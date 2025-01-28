I’ve always struggled with creasing and dark circles until I discovered this game-changing concealer

I don’t want to boast but I was an 'I only wear concealer girl' long before it became a trend. My go-to product for looking a little more put together on minimal make-up days (alongside a sweep of mascara and a dab of cream blusher), concealer is one of the few products in my make-up drawer I reach for nearly every day.

While I’m a huge fan of concealers, they haven’t always been a fan of me. Creasing, especially around my under eyes, has been a daily battle while my night owl ways have left me in need of a formula that provides ample coverage for my consistent dark circles. So, when I come across a formula that delivers on both fronts without looking heavy or cakey you better believe I want to shout about it. So, without further ado, let me introduce you to my latest concealer obsession, By Terry’s Hyaluronic Serum Concealer.

Why is By Terry’s Hyaluronic Serum Concealer so good?

By Terry’s whole ethos is to create products that offer a natural-looking finish while also imparting moisturizing benefits to the skin. It’s this two-pronged approach to make-up that makes this concealer so good. Not only does it offer a buildable medium coverage, but it also nourishes skin as it covers for smooth, even application.

Alongside lightweight pigment you’ll also find eight types of hyaluronic acid, to deeply nourish and hydrate the skin, and caffeine extract to brighten. This combination of colour and skincare ingredients makes this a formula that doesn’t just cover and conceal but also works below the surface to deliver even more benefits to keep your skin looking its best.

A beauty editors honest review

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

To prove to you just how good this concealer actually is, I need to give some (slightly embarrassing) context. The first time I reached for it, I’d been crying. I’m not talking a delicate, simgle-tear-trickling-down-your-cheek kind of cry, I mean full-on, blotchy-faced, runny-nosed, uncontrollable crying. Don’t worry, I promise I’m okay (sometimes you just need to let it out), but as I collected myself and looked in the mirror I’ll admit I did not look my best. It was in this condition that I first reached for By Terry's Hyaluronic Serum Concealer and hastily swept it across my puffy under eyes and rosy nose, and, I was so impressed, that I’ve reached for it at every opportunity since.

What I love most about this concealer is that it's incredibly lightweight, meaning if you didn’t know I was wearing it, you probably wouldn’t notice it. It blends super smoothly into the skin offering a natural finish that still covers and conceals any blemishes, redness or dark circles. It also doesn’t settle in my fine lines so I can wear it all day without fear of any unwanted creasing. Honestly, I haven’t been so impressed with a concealer since I tried Tarte’s Shape Tape many years ago and in my opinion, due to its more natural finish, this is better.

The only area where I’d suggest this concealer could improve is its shade range. Currently, there are 12 shades on offer, and I sit in the middle using shade 5—Cream Beige. For me, this is the ideal tone for a slightly highlighted effect. However, some may struggle to find their perfect match, especially on the deeper end of the spectrum. Hopefully By Terry will continue to expand their offering because, believe me, everyone needs to be able to add this concealer to their routine.