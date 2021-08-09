Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Winged eyeliner - the beauty lover's nemesis

How to do winged eyeliner tutorials are the most popular beauty videos on Youtube.

We completely understand why, when done well a winged (or feline) flick can look incredibly chic. It has the power to transform and define your eye make-up. But when it’s done badly, it can look…messy.

The key to perfecting the look is making sure that you’re armed with the best eyeliner. Next you want to make sure your eyeliner is as close to the lash line as possible and that the wings look equal and flick up in the right direction. In other words there is a lot of room for mistakes.

With that in mind, we thought we would offer some tips and tricks from the industry’s most trusted make-up artists. Because who better to give advice on one of beauty’s trickiest looks.

‘Eyeliner is one of those things that gets better the more you do it, so practice makes perfect.’

‘Look down into a mirror, making sure your eyes are open and then draw your line. This works best because your eyelid and eye line is completely smooth like this. If you do it look directly into a mirror, with your eyes closed, holding your lid straight it wont actually give you the right eyeline because as soon as your let go of your lid, it will bounce back.’ the shape will never be completely seamless

How to do winged eyeliner with a sticky note by Huda Kattan



Start by holding your mirror slightly below the eye so that when you're drawing your liner, your lashes are facing down – trust me, it makes the process a whole lot easier.

Next up use a sticky note as a stencil to get a clean straight wing. Start by placing the sticky note edge along the lower lash line and angle it so it meets near the tail end of your brow.

Start by placing the sticky note edge along the lower lash line and angle it so it meets near the tail end of your brow. Use this edge as a guide to create your wing . Wait for the liner to set, then slowly peel away the sticky note and ta da-the perfect wing.

How to do winged eyeliner with a dot by Cher Webb



‘Looking downwards into a mirror, line your eyelid with a fine eyeliner pen in small brush strokes. Once you reach the end, look straight into the mirror and draw a dot where you want your wing to end. It should be in the direction of the top of your ear. Draw a line from your top lash line to the dot to create a wing. Loosen the pressure as you get close to the dot to create a nice point that isn’t too severe. To get rid of any smudging, put some of your best concealer on a brush and take it under the line to clean up any blurring and define the wing.’

How to do winged eyeliner with a brush by Mario Dedivanovic



Mario created his Master Pigment Pro Pencil to help people nail their wings. After seeing his sister’s lopsided flicks, he wanted to launch a product that would take the difficulty out of the cat eye eyeliner.

He recommends applying his heavily pigmented eyeliner to your top lid and before it dries down use the tip of the brush on the other end to gently wing it out towards the outer side of the brow.

Keep scrolling for the products our pros recommend to achieve the perfect winged eyeliner…