it be difficult to smudge, it will be even harder to remove. This creamy lipstick is formulated with hydrators and has a satin finish, meaning it will be perfectly smudgable—just spritz a hardwearing setting spray over the top to keep it from budging once you're done.

4. Kylie Jenner at The Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images/Theo Wargo/WireImage)

We'll admit, make-up alone might not be enough to fully execute Kylie Jenner's veiled Met Gala look. However, it should still be a pretty easy costume to throw together last-minute. The good news is, the make-up doesn't require anything drastic. A very pale pink lipstick that you can swipe over lips and dab onto cheeks will do the job perfectly.

Get the look:

(opens in new tab) Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips and Cheeks in Powder Pink £25 (opens in new tab) at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) £26 (opens in new tab) at John Lewis (opens in new tab) £31.85 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) This handy compact contains a creamy pigment that can be patted onto both lips and cheeks for a cohesive look, just like Kylie's.

5. Zoë Kravitz at Catwoman

(Image credit: Getty Images/MEGA/GC Images)

We're yet to have any major sneak peaks of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman in the upcoming film, The Batman. However, we do have this one sneak-peak snap—and the look has become iconic. What's better, the make-up couldn't be easier. Team a simple, nude, lined lip and a subtle, smoked-out wing with a leather coat for an easy, last-minute costume.

Get the look:

(opens in new tab) KVD Beauty Everlasting Lip Liner in Hawkind £14.50 (opens in new tab) at Boots.com (opens in new tab) £14.50 (opens in new tab) at Boots.com (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Carefully apply this brown liner to your lip line, without filling in the middle. Then, apply some hydrating balm and smack lips together to blend. What you'll be left with is a suitably nineties- (and Catwoman-) inspired look.

6. Margot Robbie as Barbie

(Image credit: Getty Images/MEGA/GC Images)

We're anticipating this to be a particularly popular look this Halloween, mostly because of its relative ease. A retro swimsuit, some cycling shorts, a visor and some suitably sun-kissed cheeks is all to takes to transform into Margot Robbie as Roller Barbie in her upcoming film with Ryan Gosling.

Get the look: