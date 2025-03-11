I’m not about following trends for trends' sake, but when it became clear from the spring/summer 25 catwalks that glowy skin was “out” and velvety, blurred skin was in, I was immediately on board. Why? Well, as a beauty editor with oily skin, our collective obsession with mega-watt shine over the last few years has been pretty hard to duplicate.

Trust me, I already have plenty of natural shine and trying to amp up the dewiness means that most of my make-up has disappeared from my face by lunchtime. However, this spring we’re set to see a more dialled-down complexion reign supreme. Soft focus, blurred, yet still utterly radiant, this approach to skin proves that you can still look healthy and bright without having to recreate the shine of a disco ball.

“Consumers are craving skin that feels achievable,” explains make-up artist Lisa Caldognetto. “This trend is all about balance—think radiance without excess shine or a soft matte that doesn’t look flat.” And if you’re nervous about reverting to a more matte approach to make-up then worry not. The difference between this year’s iteration of blurred skin and more traditional matte complexions of the past is that it isn’t about concealing your skin.

“Blurred skin isn’t about masking, it’s about a soft-focus effect that enhances natural texture. Think satin-finish products, rather than totally matte, for an effortless, polished look,” explains Lisa.

How to get blurred skin

Before we get onto the best products to get the blurred skin look at home, Lisa says that prepping your skin is key for this look.

“Start with hydrating your skin and using a gentle exfoliator to create a smooth base for any make-up applied on top,” she suggests. Plus, as this look is all about creating that soft, velvety, diffused complexion, she recommends using a silicone-based primer “to help blur pores and create a soft-focus finish”.

Once the prep is done, you might be tempted to reach for a heavy-duty matte foundation, but think again. “Swap a heavy foundation for a skin tint or mix a drop of moisturiser into your foundation for a softer finish,” Lisa says. “Apply it with a damp make-up sponge for a seamless blend or use a duo fibre brush for a light application.”

In terms of formulations, Lisa suggests you look for satin-finish products for a polished finish, while a dusting of finely-milled powder really helps to create that “natural, diffused look”. Finally, a finishing spray helps to set blurred skin for a long-lasting finish.

Blurred skin inspiration

A post shared by Nina Park 박니나 (@ninapark) A photo posted by on

Greta Lee's pared-back make-up look feels fresh and modern with her simple, velvety-smooth skin taking centre stage.

A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) A photo posted by on

Sophie Turner's beautiful matte blush lends an almost sculpted effect to her blurred skin. So elegant.

A post shared by Nina Park 박니나 (@ninapark) A photo posted by on

Proving that blurred skin doesn't have to look flat, Zoe Kravitz's soft radiant complexion pairs perfectly with a velvety red lip.

A post shared by Rachel Goodwin (@rachelgoodwinmakeup) A photo posted by on

Emma Stone's soft and pretty make-up look is almost cloud-like in its finish. Utter perfection.

A post shared by Renato Campora (@renatocampora) A photo posted by on

Amping up the drama with an oxblood red lip and sleek cat-eye, Selena Gomez's diffused complexion is sheer sophistication.

The best products for blurred skin

Here, Lisa shares the best products to help you achieve a beautiful blurred skin make-up look at home.

1. Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer

Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer £57 at Space NK A satin-finish primer that reduces the appearance of uneven texture, fine lines and pores in the skin and increases the longevity of any make-up that you apply on top.

2. Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Foundation

Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Foundation £44 at Space NK A velvety foundation with a fresh, natural finish that looks just like skin—no excessive shine just a soft radiance.

3. Beautyblender Original

Beautyblender Original £17.50 at Sephora Lisa recommends using a damp sponge for a really seamless skin look, and the Beautyblender is the very best in my opinion.

4. By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder

By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder £42 at LookFantastic A setting powder is key to the blurred skin look, but this one from By Terry is infused with hyaluronic acid so you get that soft-focus finish without dialling down all your natural luminosity.

5. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray