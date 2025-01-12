This brand makes the best lip balm on the planet—but these 7 products prove that it has so much more to offer

Like many beauty fans, my first foray into By Terry as a brand was Baume De Rose. If you've not heard of it, this is a £40 lip balm that (despite its rather outlandish price tag) is one of the most beautiful products you'll ever use. It's the best lip balm on the market. The smell is otherworldly, the texture is rich and yet still somehow super lightweight, and the nourishment it offers lips is borderline unrivalled – I should know, I have chronically dry lips.

Next came my obsession with the Ombre Blackstar eyeshadow crayons – namely, the shade Misty Rock, which the original beauty YouTubers of the last decade couldn't get enough of. I, too, fell hard for the ease of use and colour payoff.

But there's so much more to the brand than these two bestsellers; it offers great base products, more beautiful lip and eye products and of course, an outstanding mascara (seriously, it's in my top five).

If you're new to By Terry or just fancy a refresh, try one of these icons...

1. By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder

This loose powder went viral when it first launched, and for good reason. It's the perfect translucent setting powder, absorbing oil, mattifying and blurring with ease, but it also has an extra selling point. The silky, non-cakey, finely-milled powder also features three molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, meaning skin is kept hydrated while also shine-free. Hydra Powder is one of my top five powders and simply can't be rivalled.

2. By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra-Foundation

Just as Hydra Powder floods the skin with hyaluronic acid, this foundation too contains the buzzy skincare ingredient. With a matte luminous finish, Hydra Foundation helps to ward off dryness while keeping skin looking smooth and shine-free for hours. It has a buildable formula, meaning you can work to achieve your chosen coverage. I just wish there were more shades available, as it's not the most inclusive range.

3. By Terry Baume De Rose Lip Balm

The icon itself. It's still the very best. This lip balm is certainly an indulgent purchase, but it's one you will never regret making. I adore the light rose petal scent, the rich, whipped feel of the product and how it nourishes lips using shea butter, vitamin E and ceramides. Oh, and it has SPF 15.

4. By Terry Lash-Expert Twist Brush Mascara

The secret to this super smart mascara lies in its name: it has the ability to 'twist' to offer two wands-in-one. With an option to boost length and one for volume, you can achieve your lashes of dreams, switching between the two. It's one of my favourite mascara formulas of all time too; ultra-pigmented and glossy, this will define any eye makeup look.

5. By Terry Baume de Rose Flaconnette

I know I'm sort of cheating by including what's essentially a second version of Baume De Rose, but I just love it so much it had to be done. Besides, this tube version offers another way to enjoy it. Perfect for travel, this has more of a slightly liquid texture and can be applied with the included doe-foot applicator (perfect for those with long nails).

6. By Terry Ombre Blackstar Eye Shadows

It's genuinely not hyperbole to claim these eyeshadow sticks are probably the best in beauty. Not only are they a breeze to apply (simply swipe, blend and go), they also come in the most spectacular colours. As mentioned, Misty Rock is a must, offering a wash of deep bronze mauve, while Frozen Quartz is another personal favourite, which is a little lighter with a touch of muted pink.

7. By Terry Cellularose CC Serum

One of By Terry's most versatile products, this CC serum – which comes in eight shades – can be used in more than just one way. Mix it with foundation or moisturiser, or alternatively use it straight-up as a primer. Either way you do it, you'll achieve a beautiful glow that looks gorgeous on its own or under makeup.