Burberry Beauty is officially back. After dropping off the radar in recent years, the British fashion brand's make-up products are back with a brand-new look—and I was one of the first to test them.

Now, generally I find designer make-up brands hit or miss. Often there is style without the substance. On that front, Burberry felt more promising to me but, still, I didn't really know what to expect. I was half expecting the formulas to not live up to the beautiful packaging that houses them, but I was wrong. From mascara to foundation, the product selection is spot on, the formulas are elegant and the performance is great.

To help you shop smarter and more in-the-know, I've reviewed each product in the Burberry Beauty line-up, and truthfully, I'm pretty certain it's about to become the new 'it' make-up brand for the fashion set.

Tori wearing a full face of Burberry Beauty, including the foundation, primer, liquid lipstick, eyeshadow palette and mascara. (Image credit: Tori Crowther)

1. Burberry Beyond Wear Perfecting Matte Foundation

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Burberry Beyond Wear Perfecting Matte Foundation Today's Best Deals £45 at Selfridges Reasons to buy + You like a full coverage finish Reasons to avoid - More shades could be added to the deeper end of the spectrum

I'm not typically a matte foundation gal, so I almost struck this off before even trying it—but I was pleasantly surprised. The main reason I don't love a matte foundation is due to that dry, cakey feeling that even some of the most elegant formulas can't avoid. But this felt so comfortable on my skin from initial application to hours later.

The formula has a thin consistency, which is unusual for a matte foundation (typically tending to be a little thicker). It applied like a total dream and dried to a comfortable matte finish, staying in place the entire day and even through a workout.

For occasion wear, I'm definitely reaching for this in my stash.

I do want to mention one product in the line-up here that didn't make the cut for my list—as I think people might reach for it alongside the foundation. Despite the fact I thoroughly enjoyed using it and felt that it delivered a pretty luminosity, I did find that the Beyond Radiance Primer got lost under this fuller-coverage foundation, and I didn't particularly love the scent. Although, it does make for a nice highlight.

2. Burberry Beyond Wear Setting and Refining Powder

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Burberry Beyond Wear Setting and Refining Powder Today's Best Deals £44 at Selfridges Reasons to buy + You have dry skin + You want a very fine setting powder + Lovely compact Reasons to avoid - You want a heavier-duty setting powder

I was pleasantly surprised by the powder. I'm not usually a huge powder person, since I have dry skin. However, recently I've been on the hunt for compacts that tone down unwanted shine for photos without making my skin look or feel any drier than it naturally is.

This powder is incredibly fine, making it a dream to dust onto the skin. The combination of the two powders in one does a great job at blurring the skin and setting make-up in place.

3. Burberry Kisses Satin Lipstick in The Red

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Burberry Kisses Satin Lipstick in The Red Today's Best Deals £35 at Selfridges Reasons to buy + Great colour range + Creamy, pigmented formula Reasons to avoid - Packaging isn't as weighty as other high-end lipsticks, but it does have a magnetic clasp lid

I knew the lipstick would be great, and I wasn't wrong. It's creamy, pigmented and comfortable on the lips. With hyaluronic acid in the formula to help keep lips from drying out and a fresh floral scent giving it that classic high-end lipstick feel.

I particularly loved the shade: The Red, which to me, is the perfect true red. It's much more of a true red than the brand's swatches show. There are 29 shades in the collection, ranging from everyday neutrals to punchy pinks.

4. Burberry Eye Quad Eyeshadow Palette in Blush Beige

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Burberry Eye Quad Eyeshadow Palette in Blush Beige Today's Best Deals £48 at Selfridges Reasons to buy + Great for eyeshadow beginners + A mix of matte and shimmer shades + Beautiful embossing Reasons to avoid - Comes with a classic applicator, which isn't very easy to use

Generally, I don't love eyeshadow compacts from higher-end brands because I don't find them to offer colours that work well together, despite looking pretty in the compact. This one gave it all. It looks stunning in the compact but contains very wearable shades that make application foolproof. I particularly loved the Blush Beige quad for my light skin tone.

I didn't use the applicator though, because I find they make blending shades out much harder than it needs to be. I'd recommend going with a nice, fluffy brush to buff out and create a more natural-looking finish.

5. Burberry Ultimate Lift Mascara

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Burberry Ultimate Lift Mascara Today's Best Deals £33 at Selfridges Reasons to buy + Gives a natural lift + Zero clumping + Buildable formula Reasons to avoid - Genuinely, I can't find a single reason to fault it

The second I applied the Ultimate Lift Mascara, I knew it was a new favourite. It has everything I look for in a mascara: lift, volume, deep hue and a natural finish. There wasn't a clump in sight and it's incredibly easy to apply. It's also really easy to remove, which is an important element for me.

The curved wand makes it super easy to get to each lash in just a few swipes. The formula is thin (without being too wet) so there are no clumps. Plus, it can be built up to a more dramatic look, or is also a good option for an everyday 'your-lashes-but-better' vibe. It's an impressive formula that I think will work for all lashes, and it even comes in a brown.

6. Burberry Kisses Liquid Matte Lipstick in Deep Rosewood

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Burberry Kisses Liquid Matte Lipstick Deep Rosewood Today's Best Deals £34 at Selfridges Reasons to buy + Great colour pay-off + Incredibly comfortable + Transfer-proof Reasons to avoid - If you don't love matte formulas, try the bullet lipsticks instead

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

This formula really, really surprised me. It is such an elegant, hard-working formula that it deserves to be in many matte lipstick halls of fame. The almost-whipped texture applies smoothly, giving enough time to manipulate before it dries. The colour pay-off is also impressive, meaning you need very little formula.

It feels featherlight—no mean feat for a matte liquid lip—making it super comfy and non-drying, even if you're prone to dry lips. The best part is that it's completely transfer-proof. I applied this at my desk when testing for this story, snapped a photo and then went about my day. I drank coffee, ate a bagel and had hours of calls and it hasn't budged.

It's available in 13 shades, but Deep Rosewood is my favourite.