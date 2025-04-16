I’m a bride who loves injectables—here are the dos and don’ts of getting them ahead of your wedding
A game-changer, if done correctly
Your wedding day is a time where you want to look like the very best version of yourself; that's certainly true for me as I approach my big day. I want to look well-rested (despite not being as rested as I should be) and glowy. As such, my beauty routine includes injectables. It’s not something everyone opts for, but as someone who works in the industry and has tried plenty of treatments, I’ve seen just how transformative a few tweaks can be.
Whether you're a seasoned pro, and want to know how to make the most out of your appointments, or if you're a newbie to it all, I’ve rounded up everything you need to know about getting injectables ahead of your wedding.
Dos of wedding injectables
Go to someone reputable
Now is not the time to get a few quid off by going to someone cheap, and likely not great. You should always go to someone reputable with up-to-date qualifications.
Firstly, you want to ensure you don't get any complications as a result of your injectables, and if you do, your injector needs to know how to deal with them. It sounds obvious, but a lot of backstreet injectors don't know what to do in case of a contraindication. "Make sure when you look at their before and afters. You want to look like their patients, and as natural as possible—and you can tell that immediately when you see their work. They're going to highlight their best results, so you want to make sure you like it," says Dr Ash Soni , founder of The Soni Clinic.
You also want someone who has time in the industry. An injector who has had years of experience will deliver a better result than someone who did a 1-day online course (yes, the latter exists and isn't illegal in the UK, shockingly).
Once you find someone, Dr Soni recommends having a consultation and seeing how you feel during the appointment: "Do you trust them implicitly with your face? Make sure what they're saying correlates with your aesthetic goals."
Give yourself plenty of time
One of the main things that Dr Soni sees in-clinic are brides who want a glow-up before their big day, but they've left it too late to do many of the treatments he would have recommended. If you know you want to amp up your skin for your wedding, visit your injector as early as possible. This means they can create a tailored plan for you, giving ample time for the treatments to get to work. For example, you might choose a collagen-stimulating treatment like Sculptra or polynucleotides, which take a minimum of three months to see results. You may also want to get a skincare routine created for you to maximise injectable results. So, decide a plan of attack.
Get to know all types of injectables
Many people think injectables are just for the face, but there are plenty of other areas they can be used. One of the most common ways Botox can be used, aside from the face, is to treat excessive sweating under the arms. Brides opt for this is they're particularly bothered by excessive sweating because it can stain clothing. You can also use collagen injectables on other areas of the body, such as hands and neck.
Don'ts of wedding injectables
Don't experiment
Now is not the time to experiment for the sake of it. Reversing injectables isn't always guaranteed, and it can take time, so if you're not sure you want a treatment, hold off until after the big day.
Don’t get treatments too close to the wedding day
Even gentler treatments like Hydrafacials shouldn’t be done for the first time too close to your wedding day. There’s always a chance with any skin treatment that you may react and experience irritation and redness. So, just before the big day, just let you skin be, and use what you know works.
Don't give in to pressure
You should never feel pressured into getting a treatment or injectable that you don’t want. It sounds obvious but it’s hard to say no when you’re in the moment. Your injector should never pressure you into any treatment; even if it’s one you’ve booked in for. You’d much rather lose a little deposit money than go through with a treatment you end up regretting—promise.
My tried and tested pre-wedding skincare essentials
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
