After years of covering up my tattoos and evening out my skin tone, I can honestly say these are the 8 best body make-up formulas

I am someone who constantly has strange marks all over my body – particularly on my legs. From old pole-dancing scars to places I've picked ingrown hairs (an unfortunate by-product of epilating for hair removal), I seriously envy those people who have smooth, flawless limbs.

For times when my legs, arms or shoulders and décolletage are out for a special occasion, I'll usually reach for a blurring body bronzer, which adds a little colour while smoothing over any perceived 'imperfections' I may think I have. Over the years, I've also experimented with body make-up that boasts heavier coverage, such as concealers and body foundations pigmented enough to hide tattoos (I have 11 now).

I therefore feel pretty qualified to curate the below list, which features some of the best body make-up options for all budgets.

1. Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer

Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer Best body make-up for targeted cover-ups Today's Best Deals £32 at Space NK

This is hands-down the best highly- pigmented, heavy coverage product for hiding small, specific areas. I remember trying it on my tattoos once and (particularly for smaller pieces) and they practically disappeared. You only need a tiny amount if applying it directly, or to cover a larger area, you can mix it with some body moisturiser to dilute. It also comes in 15 shades, meaning it's one of the most diverse and versatile on the list, too.

2. Vita Liberata Body Glow

Vita Liberata Body Glow Best body-makeup for a tanned, blurred effect Today's Best Deals £28 at Boots

This is my most-used all-over product for general blurring and tanning and is particularly handy if you're in a rush. It adds a beautiful tinted glow while smoothing over marks, scars and bruises subtly. It comes in several shades and you can either apply it with hands or a mitt (I prefer the latter). Body Blur works for all over the body, but I think it performs best on legs.

3. MAC Studio Radiance Face + Body Foundation

MAC Studio Radiance Face + Body Foundation Best body make-up for buildable coverage Today's Best Deals £35 at Sephora

Perhaps the best-known body make-up product around, MAC's Studio Radiance Foundation is an icon. Used for catwalk models and by the world's top make-up artists, this can be trusted to smooth out skin, offering a sheer-yet-buildable coverage, depending on your needs. It also comes in a pretty wide selection of shades.

4. Fenty Beauty Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint

Fenty Beauty Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint Best body make-up luminiser Today's Best Deals £40 at Sephora

If more of a tanned, tinted glow is your goal, Fenty's Body Sauce will have your limbs looking shiny and gorgeous in no time. The skin enhancer comes in seven shades and offers a transfer-resistant formula, meaning you don't have to worry about your clothes getting ruined.

5. Alleven Colour Shield

Alleven Colour Shield Best body make-up for an airbrushed effect Today's Best Deals £28 at Alleven

Alleven's bestselling formula uses colour-adapting pigments to blur out uneven skin tone or thread veins and scars. The velvet texture is easy to apply and blend, as well as being water and transfer resistant. It offers a matte finish and an airbrushed effect.

6. This Works Perfect Legs Skin Miracle

This Works Perfect Legs Skin Miracle Best body make-up for smooth legs Today's Best Deals £42 at Lookfantastic

This Works product is designed for gorgeous-looking legs (which is where it excels), but I'd argue you could also use it all over your body, which I have in the past. It's sort of like an instant tanning serum that also offers smoothing and blurring properties. Don't expect the finish of your traditional fake tan, this is much more subtle but gives the most beautiful sheer wash of colour.

7. Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Instant Tan Spray

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Instant Tan Spray Best body make-up spray Today's Best Deals £13.99 at Lookfantastic

For a spray tan-like experience that also helps to reduce the appearance of bruises, scars and tattoos, Sally Hansen's offering is another great option. You pick up a tinted glow, while also achieving the effect of airbrushed limbs.

8. Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup

Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup Best body make-up with full coverage Today's Best Deals £44 at Amazon

An all-over foundation that can be built up to offer some serious coverage, Dermablend's formula is another well-known product in the body make-up category. Sadly, these days it's quite tough to get your hands on, but Amazon still stocks a few shades.