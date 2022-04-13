Wouldn’t life be magical if we could all afford to swan around head-to-toe in Chanel’s latest collection? Alas, this isn’t the reality for most of us. The closest I’m going to get is squirreling away money each month to save up for a designer handbag, like the Chanel 2.55. Of course, there is an easier way to get a piece of the luxury French fashion house: Chanel Beauty.
Chanel beauty is the epitome of sophistication. Take its extensive range of fragrances for example. There are 132 scents in the collection and each one has a story behind it and a completely unique juice. (If you’ve not found your favourite yet, here’s our roundup of the best Chanel perfume.)
But it’s the Chanel make-up range that I love dearly. Each product is considered and elegant. From its iconic cream bronzer to its highly collectable nail lacquers, the collection is chic. You won’t find any obscenely bright eyeshadow shades or products that are launched just for the sake of it.
However, I know that it’s not the most affordable of lines. Which is why I have compiled a list of my six favourite Chanel beauty products that I think are worth every penny.
My top six Chanel beauty products
Chanel Les Beige Bronzing Cream, £43 | Chanel
This is hands down my favourite bronzer to exist on this planet. Ever. It’s super matte, which means that it gives a really natural colour to the face. The fact that it’s creamy means that it mimics the look of skin more than powder one would. It now comes in two shades (which might not seem like much but it can built up for more colour intensity) making it more accessible to a wider range of skin tones. It also lasts and lasts and lasts. I could go on, but in short it’s just the best bronzer.
Chanel Les Vernis Nail Colour in Rouge Noir, £18 | Boots
I genuinely think that Rouge Noir is the ultimate nail colour. It has darkness and warmth, which make a really sophisticated manicure. The Les Vernis range is also a great gift option for someone special. There’s a shade for everyone.
Chanel Beaume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick Transparent, £35 | Feelunique
You know that really glowy look that we all strive for? Colour in the cheeks, warmth to the skin tone and a natural gleam that just screams health? This is that gleam. Simply swipe this nourishing balm onto the high points of your face for that lit from within look. There are five shades to choose from – pink, gold, pearl, bronze and transparent. To get that healthy, sporty ‘I’ve just done a 5K’ look you want the transparent.
Chanel Les Beiges Eau De Teint Water-Fresh Tint, £50 | Feelunique
This is one of my most beloved products. I don’t tend to wear foundation on a day-to-day basis, but I am very English so my skin is practically see-through for much of the year. I like to add a hint of colour to my complexion. This formula is really special – it’s made from 75% water making it really hydrating (which my dry skin is always thankful for). There are micro-droplets of encapsulated pigment inside, which burst when buffed into the skin. Ideal for a sheer wash of colour.
Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation, £43 | Feelunique
When I’ve got an event – like a smart dinner party or a wedding – and want my skin to look its absolute best, I use the Healthy Glow Foundation. It has light reflecting powders and pigments inside so really blurs imperfections, like redness around my nose and acne scars on my chin. It’s not sheer and it’s not full-coverage, it’s that perfect spot in between.
Chanel Stylo Ombre et Contour Eyeshadow Liner Kohl, £28 | Boots
I don’t ever put mascara on my bottom lashes. It’s a combination of not finding the right mascara that works and my wobbly hands. I love to brush this kohl liner across my bottom lashes to gently deposit a bit of colour to frame my eyes.