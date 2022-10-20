Halloween makeup ideas that'll terrify and amaze you this season

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Halloween makeup ideas – where do you even begin? Unless you're a Heidi Klum-level Halloween costume (opens in new tab) fanatic who has spent months putting together the perfect outfit, chances are you've grabbed a long, black wig and some face paint at the last minute in a feeble attempt to pass yourself off as a witch.

Not this year! We have great news for anyone who wants to look both terrifying and amazing, without spending every waking moment stressing about their look. There are some incredible Halloween makeup ideas out there, and even better, they come with (not too tricky) tutorials. Thank you, YouTube.

Sure, you'll probably have to commit to a little bit of practice if you plan on bringing your ghoulish A-game, but it'll all be worth when you get to the party and someone literally yelps in horror.

Take a look at what these makeup artists have created for a bit of inspiration and see if you can emulate their impressive ideas.

Halloween makeup ideas: Optical Illusion

If you really relish a makeup challenge, this surreal look by Claire Dim (opens in new tab) will make everybody at the party do a double-take. While it might take a little while to get it perfect, it's a really unique look that we doubt many will be sporting. If anything, it gives that person you've been fluttering (multiple) eyelashes at a reason to gaze deeply in your eyes - even if they're just trying to figure out where your real pair are. Check out her full tutorial.

Halloween makeup ideas: Vampire

While vampires have been an integral part of Halloween ever since we were little (who remembers wearing the pointed teeth retainers?), this is an edgy take on the classic costume. Think The Vampire Diaries meets Underworld meets Twilight, and you're on the right track.

Ditch the traditional black lipstick and opt for plumped red lips, a face full of veins and red contact lenses.

Halloween makeup ideas: Werewolf

There are endless cute and creepy Halloween makeup ideas out there, and this look really stands out thanks to the impressively intricate details. Statement brows, dark smokey eyes and a bold lip make this vampy take on a werewolf impossible to resist – no need to track down a Thriller-worthy mask after all.

Halloween makeup ideas: Skull face

If you like the split-face Halloween makeup idea, but you want to keep one eye free for your signature feline flick, then why not try this skull? It somehow manages to look both glamorous and ghastly, and we love how effective the illusion looks. Very Jack Skellington, we must say.

Halloween makeup ideas: Mermaid

Disney might have created The Little Mermaid as a loveable red-headed creature of the sea, but traditionally mermaids were benevolent beings, thought to cause storms, floods, and shipwrecks.

Scaled skin created with iridescent powder and fishnet tights, gems and pointy false teeth will transform you into a genuinely terrifying Halloween party-goer.

Halloween makeup ideas: Witch

Witches these days don't have green skin and pointy hats. This eerie monochrome look is an excellent alternative to the usual witchy makeup, and the painstakingly crafted brows and intricate forehead designs make this truly unique.

Halloween makeup ideas: Pumpkin

Pumpkins don't sound scary in the slightest. But a peeled-off face over a pumpkin - horrifying. The detail in this makeup idea is incredible, and it definitely gives the squash plant a grown-up makeover. A flawless smokey eye teamed with the shaded in wrinkles creates the clever pull away technique that we all know and love. Double Halloween points for anyone who can do this.

Halloween makeup ideas: Celestial

We predict this is going to be the ultimate pretty Halloween look for the year. Using purple, grey and silver hues, this galactic look is otherworldly.

Halloween makeup ideas: Spider web

This is a pretty doable look as it can be as small or as big as you feel capable of. The spider web look can also be achieved with a liquid liner, so won't require you to spend all the £££ on products.

Now you've seen all the Halloween makeup ideas, it's up to you to nail it on the night. Best get practising...