Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Wouldn’t life be magical if we could all afford to swan around head-to-toe in Chanel’s latest collection? Alas, this isn’t the reality for most of us. The closest I’m going to get is squirreling away money each month to save up for a designer handbag, like the Chanel 2.55. Of course, there is an easier way to get a piece of the luxury French fashion house: Chanel Beauty.

Chanel beauty is the epitome of sophistication. Take its extensive range of fragrances for example. There are 132 scents in the collection and each one has a story behind it and a completely unique juice. (If you’ve not found your favourite yet, here’s our roundup of the best Chanel perfume.)

But it’s the Chanel make-up range that I love dearly. Each product is considered and elegant. From its iconic cream bronzer to its highly collectable nail lacquers, the collection is chic. You won’t find any obscenely bright eyeshadow shades or products that are launched just for the sake of it.

However, I know that it’s not the most affordable of lines. Which is why I have compiled a list of my six favourite Chanel beauty products that I think are worth every penny.

My top six Chanel beauty products

Chanel Les Beige Bronzing Cream, £43 | Chanel

This is hands down my favourite bronzer to exist on this planet. Ever. It’s super matte, which means that it gives a really natural colour to the face. The fact that it’s creamy means that it mimics the look of skin more than powder one would. It now comes in two shades (which might not seem like much but it can built up for more colour intensity) making it more accessible to a wider range of skin tones. It also lasts and lasts and lasts. I could go on, but in short it’s just the best bronzer. View Deal

Chanel Les Vernis Nail Colour in Rouge Noir, £18 | Boots

I genuinely think that Rouge Noir is the ultimate nail colour. It has darkness and warmth, which make a really sophisticated manicure. The Les Vernis range is also a great gift option for someone special. There’s a shade for everyone. View Deal

Chanel Beaume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick Transparent, £35 | Feelunique

You know that really glowy look that we all strive for? Colour in the cheeks, warmth to the skin tone and a natural gleam that just screams health? This is that gleam. Simply swipe this nourishing balm onto the high points of your face for that lit from within look. There are five shades to choose from – pink, gold, pearl, bronze and transparent. To get that healthy, sporty ‘I’ve just done a 5K’ look you want the transparent. View Deal

Chanel Les Beiges Eau De Teint Water-Fresh Tint, £50 | Feelunique

This is one of my most beloved products. I don’t tend to wear foundation on a day-to-day basis, but I am very English so my skin is practically see-through for much of the year. I like to add a hint of colour to my complexion. This formula is really special – it’s made from 75% water making it really hydrating (which my dry skin is always thankful for). There are micro-droplets of encapsulated pigment inside, which burst when buffed into the skin. Ideal for a sheer wash of colour. View Deal

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation, £43 | Feelunique

When I’ve got an event – like a smart dinner party or a wedding – and want my skin to look its absolute best, I use the Healthy Glow Foundation. It has light reflecting powders and pigments inside so really blurs imperfections, like redness around my nose and acne scars on my chin. It’s not sheer and it’s not full-coverage, it’s that perfect spot in between. View Deal

Videos you may like:

Video you may like: