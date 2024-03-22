It's difficult to deny that Hailey Bieber is one of the biggest beauty inspirations of the moment. Whether it's her covetable manicures or her choppy bob haircut, Hailey can do no wrong. In fact, when she launched her own beauty brand, Rhode, we all came running!

She also has some of the most effortlessly beautiful make-up looks in the game. With glowing, highlighted skin, ultra-glossy lips, she nails it, regardless of whether she's going to a red carpet event or is just popping out casually.

Many of her looks are created by esteemed makeup artist Mary Phillips, who also works with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez. Phillips' glam is seriously beautiful, and her Instagram page is full of ideas.

Speaking of ideas, as an avid Hailey Bieber follower, I've selected 12 of the best Hailey Bieber beauty looks, along with how to emulate them yourself.

1. Red gloss

Hailey is head-to-toe party-ready here, and her make-up is no exception. I love how she breaks the usual 'rule' of only focusing on one feature; here, she proudly wears a red glossy lip with ultra-flushed cheeks. Reach for a liquid pink blush that has added glow, along with, of course, a red glossy lip product to recreate.

2. Frosted pinks

The levels of obsession for this frosty pink balletcore look are unrivalled. I mean, who said you can't wear pink *everywhere*? This look centres around those glossy glitter lips, pink flush and subtle glossy eye.

3. Hollywood contour

Hailey's gorgeous tonal look celebrates contoured, bronzed skin and, again, a glossy lip—and it's perfect for a night out. A contouring stick (like the one below from Clinique) makes this super easy to copy, along with a brown gloss.

4. Blue wash

Want to wear colour but without fully committing? Opt for a subtle wash across the eyes, as per this look. Blue is perfect for spring/summer—and don't be afraid to pair it with a semi-bold lip. If Hailey says it's okay...

5. Lilac liner

Alternatively, if a full wash of colour on the lid scares you, try a subtle liner flick. This lilac is very Hailey coded!

6. Matte mauve

Combined with beachy waves and a nude lipstick, this soft mauve shadow has such an impact. Merit's 'Social' hue is a must-try for this one, with a buildable formula that offers sheer to high payoff.

7. Gothic glitter

A standout matte burgundy lip is an anomaly for Hailey, who normally goes for glossy neutrals. But it suits her beautifully, particularly with a subtle sparkle tint on the eye. Perfect for parties.

8. Smoke show

You truly can't beat a classic smokey eye, which can be recreated easily with the help of the below Vieve palette. Combine with a neutral lip to let eyes have their moment; matte or glossy, it's up to you.

9. Shimmering Barbiecore

This is like a slightly elevated version of her earlier low-key pink look, with more sparkle and heavier pigments. Focus on perfecting that shimmering eye, along with a glossy flush and lips.

10. Old-school glamour

Yes, you can absolutely wear red on the lips *and* eyes, even at the same time. Keep the lip matte, while keeping your eyeliner super fine for a less-is-more approach.