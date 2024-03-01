Burberry Beauty is back—after testing every product, I think these 6 will reach cult status
Mark my words, every fashion girl will have at least one in her make-up bag
Burberry Beauty is officially back. After dropping off the radar in recent years, the British fashion brand's make-up products are back with a brand-new look—and I was one of the first to test them.
Now, generally I find designer make-up brands hit or miss. Often there is style without the substance. On that front, Burberry felt more promising to me but, still, I didn't really know what to expect. I was half expecting the formulas to not live up to the beautiful packaging that houses them, but I was wrong. From mascara to foundation, the product selection is spot on, the formulas are elegant and the performance is great.
To help you shop smarter and more in-the-know, I've reviewed each product in the Burberry Beauty line-up, and truthfully, I'm pretty certain it's about to become the new 'it' make-up brand for the fashion set.
1. Burberry Beyond Wear Perfecting Matte Foundation
Burberry Beyond Wear Perfecting Matte Foundation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I'm not typically a matte foundation gal, so I almost struck this off before even trying it—but I was pleasantly surprised. The main reason I don't love a matte foundation is due to that dry, cakey feeling that even some of the most elegant formulas can't avoid. But this felt so comfortable on my skin from initial application to hours later.
The formula has a thin consistency, which is unusual for a matte foundation (typically tending to be a little thicker). It applied like a total dream and dried to a comfortable matte finish, staying in place the entire day and even through a workout.
For occasion wear, I'm definitely reaching for this in my stash.
I do want to mention one product in the line-up here that didn't make the cut for my list—as I think people might reach for it alongside the foundation. Despite the fact I thoroughly enjoyed using it and felt that it delivered a pretty luminosity, I did find that the Beyond Radiance Primer got lost under this fuller-coverage foundation, and I didn't particularly love the scent. Although, it does make for a nice highlight.
2. Burberry Beyond Wear Setting and Refining Powder
Burberry Beyond Wear Setting and Refining Powder
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I was pleasantly surprised by the powder. I'm not usually a huge powder person, since I have dry skin. However, recently I've been on the hunt for compacts that tone down unwanted shine for photos without making my skin look or feel any drier than it naturally is.
This powder is incredibly fine, making it a dream to dust onto the skin. The combination of the two powders in one does a great job at blurring the skin and setting make-up in place.
3. Burberry Kisses Satin Lipstick in The Red
Burberry Kisses Satin Lipstick in The Red
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I knew the lipstick would be great, and I wasn't wrong. It's creamy, pigmented and comfortable on the lips. With hyaluronic acid in the formula to help keep lips from drying out and a fresh floral scent giving it that classic high-end lipstick feel.
I particularly loved the shade: The Red, which to me, is the perfect true red. It's much more of a true red than the brand's swatches show. There are 29 shades in the collection, ranging from everyday neutrals to punchy pinks.
4. Burberry Eye Quad Eyeshadow Palette in Blush Beige
Burberry Eye Quad Eyeshadow Palette in Blush Beige
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Generally, I don't love eyeshadow compacts from higher-end brands because I don't find them to offer colours that work well together, despite looking pretty in the compact. This one gave it all. It looks stunning in the compact but contains very wearable shades that make application foolproof. I particularly loved the Blush Beige quad for my light skin tone.
I didn't use the applicator though, because I find they make blending shades out much harder than it needs to be. I'd recommend going with a nice, fluffy brush to buff out and create a more natural-looking finish.
5. Burberry Ultimate Lift Mascara
Burberry Ultimate Lift Mascara
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The second I applied the Ultimate Lift Mascara, I knew it was a new favourite. It has everything I look for in a mascara: lift, volume, deep hue and a natural finish. There wasn't a clump in sight and it's incredibly easy to apply. It's also really easy to remove, which is an important element for me.
The curved wand makes it super easy to get to each lash in just a few swipes. The formula is thin (without being too wet) so there are no clumps. Plus, it can be built up to a more dramatic look, or is also a good option for an everyday 'your-lashes-but-better' vibe. It's an impressive formula that I think will work for all lashes, and it even comes in a brown.
6. Burberry Kisses Liquid Matte Lipstick in Deep Rosewood
Burberry Kisses Liquid Matte Lipstick Deep Rosewood
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This formula really, really surprised me. It is such an elegant, hard-working formula that it deserves to be in many matte lipstick halls of fame. The almost-whipped texture applies smoothly, giving enough time to manipulate before it dries. The colour pay-off is also impressive, meaning you need very little formula.
It feels featherlight—no mean feat for a matte liquid lip—making it super comfy and non-drying, even if you're prone to dry lips. The best part is that it's completely transfer-proof. I applied this at my desk when testing for this story, snapped a photo and then went about my day. I drank coffee, ate a bagel and had hours of calls and it hasn't budged.
It's available in 13 shades, but Deep Rosewood is my favourite.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
-
If your candles are smoking or tunnelling, you need to stop doing these 4 things
How not to burn your money away
By Humeara Mohamed
-
Yes, 40% of Formula 1 fans are female—here's how the famously exclusive sport is finally embracing the F1 fangirl
As a world-first F1 sponsorship is announced, we meet the women changing the sport and inspiring a nation of fangirls.
By Fern Buckley
-
This brand makes glowing skin with long-lasting coverage feel effortless - here are my top picks
If you love to look glowy but not greasy, read on
By Valeza Bakolli