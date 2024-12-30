After years of covering up my tattoos and evening out my skin tone, I can honestly say these are the 8 best body make-up formulas
I've tried my fair share, so feel qualified to make the call
I am someone who constantly has strange marks all over my body – particularly on my legs. From old pole-dancing scars to places I've picked ingrown hairs (an unfortunate by-product of epilating for hair removal), I seriously envy those people who have smooth, flawless limbs.
For times when my legs, arms or shoulders and décolletage are out for a special occasion, I'll usually reach for a blurring body bronzer, which adds a little colour while smoothing over any perceived 'imperfections' I may think I have. Over the years, I've also experimented with body make-up that boasts heavier coverage, such as concealers and body foundations pigmented enough to hide tattoos (I have 11 now).
I therefore feel pretty qualified to curate the below list, which features some of the best body make-up options for all budgets.
1. Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer
Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer
This is hands-down the best highly- pigmented, heavy coverage product for hiding small, specific areas. I remember trying it on my tattoos once and (particularly for smaller pieces) and they practically disappeared. You only need a tiny amount if applying it directly, or to cover a larger area, you can mix it with some body moisturiser to dilute. It also comes in 15 shades, meaning it's one of the most diverse and versatile on the list, too.
2. Vita Liberata Body Glow
Vita Liberata Body Glow
This is my most-used all-over product for general blurring and tanning and is particularly handy if you're in a rush. It adds a beautiful tinted glow while smoothing over marks, scars and bruises subtly. It comes in several shades and you can either apply it with hands or a mitt (I prefer the latter). Body Blur works for all over the body, but I think it performs best on legs.
3. MAC Studio Radiance Face + Body Foundation
MAC Studio Radiance Face + Body Foundation
Perhaps the best-known body make-up product around, MAC's Studio Radiance Foundation is an icon. Used for catwalk models and by the world's top make-up artists, this can be trusted to smooth out skin, offering a sheer-yet-buildable coverage, depending on your needs. It also comes in a pretty wide selection of shades.
4. Fenty Beauty Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint
Fenty Beauty Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint
If more of a tanned, tinted glow is your goal, Fenty's Body Sauce will have your limbs looking shiny and gorgeous in no time. The skin enhancer comes in seven shades and offers a transfer-resistant formula, meaning you don't have to worry about your clothes getting ruined.
5. Alleven Colour Shield
Alleven Colour Shield
Alleven's bestselling formula uses colour-adapting pigments to blur out uneven skin tone or thread veins and scars. The velvet texture is easy to apply and blend, as well as being water and transfer resistant. It offers a matte finish and an airbrushed effect.
6. This Works Perfect Legs Skin Miracle
This Works Perfect Legs Skin Miracle
This Works product is designed for gorgeous-looking legs (which is where it excels), but I'd argue you could also use it all over your body, which I have in the past. It's sort of like an instant tanning serum that also offers smoothing and blurring properties. Don't expect the finish of your traditional fake tan, this is much more subtle but gives the most beautiful sheer wash of colour.
7. Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Instant Tan Spray
Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Instant Tan Spray
For a spray tan-like experience that also helps to reduce the appearance of bruises, scars and tattoos, Sally Hansen's offering is another great option. You pick up a tinted glow, while also achieving the effect of airbrushed limbs.
8. Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup
Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup
An all-over foundation that can be built up to offer some serious coverage, Dermablend's formula is another well-known product in the body make-up category. Sadly, these days it's quite tough to get your hands on, but Amazon still stocks a few shades.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
I practically live in cross-waist leggings - and after testing, these are the most supportive, stylish and comfortable pairs
The best cross-waist leggings work for more than just exercise.
By Amelia Yeomans
-
Raye says music is her medicine—it’s also the reason she self-medicated for so long
“The time when you’re most vulnerable is when you’re a little girl with a dream”
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal are "the real deal" according to insiders - here's what we know about the couple
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Dry lips? These are the 6 best satin lipsticks for hydration, colour and natural shine—and zero flaking
Elevating the everyday
By Mica Ricketts
-
I've ditched wax sticks for this non-sticky hair gel to achieve the perfect slicked-back updo
It's smoothing and fights frizz
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I know that when my hair is looking flat and lifeless these are the products are the only products to rely on
Plus, intel from a pro hair stylist
By Tori Crowther
-
I'm a lipstick connoisseur and after a lot of research, I can confirm that these are the 9 best glossy lipsticks
High-shine finish
By Matilda Stanley
-
I have fine, flat hair – these blow dry sprays have boosted my volume tenfold
Aim one of these spritzes at your roots and prepare to be amazed
By Rebecca Fearn
-
'Tis the season for dry, flaky and cracked skin—I rely on one of these 7 hydrating face masks to get me through
These are my favourite hardworking masks
By Tori Crowther
-
My lipstick collection is extensive—trust me that these are the 8 best matte options money can buy
Long-lasting, non-drying formulas right this way
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
After years using aerosols, I'm now a total convert to powder dry shampoos—here's why
Precise application
By Rebecca Fearn