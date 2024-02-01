These are the 12 best pink lipsticks for all skin tones
Plus, the tips on how to choose one according to two experts
It's probably fair to say that Barbie and the subsequent Barbiecore trend well and truly reignited our love for all things pink—including pink lipstick. Of course, the shade never left many of our collections but it did make us fall back in love with old favourites, as well as inspire us to discover newbies. Guess what? We're still not bored of the colour. And just like red lipstick, it's one that'll be a constant no matter the make-up trend currently bombarding us on TikTok.
But choosing the right pink lipstick for our skin tone can be a whole other challenge. And we get it, it can be overwhelming because there are so many brands, shades and finishes to choose from. That's why we've called in the help of two top make-up artists to help give up the low-down on all things pink lipstick.
How to choose the right pink lipstick for your skin tone?
Choosing the right lipstick, especially when shopping online can feel like a gamble. And while there's also a little more room for error when shopping on your phone, rather than swatching it in store, with the help of expert advice, you'd be surprised by how less daunting it can be.
"People tend to be afraid or shy away from a pink lip," says Karl Hodson, national education and events manager for Laura Mercier. "This is mainly because people are not clear on what shade suits them best." Make-up artist Lisa Caldognetto echoes this: "if you think pink isn’t your colour, you probably have been using a shade that clashes with your undertone so it looks stark and doesn’t sit right."
The difficulty comes with the sheer number of pinks out there. That's why you should think about undertones. As a general rule of thumb, you can tell what undertone you are by looking at the veins on your wrist. "If they appear more blue, you have a cool undertone, if they appear more green, you have a warm undertone, and if you have a blue and green (or it's not clear) then you have a neutral undertone," Karl explains.
"For those with warm skin tones, choose a yellow or peach base, as it softens the level of pink," Lisa explains. Whereas, "deeper with a warm skin tone looks great with a raspberry that has some depth; think almost a berry fuschia," she adds. Then cool and yellow-based skin tones look great in warmer shades like coral. And finally, "medium with an olive skin tone can wear most pink undertones, however a blue base could wash you out," explains Lisa.
Also consider the texture you're choosing, "a matte product is more densely pigmented so looks stronger whilst a sheer is softer," says Lisa.
The best pink lipsticks for all skin tones
1. Nars Matte Lipstick in Schiap
Nars Matte Lipstick in Schiap
It wouldn't be a pink lipstick roundup without Nars in the shade Schiap; a vivid pink that lights up any make-up look. It's one of those rare vivid shades that looks fantastic on all skin tones. The trick? If you're worried about looking OTT, keep the rest of your make-up neutral and wear it with confidence. At first I was nervous about using such a bold shade, but I guarantee that once you apply this you'll find an occasion to wear it. It gave me such a confidence boost. Also top tip: bright lips always distract the eye - so if you're tired, a pop of colour is just what you need.
2. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Gracefully Pink
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Gracefully Pink
Obviously Charlotte Tilbury knows how to make a punchy, memorable lipstick and that's exactly what Gracefully Pink (previously called Amazing Grace) is. This is one if you want something bold that'll withstand a busy day. The matte formula means that it stays put well, though this can mean it's a little drying for some. It's a lovely bright pink that works well with fair, cooler toned skin.
3. Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in Pout
Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in Pout
Victoria Beckham has absolutely nailed her formulas, including the Posh Lipstick. The colour range is fantastic and the shades have great wear whilst being incredibly moisturising and comfortable on the lips, leaving a balmy (not glossy) finish. The comfy formula is housed in a stunning tortoiseshell bullet casing and is ideal for daily wear and can quickly become a signature lip. I have one of these in my handbag right now.
4. MINA The Lipstick in Doll Pink 371
MINA The Lipstick in Doll Pink 371
The MINA The Lipstick in Doll Pink 371 stopped me in my tracks, it's so impressively vivid and bold—especially for its lower end price tag. Since it's more of a moisturising lip, the great news is that it won't dry your lips out, but the downside to this is that it's more likely to transfer when eating and drinking. For that reason, I'd recommend setting it in place if you've got a busy day ahead. It does stain well though so some translucent powder does the trick.
5. MAC Satin Lipstick in Twig
MAC Satin Lipstick in Twig
MAC knows how to create truly inclusive lipstick shades with plenty to choose from. But I particularly love the brand's Satin formula shade Twig, which is a muted brown-pink working beautifully on all skin tones from fair to deep. I'd say this is up there with Ruby Woo and Velvet Teddy as one of the brand's most wearable shades.
6. e.l.f. O FACE Satin Lipstick in Pleased
e.l.f. O FACE Satin Lipstick in Pleased
e.l.f. can easily rival its higher priced competitors and the O FACE Satin Lipstick is no different and is definitely one of the best e.l.f. products in the range. The shade Pleased is a rosy pink that looks lovely on all skin tones, particularly on deep skin tones. The formula contains jojoba oil and squalane making it an ideal formula if you, like me, have incredibly dry lips and find lipsticks can be a little irritating on the skin.
7. ILIA Color Block Lipstick in Rosette
ILIA Color Block Lipstick in Rosette
ILIA's shade Rosette deserves a rosette of its own because it's such a beautiful product. It's one of those shades that looks very different on various skin tones, which is why I think it's such a fantastic option, suiting so many people. It's a soft pink with cool undertones making it that "just right" kind of hue. The formula is creamy with great colour pay-off and the packaging is minimalist and elegant.
8. Laura Mercier High Vibe Lip Color in Bliss
Laura Mercier High Vibe Lip Color in Bliss
This feel like such a glam pink, described by the brand as a mauve pink, it's beautiful on all skin tones, particularly medium. For such a moisturising lip product, this formula lasts a surprisingly long time on the lips. It contains plenty of pigment to keep the lip colour staying strong while the inclusion of guava oil keeps lips feeling moisturised and comfortable.
9. & Other Stories Lip Shine in Pink Devotion
& Other Stories Lip Shine in Pink Devotion
If you're not into high impact colour and instead want something ultra glossy and comfy with a hint of hue, then you'll adore this lipstick from & Other Stories. I think of this as a lipstick, gloss and balm all in one: giving the colour of a lipstick, finish of a gloss, and hydrating properties of a balm. It's totally universal giving a flush of colour and a whole lot of shine.
10. Haus Labs Atomic Shake Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick in Rose Shine
Atomic Shake Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick in Rose Shine
If you want to put your lipstick on and have it last all day (and we mean all day) then this is going to be your new bestie. It's an extremely liquid-y formula that, at first, I thought it going to act like a stain (not having much opaque pigment), but straight away I realised the colour pay-off was impressive, as was the finish. With one coat it shows off its full coverage colour and within a few seconds it dries down and doesn't budge. This one is extra special because unlike regular long-lasting formulas, this one is glossy and not matte. The shade Rose Shine is a beautiful warm pink that looks really lovely on all skin tones, particularly olive tones.
11. Gen See Pick Me Up Lip Matte Lipstick in REVA 05
Gen See Pick Me Up Lip Matte Lipstick in REVA 05
Gen See definitely deserve more attention in the lipstick department because the range of shades is so fun. This shade REVA is bright and joyful and looks particularly great on deep-dark skin tones. It's one of the shades that definitely packs a punch but can absolutely be worn everyday and has the potential to become a pretty epic signature lip colour. Although the formula is matte, it feels lightweight and comfortable on the skin.
