Blurred, back-lit skin will replace our obsession with glow—here are the best products for a velvety complexion
Soft, radiant skin will be everywhere this spring
I’m not about following trends for trends' sake, but when it became clear from the spring/summer 25 catwalks that glowy skin was “out” and velvety, blurred skin was in, I was immediately on board. Why? Well, as a beauty editor with oily skin, our collective obsession with mega-watt shine over the last few years has been pretty hard to duplicate.
Trust me, I already have plenty of natural shine and trying to amp up the dewiness means that most of my make-up has disappeared from my face by lunchtime. However, this spring we’re set to see a more dialled-down complexion reign supreme. Soft focus, blurred, yet still utterly radiant, this approach to skin proves that you can still look healthy and bright without having to recreate the shine of a disco ball.
“Consumers are craving skin that feels achievable,” explains make-up artist Lisa Caldognetto. “This trend is all about balance—think radiance without excess shine or a soft matte that doesn’t look flat.” And if you’re nervous about reverting to a more matte approach to make-up then worry not. The difference between this year’s iteration of blurred skin and more traditional matte complexions of the past is that it isn’t about concealing your skin.
“Blurred skin isn’t about masking, it’s about a soft-focus effect that enhances natural texture. Think satin-finish products, rather than totally matte, for an effortless, polished look,” explains Lisa.
How to get blurred skin
Before we get onto the best products to get the blurred skin look at home, Lisa says that prepping your skin is key for this look.
“Start with hydrating your skin and using a gentle exfoliator to create a smooth base for any make-up applied on top,” she suggests. Plus, as this look is all about creating that soft, velvety, diffused complexion, she recommends using a silicone-based primer “to help blur pores and create a soft-focus finish”.
Once the prep is done, you might be tempted to reach for a heavy-duty matte foundation, but think again. “Swap a heavy foundation for a skin tint or mix a drop of moisturiser into your foundation for a softer finish,” Lisa says. “Apply it with a damp make-up sponge for a seamless blend or use a duo fibre brush for a light application.”
In terms of formulations, Lisa suggests you look for satin-finish products for a polished finish, while a dusting of finely-milled powder really helps to create that “natural, diffused look”. Finally, a finishing spray helps to set blurred skin for a long-lasting finish.
Blurred skin inspiration
Greta Lee's pared-back make-up look feels fresh and modern with her simple, velvety-smooth skin taking centre stage.
Sophie Turner's beautiful matte blush lends an almost sculpted effect to her blurred skin. So elegant.
Proving that blurred skin doesn't have to look flat, Zoe Kravitz's soft radiant complexion pairs perfectly with a velvety red lip.
Emma Stone's soft and pretty make-up look is almost cloud-like in its finish. Utter perfection.
Amping up the drama with an oxblood red lip and sleek cat-eye, Selena Gomez's diffused complexion is sheer sophistication.
The best products for blurred skin
Here, Lisa shares the best products to help you achieve a beautiful blurred skin make-up look at home.
1. Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer
A satin-finish primer that reduces the appearance of uneven texture, fine lines and pores in the skin and increases the longevity of any make-up that you apply on top.
2. Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Foundation
A velvety foundation with a fresh, natural finish that looks just like skin—no excessive shine just a soft radiance.
3. Beautyblender Original
Lisa recommends using a damp sponge for a really seamless skin look, and the Beautyblender is the very best in my opinion.
4. By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder
A setting powder is key to the blurred skin look, but this one from By Terry is infused with hyaluronic acid so you get that soft-focus finish without dialling down all your natural luminosity.
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.
