I think I have tested close to 100 concealers for my job – and this is the most versatile I've found

Finding the best concealer is one of life's big achievements. Especially for me, because it would be my Desert Island product - I can't live without it. But finding a decent one can feel like like searching for a specific snowflake in a snowstorm. Dramatic? Perhaps, but like I said I am passionate about concealers. I like one that covers all bases (pardon the pun), so I don't have to buy separate formulas to cover blemishes, brighten dark under-eyes and even out skin tone.

Enter: Tarte Shape Tape Concealer - an industry favourite for a reason. Here's why...

What's unique about the Tarte concealer?

Tarte's concealer is one of, if not the, most well-known products of its collection. It's incredibly popular and continues to be a bestseller on sites like QVC – so what are its key selling points?

1. Shade range

The concealer comes in 38 shades, which are separated into 'Fair to Light,' 'Medium,' and 'Tan to Rich.'

2. Does-it-all formula

It's special because it promises to do the MOST, not only covering areas you may want to be covered (from redness to spots and scarring), but it also highlights, making it great for hiding dark circles and adding definition to the face.

3. Finish

It has a full coverage formula which promises not to look heavy or cakey, and a natural-matte finish. Its unique 'tape technology™' "smooth[es] & blur[s] [the] appearance of fine lines & wrinkles," too, meaning it's a bit of an all-rounder.

4. Longwearing

The vegan concealer is said to offer up to 16-hours of wear, and is also waterproof.

5. Skin-friendly

It contains moisturising ingredients such as shea and mango butters, as well as brightening liquorice root.

6. Excellent reviews

It has an astonishing 23,672 reviews on the brand's official website, with an average rating of 4.8/5.

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer: reviewed by a beauty editor

As mentioned above, I am specific about my concealer. I want one that works on blemishes and redness (I have scarring from past spots), as well as under-eye bags. It needs to be brightening enough to counteract dark circles, while heavy-duty enough to cover anything that needs to be camouflaged, without drawing attention or highlighting the area. I know: I ask a lot of my concealer.

And this is exactly why I love Tarte's Shape Tape Concealer: because it's so versatile. It does everything really well, and then some.

For wearing underneath my eyes, I apply a generous amount in a triangular shape that leads up to my temples. I then blend with a damp beauty sponge. This brightens the area and helps to contour the face. I apply it in thin lines to areas of my face that I want to highlight (and offset with a darker contour on the cheekbones etc), and blend in well.

For blemishes and other redness, I apply a dot of the product direct from the doe-foot applicator, and go on to my eye makeup while it is 'setting,' before blending in a few minutes later with a fluffy blending brush. I do this as I find it sits better on the skin and works to cover imperfections best.

Tarte concealer application: before and after

Becky before applying Tarte's Shape Tape Concealer (Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Becky after applying Tarte's Shape Tape Concealer (Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Tarte's concealer is a true multi-tasker, which is why I rate it so highly.