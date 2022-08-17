Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

My relationship with make-up changes as I get older.

Like most people, in my early teens, I experimented with colour (half lilac and half mint on the eyelid was a particularly strong look that I remember). My late teens were a quest for the best foundation and best concealer to cover up the angry pimples that had taken up camp on my chin. I hit my twenties and I couldn’t get enough of a black kohl liner. The smudgier the better. Then as I approached my late twenties suddenly I was all about lipstick. My quest to find the best red lipstick meant that at one point I had over 45 shades to choose from. Now that I’m in my thirties, my only goal is skin that sings. I want a glowy complexion that Hayley Bieber would be jealous of.

Whilst my approach to make-up changes, there are a few constants that remain. My make-up bag heroes have been there with me during every iteration of my make-up life.

They have done me proud over the years and I have no doubt will continue to do the same for years to come.

My make-up heroes:

1. Maybelline mascara

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

This is hands down the best Maybelline mascara. Actually, it’s more than that, it’s the best mascara around. And I will not hear otherwise. I don’t know about you, but what I look for in a mascara is one that coats my ghostly pale lashes in luscious dark pigment, adds volume to what are incredibly straight hairs and fans them out like a peacock on display. I don’t think that’s too much to ask. This mascara does all of that. View Deal 2. Tweezerman Eyelash Curler

Tweezerman Deluxe Classic Eyelash Curler

As I said, I have poker straight eyelashes. Despite that I never used to curl my eyelashes. Do you want to know why? The shape of them was always a bit too awkward for my make-up bag so it never properly closed. Then one day a make-up artist curled my eyelashes and to say I’ve never looked back is an understatement. Even on days of no make-up, I’ll curl my lashes, as it makes me look more awake. I now always make space for these beauties. View Deal 3. Charlotte Tilbury brow mascara

Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Brows

I used to pride myself on how quickly I could get ready at university. Whilst the other girls in my flat used to spend hours straightening their hair, applying their fake tan and perfecting their feline flicks, I liked to be finished and on my third drink by the time they were done. So I’ve always been attracted to products that can do a lot in a short space of time. This brow mascara is fantastic. It fills in and grooms at the same time and it gives me that natural fluffy texture that I love so much. View Deal 4. Chanel bronzer

Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream

Yes, it’s one of the industry’s most talked about bronzers. But do you know what? It’s worth all the chat. And it’s worth the £43 price tag. I love a cream bronzer because to me a creamy texture looks most natural – it mimics the look of my skin. It just lifts my skin and adds warmth whenever I’m looking slightly peaky. I’m not alone in my thinking, speak to any of my beauty editor friends and they’ll tell you that their best bronzer is this. View Deal 5. Maybelline concealer